Tokyo Revengers: Can Takemichi go back in time to save Draken?

Gangs and delinquents are the main topics the Tokyo Revengers franchise focuses on. Out of all the different gang members in the series, Draken, Toman’s second in command and Miley’s most loyal friend, had to be one of the most popular.

When Draken died, fans all over the world mourned his death, lamenting the loss of one of the best and most important characters. Takemichi had to accept that Draken's death could not be reversed, seeing as he was already in the past and could not time leap again.

However, this got fans wondering, could Takemichi go back once more to save Draken? Is there another way for him to go back even further than he has? Continue reading to learn more about this topic and what it could mean for the future of Tokyo Revengers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Will Takemichi leap even further back to save Draken in Tokyo Revengers?

How did Draken die?

Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi successfully saved Hina’s life from Kisaki and his twisted obsession with the girl and returned to his future. At first, everything seemed fine in this new timeline, most of his friends were there with him, he was getting married to the love of his life soon, and no one died in the end.

Sadly, Mikey was nowhere to be seen, and although Draken tried to dissuade him from looking for him, Takemichi has always been too stubborn for his own good. Draken told him that Mikey was not the same person he used to be, he was now a cruel and dark individual who runs one of the most brutal gangs in Japan, Bonten.

jeremy @uwurmy mikey's dark impulses panel ( Textless & HQ ) for anyone who wants to color it. mikey's dark impulses panel ( Textless & HQ ) for anyone who wants to color it. https://t.co/co1a3M7n53

Takemichi tried to find Mikey to help him let go of his Dark Impulses, which led him to get shot by Mikey himself. Before dying, Takemichi was able to return back in time once more with the help of Mikey. He became determined to save his friend and change the future once more, making sure everyone was alive and happy this time.

Because of his actions, a war between the Three Deities began in Tokyo, which painted a target on Takemichi’s back. He was being targeted by the Rokuhara Tandai gang, who were intent on either making him join or kill him. Since he decided to join Brahman instead, some Rokuhara rookies went on a mission to kill Takemichi.

Before Takemichi could be killed by the enemy, Draken arrived to save his life once more. Tragically, Draken was shot three times while saving Takemichi, leading to his death soon after. Before dying, Draken asked Takemichi to help Mikey and bring back his old self.

Could Takemichi ever save Draken?

Takemichi, Draken, and Mikey (Image via Liden Films)

Draken was a walking death flag for most of the Tokyo Revengers story. In most futures, he was either already dead or in the process of getting himself killed. Some fans were certain that if a member of Toman was going to die, besides Baji, it would be Draken.

These predictions came true, making fans regret ever saying something like this. Draken’s death was a hard-hitting moment for Tokyo Revengers fans and it is still a sore subject for some in the fanbase.

🪷🌸 applepies 🌸🪷 haru’s left eyebrow #1 stan @appleluvsmikey well folks, it’s a good day to be horribly upset about draken’s death and how it was handled and how reactions weren’t shown and how we got 1 (one) tiny funeral panel. what do u say who’s with me well folks, it’s a good day to be horribly upset about draken’s death and how it was handled and how reactions weren’t shown and how we got 1 (one) tiny funeral panel. what do u say who’s with me

Some fans are also disappointed with how his death was handled in the series. His last moments were quickly overshadowed by the battle of the Three Deities, and his funeral was seen on only one panel. For some fans, this was rushed, as if the manga wanted to undermine Draken’s death on purpose.

This is why some fans think his passing will not be permanent inside Tokyo Revenger’s story. It is extremely weird that the death of a character as pivotal to the plot as Draken’s would have been glossed over in such an intentional way.

adnine ia @erensjuicycawk im so scared of mikey finding out even tho a part of me thinks he already knows abt draken's death but trying to ignore it in front of everyone so he doesn't break down im so scared of mikey finding out even tho a part of me thinks he already knows abt draken's death but trying to ignore it in front of everyone so he doesn't break down https://t.co/wITxqJSZQv

Not only that, but Mikey, Draken’s best friend, acted like nothing happened, not even reacting for a second to the news. For fans, this was the last piece of the puzzle about Draken’s death. There is a possibility for his return to Tokyo Revengers.

Takemichi has been fighting harder than ever to make Mikey snap out of his impulse-controlled mind. This action could be the catalyst not only for Draken’s survival but for a whole new future in the series.

Cléa 🌹 @_cleeea_ @kokosinupi i'm sure draken is dead but i still hope for takemichi to go back to the past and save everybody so... @kokosinupi i'm sure draken is dead but i still hope for takemichi to go back to the past and save everybody so...

Takemichi came back once again thanks to Mikey’s desire to be saved from himself, which confirmed the theory that his powers are based on others’ desires. If Mikey turns back into the kind and friendly leader of Toman, he will obviously wish for things to go differently.

This could lead to Takemichi leaping time once again, only this time, he will do it even further. Takemichi could be the key to preventing every tragedy in Tokyo Revengers, from Emma’s death to Draken’s.

ryn @chosomanjiro if takemichi dies at the end of tr to sacrifice himself for the happy ending all i can imagine is dead takemichi watching over everyones happy futures and thinking to himself that he was right before when he wanted to die. his own death rlly was the key to saving everyone if takemichi dies at the end of tr to sacrifice himself for the happy ending all i can imagine is dead takemichi watching over everyones happy futures and thinking to himself that he was right before when he wanted to die. his own death rlly was the key to saving everyone

Using Mikey’s desire to change everything, he could once more go back in time before everything occurred. He could prevent Senju from triggering Mikey’s Dark Impulses, prevent the second time leaper from discovering their powers, and even save Baji and Emma.

Some fans speculate that Takemichi could sacrifice himself in the past to change the entire future of the franchise. As sad as it is, most problems and dangers in Tokyo Revengers were caused because of Takemichi. There is no way for us to confirm anything right now, but knowing how self-sacrificial he can be, there is no doubt this is a possibility.

Final thoughts

Takemichi's main goal is to save everyone (Image via Liden Films)

As of now, Tokyo Revengers is still nowhere near its final moments, so anything could happen in future chapters. Mikey is still being controlled by his impulses, the second time leaper remains a mystery, and Takemichi has not fulfilled his promise.

Although the idea of Takemichi going back in time once more is still just a theory, there is a slim possibility of it occurring. Takemichi and Mikey would not be happy living in a world where they are happy and free from danger, but their friends had to die to obtain the said peace.

Happy Nemesis @Docterweil91 Prediction:

1. Mikey might die in the past and Takemichi goes way back to save Mikey's brother, and more, but there will be a sacrifice.



2. Mikey can be saved, but instead he's moving forward, and stop taking burden upon himself. Prediction: 1. Mikey might die in the past and Takemichi goes way back to save Mikey's brother, and more, but there will be a sacrifice. 2. Mikey can be saved, but instead he's moving forward, and stop taking burden upon himself.

As we approach the finale of Tokyo Revengers, let’s hope the series answers all the questions fans still have and gives us some clarity about the veracity of this theory. But whatever happens, fans will surely be pleasantly surprised by the ending this amazing series has in store.

