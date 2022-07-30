Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 raw scans: Mikey’s most important moments from his point of view

After finally exploring Mikey’s background and the origin of his Dark Impulses in the last chapter, readers expected Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 to continue untangling Mikey’s complicated psyche. The spoilers leaked on Twitter and Discord today indicate that Wakui continues to depict Mikey’s point of view on key events in his life.

Readers have already seen some of these events in previous chapters through the eyes of other characters. The spoilers also hint that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 not only makes it easier to understand Mikey, but offers glimpses into the thought processes of other pivotal characters such as Haruchiyo, Draken, and Emma.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 spoilers reveal Mikey’s reaction to Shinichiro’s death and other significant moments

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Mikey believed that his father (of whom he only had one memory) was strong because he did not cry. This led Mikey to continuously beat up children his age or older, in an attempt to showcase his strength and to correlate crying to weakness.

He even refused to cry in front of his family when his mother died and continued to grow ruthless in his assumption that crying in any situation was a sign of weakness. The chapter ended when Mikey met Draken, whom he considered to be strong.

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 is titled "Not Only the Force, but Also...".

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 raw scans

The leaked raw scans are mostly available in snippets from the past. One panel shows a young Draken coming to the Sano house and offering a younger Emma to help carry some boxes. It becomes clear that this moment was the origin of Emma’s infatuation with the older boy.

The most potent part of the spoilers, and the chapter by default, is the flashbacks of Shinichiro’s death. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 depicts the incident from Mikey’s point of view.

So there are panels of when he first came across the commotion in front of his brother’s motorcycle shop, of his family breaking down following the accident, and a final panel of Mikey crying by himself in front of a mirror.

The spoilers continue on to several key highlights of Mikey’s life. The formation of Toman is shown, with a panel depicting the first meeting between the captains. This is followed by a shot of Mikey riding his motorcycle down the street with the rest of his impressive Toman gang. The scene of Kisaki and his first meeting, from Chapter 183, is presented here once more.

Lastly, Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 arrives at the cliff scene from Draken’s memory in Chapter 223. Mikey is seen proclaiming the same thing with Draken by his side and the rest of Toman behind him. The addition here is Haruchiyo, who was stood by other vice-captains with a complicated expression, looking at Mikey and Draken.

Speculations

The only heart-warming part of this chapter is that readers now know that Emma and Draken’s love for each other has evolved over a long time. Otherwise, Shinichiro’s death is one of the darkest times in the Sano family’s life, specifically Mikey’s. This should give readers a better insight into his hatred against Kazutora, and the importance of his forgiveness at the end of the Valhalla arc.

It appears that Wakui is only portraying the moments that are important to Mikey. This makes Kisaki's appearance a little baffling because at the time Mikey had no lasting impression of the former. On the other hand, Toman is Mikey’s life, in a sense, and it occupies most of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264.

𝙏𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙪 @_ayoup3V

#TR263 #TR264 I don't know, but for me, Mikey's childhood was good. He had memories with his parents. He was not subjected to violence or marginalization. He received the support of his friends and family throughout that period until his mother died of the disease unlike "terano" I don't know, but for me, Mikey's childhood was good. He had memories with his parents. He was not subjected to violence or marginalization. He received the support of his friends and family throughout that period until his mother died of the disease unlike "terano"#TR263 #TR264 https://t.co/yIObEtJsi1

Interestingly, Haruchiyo was not present at the captain’s meeting. A debate has arisen as to why Haruchiyo was not a founding member of the gang. Another debate focuses on how he felt after Mikey chose Draken to be his vice president and partner. Haruchiyo likely bore this with less grace than Baji, and from his expression in the last panel, held a grudge over Draken for usurping his place.

lian @manjitora tr 264 leaks



what’s with that look sanzu ??? suspicious. tr 264 leaks what’s with that look sanzu ??? suspicious. https://t.co/kimtVCTW5j

This has led many readers to question whether Haruchiyo could have been behind Draken’s death. This is further fuelled by the fact that we never saw who shot Draken. Given Haruchiyo’s recently revealed connection to time-leaping, it’s quite likely that he was indeed behind Draken’s death.

However, readers must wait for the official translation to draw a proper conclusion.

