Time travel in Tokyo Revengers is the most confusing concept in the series

Time traveling in Tokyo Revengers seems to be one of the most common topics that are discussed among fans on numerous social media platforms and forums. This is because the series seems to have quite a bit of inconsistencies when this topic is addressed in both the manga and in the anime.

To this day, there are a ton of Tokyo Revengers fans who attempt to theorize and understand time travel from a logical perspective. Let’s take a look at all the elements that are related to Takemichi’s ability to time-leap, and understand if they can provide valuable information to understand time traveling in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga chapters. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Possible explanation for time travel in Tokyo Revengers

toman @itsnotme10111 so i reread volume 1 of tr and i’m confused on how takemichi’s time leaping works. we learn from naoto that when takemichi is the the past his body is in a death like state but we see later on in the manga that takemichi will come from a time leap and literally be at work. so i reread volume 1 of tr and i’m confused on how takemichi’s time leaping works. we learn from naoto that when takemichi is the the past his body is in a death like state but we see later on in the manga that takemichi will come from a time leap and literally be at work. https://t.co/YSuqr0mIDC

When fans were first introduced to the concept of time travel, there was a lot of mystery surrounding it since Ken Wakui didn’t really reveal much.

The only thing that was revealed was that Takemichi managed to travel back in time when he fell on train tracks and was moments away from dying. There are two things that weren't explained well with respect to the first instance of time travel.

The series didn't explain why Takemichi was able to time-leap only 12 years back into the past, and how he managed to do so moments before he would have died. Later in the Bonten arc, he was only able to time-leap 10 years into the past — and no explanation for this has been provided either.

rex @rxxsvns time travel gotta be the last thing id expect from tokyo revengers bro thought this show was about middle schoolers pulling up and throwing hands time travel gotta be the last thing id expect from tokyo revengers bro thought this show was about middle schoolers pulling up and throwing hands 💀

Initially, fans couldn’t really figure out why Naoto was the trigger and why shaking his hand allowed Takemichi to travel back in time. The latter ended up traveling to the past and back to the present numerous times in an attempt to save his comrades from Tokyo Manji Gang (Toman).

While Kisaki Tetta constantly got in his way, there came a timeline in Tokyo Revengers where every member of Tokyo Manji Gang lived a peaceful and happy life.

Silver @Hanmatimeleaper Takemichi 1st timeleaper

- Naoto 1st trigger

- Mikey 2nd trigger



Hanma 2nd time leaper

- Kisaki 1st trigger

- Sanzu 2nd trigger Takemichi 1st timeleaper - Naoto 1st trigger - Mikey 2nd triggerHanma 2nd time leaper- Kisaki 1st trigger- Sanzu 2nd trigger

Spicy 🍁 @SpicyOFA If Tokyo revengers didn’t have a time travel set up and all the characters were like ~20 y/o it’d be so much more appealing to me If Tokyo revengers didn’t have a time travel set up and all the characters were like ~20 y/o it’d be so much more appealing to me

Takemichi came to the present and realized that he had managed to save everyone he had intended to. All the previous members of the Tokyo Manji Gang were assembled under one roof for Pah-chin’s wedding.

Every Tokyo Revengers fan that read the manga will remember this event clearly. Just when things were looking good, Takemichi decided to time-leap because Mikey seemed to be consumed by dark thoughts.

It was at this point when the protagonist of Tokyo Revengers realized that Naoto was no longer the trigger. One possible explanation is that the trigger happens to be a person that wants to change the present.

Some fans believe that the one who really wanted to change the future was Takemichi and all he needed was someone who wanted a change as well. This could be one such explanation as to why Mikey became the trigger.

Another thing that many fans don't understand is who the second time leaper is and how it affects the whole picture.

Saal 🏴‍☠️ @fakexluffy The way time travel works in Tokyo revengers is absolutely atrocious The way time travel works in Tokyo revengers is absolutely atrocious

The most logical explanation for time travel is that it merely serves as a plot device. Its sole purpose as a concept is to provide a slightly weaker character to be able to come up with a strategy that will save everyone close to him.

Since the series seems to have a ton of inconsistencies and no real explanation was provided, the plot device theory seems like a logical explanation to this mysterious phenomenon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far