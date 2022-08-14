Tokyo Revengers: 4 deaths that Takemichi stopped (& 4 that still happened)

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers’ manga

If you had the power to reverse time and save your loved ones, would you use it? Tokyo Revengers’ Takemichi would not even bat an eyelid before saying yes. After living a senseless and boring life filled with regret, Takemichi discovered that he has the ability to go back in time to change the tragic events that happened in his past.

Thanks to this power, he has saved plenty of lives, preventing some of the most gruesome deaths in the series in the process. Sadly, he is not all powerful, which means sometimes, no matter how much he tries, people are going to die, and he has no way of stopping it.

In this list, we will talk about four times Takemichi from Tokyo Revengers was able to save a life, as well as four where he failed.

Naoto Tachibana and 4 other Tokyo Revengers lives saved by Takemichi

1) Hinata Tachibana

Hinata as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/Kondasha, Tokyo Revengers)

When Takemichi first traveled back in time, he made it his mission to prevent his childhood girlfriend, Hina, from dying. At first, no matter how much he tried, nothing seemed to work. Every time he would return to the future, Hina would be already dead or in the process of dying.

He spent months trying to figure out the solution to this enigmatic situation, until he ultimately stumbled across the answer. He needed to take Kisaki, a member of Toman who was obsessed with Hina, out of the picture, which he achieved in the most unexpected of ways.

Yorlinee @delfermino This panel is so beautiful where the old couple don't meet, takemichi has to finish to save mikey and finally hinata hug michi so he wants michi to cry as much as he can This panel is so beautiful where the old couple don't meet, takemichi has to finish to save mikey and finally hinata hug michi so he wants michi to cry as much as he can https://t.co/leYXMYLaon

Takemichi wanted to neutralize Kisaki without resorting to murder, but things resolved themselves when Kisaki died because of a car accident. With Kisaki no longer threatening Hina’s life, Takemichi was finally able to say that he had saved the love of his life.

2) Naoto Tachibana

Naoto as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/Kondasha, Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi had very few allies in the future who were aware of his ability to leap back in time, one of them being Hina’s brother, Naoto. Thanks to Naoto’s friendship, Takemichi was able to continuously change the past, as Naoto’s handshakes worked as a trigger for Takemichi’s power.

On one of Takemichi’s trips back to the future, he and Naoto were ambushed by a corrupt Toman, led by Kisaki. Even though they tried to run away, Kisaki was able to find them again, pointing a gun at Takemichi. Before Kisaki was able to shoot Takemichi, Naoto pushed our hero and received the bullet in his place.

has ❄ @hasna_aisy Tokyo Revengers Spoiler

Nobody :

Takemichi's mission :

Save Hina

Save Naoto

Save Akkun

Save Draken

Save Baji

Save Kazutora

Save Taiju

Save Hakkai

Save Chifuyu

Save Izana

Save Coco

Save Mikey

Takemichi : Tokyo Revengers SpoilerNobody :Takemichi's mission :Save HinaSave NaotoSave AkkunSave DrakenSave BajiSave KazutoraSave TaijuSave HakkaiSave ChifuyuSave IzanaSave CocoSave MikeyTakemichi : ⚠️ Tokyo Revengers Spoiler ⚠️Nobody :Takemichi's mission :Save HinaSave NaotoSave AkkunSave DrakenSave BajiSave KazutoraSave TaijuSave HakkaiSave ChifuyuSave IzanaSave CocoSave MikeyTakemichi : https://t.co/A5crR8a4ks

Takemichi was also shot by Kisaki moments later, but he had enough strength to ask Naoto for a last handshake. Naoto agreed and sent Takemichi back to the past once more. Due to this, Takemichi was able to create a future where Naoto is alive and well.

3) Kazutora Hanemiya

Kazutora as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/Kondasha, Tokyo Revengers)

Kazutora used to be Mikey’s childhood friend, as well as one of Toman’s original members. He, alongside Baji, was responsible for Shinichiro’s (Mikey’s older brother) death. The guilt and shock he felt after killing someone broke his mind, causing him to place the blame for the incident on Mikey.

After years spent in prison, Kazutora was released, allowing him to become a member of the Valhalla gang. Valhalla and Toman got into a fight at some point in the story in which Kazutora killed Baji, causing Mikey to fall into his Dark Impulses. Not hearing any reason, Mikey attempted to kill Kazutora as a form of revenge for Baji’s death.

ryn @chosomanjiro kazutora is actually the luckiest tr character bc he had baji and takemichi on his side tryna save him and actually managed to survive mikey what an accomplishment kazutora is actually the luckiest tr character bc he had baji and takemichi on his side tryna save him and actually managed to survive mikey what an accomplishment

Takemichi, who was aware that this action would lead everyone involved into a dark future, tried to stop Mikey, only to be beaten up by his friend. When Mikey knocked Takemichi to the ground, a small charm fell from his pocket, one that used to belong to Baji. Thanks to this involuntary action, Mikey returned to his usual self and decided to spare Kazutora’s life.

4) Senju Kawaragi

Senju is an extremely powerful and skilled young girl who used to be the leader of Braham. She was considered one of the Three Deities of Tokyo at some point, thanks to her fighting prowess and amazing leadership skills. Said skills allowed her to become one of Takemichi’s closest friends, which basically means she was most definitely going to be targeted by a rival gang at some point.

This came true during Senju and Takemichi’s visit to the amusement park. Both were unaware at the time about the members of the Rokuhara Tandai gang who were stalking them.

At one point, Takemichi had a vision of Senju laying on the ground riddled with bullet wounds, and he became determined to save her life.

When the enemy gang members tried to shoot Senju, Takemichi, with Draken’s help, was able to save the young girl from danger. This was the first time Takemichi changed the future without having to leap back in time.

Draken and 4 more characters from Tokyo Revengers that Takemichi could not save

1) Emma Sano

Emma and Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/Kondasha, Tokyo Revengers)

Emma’s death is something that will always haunt Takemichi, no matter how much time has passed since the incident. During the conflict against Tenjiku, Kisaki decided that the best way to break Mikey and cause the dark future Takemichi came from was killing Mikey’s sister.

Kisaki and Hanma designed a plan to catch both Takemichi and Emma distracted, by driving at top speed on a motorcycle. Takemichi, believing Kisaki was trying to kill him, avoided the bike, but left Emma unprotected.

In a swift motion, Kisaki brought down a metal tube, hitting Emma right on the head.

Takemichi and Mikey tried to rush Emma to the hospital, hoping they could still help her. Sadly, it was too late, and Emma died while holding onto her older brother. This event was another breaking point for Mikey’s descent into darkness.

2) Draken

Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/Kondasha, Tokyo Revengers)

As mentioned before, thanks to his visions, Takemichi was able to save Senju’s life, aided by Draken. If not for Draken’s interference, Takemichi would most likely have ended up dead, even after saving Senju.

Unfortunately, saving Takemichi was the last thing Draken would accomplish in his life. Seconds after saving Takemichi, Draken fell to the cold ground, revealing three wounds caused by the enemy gang members.

mina @taiyakiboi Draken began to hallucinate and saw Shinichiro, Baji, and Emma. He must be really sorry he couldn't help Mikey and didn't know what to say to Emma Draken began to hallucinate and saw Shinichiro, Baji, and Emma. He must be really sorry he couldn't help Mikey and didn't know what to say to Emma https://t.co/IlydqBw5AT

Takemichi implored Draken to stay alive, reassuring him that an ambulance was on the way. Despite his pleas, Draken asked Takemichi to save Mikey before passing away with a smile on his face.

3) Kakucho Hitto

Takemichi was not always the conformist coward he was at the beginning of the series. As a child, Takemichi was one of the bravest kids in school, protecting everyone he could from bullies. One of the people he saved as a child ended up becoming one of his biggest rivals and adversaries, Kakucho.

Kakucho wanted to help Takemichi become the brave and strong person he was when they met, as he was disappointed with the person his former friend became.

Because of this, they ended up fighting on more than one occasion, like recently during the war against Kanto Maji. As they fought, Takemichi had a vision of Sanzu running everyone over with a train and asked Kakucho to help him prevent this.

akemi @chifuyuuugang kakucho's death was the biggest sacrifice yet wdym he died to protect everyone??? okay. im fine. im good. totally okay. have never been okayer. i am great. amazing. splendid. kakucho's death was the biggest sacrifice yet wdym he died to protect everyone??? okay. im fine. im good. totally okay. have never been okayer. i am great. amazing. splendid. https://t.co/akcNbBgbLc

Kakucho listened and together they confronted Sanzu about his plans. Sanzu, feeling cornered, grabbed a sword to kill Takemichi, although Kakucho anticipated this and saved his friend.

Even though he was badly wounded, Kakucho kept fighting until he and Takemichi stopped the train. Tragically, it was too late for him and he died because of blood loss in front of Takemichi.

4) South Terano

When Takemichi leaped back in time after being shot by Mikey in the future, the former leader of Toman was already being consumed by his Dark Impulses. Takemichi tried to come up with a plan to prevent Mikey from fully turning into the dark version of himself. This plan revolved around reaching Mikey with his feelings, like he did in the future.

To do this, Takemichi waited until Mikey appeared to face Senju and South. Before the fight started, Takemichi had a vision of Mikey killing South, ensuring his fall into darkness. Takemichi did his best to prevent Mikey from attacking South, only to end up beaten to the ground.

kruupee | 11BD 💫 @kruupee i expected more from the south but his death is bound to happen since he already fought waka, benkei, and senju before facing mikey. i expected more from the south but his death is bound to happen since he already fought waka, benkei, and senju before facing mikey. https://t.co/WyW1UiKCf1

He had to watch, unable to do anything, as Mikey pummeled South to death, not caring for a moment about taking someone’s life. This was the moment Takemichi realized words would not save Mikey, so he resolved himself to beat him in a fight.

