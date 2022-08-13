Tokyo Revengers 265 leaks tease Twitter with Kisaki-Mikey-Takemichi dynamic

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 265. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 has been making its rounds on the internet, and the entire fanbase has taken to Twitter to react to it. The raw scans are all over the place, and it’s hard to understand much from these scans but, surprisingly enough, fans have deciphered certain important information.

It looks like the series continues to narrate the story from Mikey’s perspective while exploring his past. The upcoming chapter is all set to bring some painful memories for both the characters and the readers. The main focus of this chapter is the relationship between Mikey, Takemichi and Kisaki Tetta.

The upcoming chapter of Tokyo Revengers will most likely focus on the time Kisaki Tetta and Takemichi enter the Tokyo Manji Gang and explore it from Mikey’s perspective. Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to the raw scans of chapter 265 of the series.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 spoilers: Twitter reacts to Takemichi and Kisaki’s entry

One of the first things that fans reacted to was the cover of the chapter. Titled “Stand by Me,” it features Mikey and Takemichi facing each other in a dramatic pose. Moreover, the entire fanbase is excited to see the colored version of it. They are eager to see how the interaction between Mikey and Takemichi will take place. Some fans have even insinuated that Takeimichi seemed closer to Mikey than to his girlfriend, Hina.

ً @vantaeprod #TR265



it was always about them actually it was always about them actually #TR265 it was always about them actually https://t.co/UBDApxIHp5

This time, the Tokyo Revengers fandom's attention was on Kisaki Tetta since they know his ability to manipulate people into doing things for his personal gain. Fans reacted to how the character could possibly be manipulating Mikey while he was relaxing in one of the panels. Furthermore, they also observed Kisaki's sinister expression when Mikey was eating, which led them to believe that he was attempting to control or influence Mikey in some way.

kat @CHlFUYULUVR



EWWWWWWWWWW GET THIS HOCKEY STICK EYEBROWS OUT OF THE MANGA ALREADY tr 265 leaks /// #tr265 EWWWWWWWWWW GET THIS HOCKEY STICK EYEBROWS OUT OF THE MANGA ALREADY tr 265 leaks /// #tr265EWWWWWWWWWW GET THIS HOCKEY STICK EYEBROWS OUT OF THE MANGA ALREADY https://t.co/uNV8r2oTAD

Following this, fans interpreted one of the panels to be a discussion on whether or not Kisaki Tetta should join Toman. Based on the recent interactions, it seems like everyone disagreed with Mikey and the majority of the members didn't want Kisaki to join Toman. Another panel featured Draken and Mikey in what looked like a tense fight. This has led fans to speculate that this could be a conflict of interest since the rest of the group was against Kisaki Tetta joining the gang.

In addition, the upcoming chapter will bring back some painful memories that the fanbase will once again experience. Fans believe that Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 will explore a little bit of the Valhalla arc from Mikey's perspective. In one of the panels, Mikey witnessed Baji's death, which seemed to have triggered his Dark Impulses.

lulu @inupication #tr265 just let the man rest already... do we really gonna have to see him get stabbed in 8163882 angles? just let the man rest already... do we really gonna have to see him get stabbed in 8163882 angles? 😭 #tr265 https://t.co/VYaf4g2P0m

Fans are excited to see the story being told from Mikey's perspective. While the spoilers didn't feature the panels that explored Mikey's relationship with Takemichi, the official scans might feature some of the interactions that they are hoping to see.

However, there is one thing that every Tokyo Revengers fan is rooting for. They are desperately hoping that Takeimichi will succeed in helping Mikey snap out of his Dark Impulses to stop doing everything he has been doing so far. Clearly, the former will not stop until everyone is living a comfortable and happy life.

Edited by Priya Majumdar