9 anime characters named Hinata ranked from least to most popular

Anime characters come with a variety of amazing and interesting names. Hinata is a name shared by many popular anime characters in the industry. There is no real reason why this name is so popular among creators, but it is a fact that fans get to see plenty of individuals with this name inside their favorite shows.

From a powerful Kunoichi to a skilled volleyball player, this name has been associated with all kinds of anime characters. However, not all of them see the same degree of recognition. To prove this, this article will rank 9 anime characters who share this name based on their varying popularity.

Disclaimer: This list was created using data from various different popularity polls and ranks found online. It contains spoilers.

Who is the most popular Hinata among the anime characters who share this name?

9) Hinata Urashima (Love Hina)

Although you may think the protagonist of Love Hina is named Hinata, given that part of the name appears in the title, that most definitely is not the case. The anime character with this name in Love Hina is none other than the grandma of the main hero Keitaro.

Grandma Hina is the owner of the Inn where Keitaro goes to live after being kicked out by his parents. She is a kind and funny woman who knows a lot more than it may seem at first. Plus, she is always there for her grandson, except when the spirit of adventure calls her and she decides to travel for a bit.

8) Hinata Hoshino (WATATEN!)

She needs to let her sister breathe from time to time (Image via Studio Doga Kobo)

Hinata Hoshino is a little girl who is extremely fond of her older sister Miyako, as well as one of the protagonists of WATATEN!. However, this love she feels for Miyako can sometimes be taken to the extreme by the youngest Hoshino. She tends to get angry and jealous whenever someone diverts her sister’s attention from her.

Her obsession got to the point where Miyako had to use a special pass to keep her little sister away from her for five days. During this time, the young girl made another friend, Noa, who ended up developing a crush on her. Still, after five days, the small child turned back into the obsessive little sister she always has been.

7) Hinata Sohma (Fruit Basket)

Look how cute she is! (Image via Studio DEEN)

The first time fans met Hinata, she was only a small baby, born as the sister of one of Fruit Basket’s main characters. However, in the sequel series called Fruits Basket Another, she appears as an adult.

As an adult, she is kind and caring and takes her responsibilities seriously all the time. Unfortunately for her, she can also be clumsy and tends to daydream, which makes her seem like a childish person.

6) Hinata Okano (Assassination Classroom)

nAnI?! @OhIsee__ Hinata Okano

-excels in knifework

-considered one of the two best out of all girls in Class 3-E

-her gymnast background allows her to have unpredictable movements

-after graduation, she begins using Clas 3-E’s old campus and the forest it as a training ground for her university Hinata Okano-excels in knifework-considered one of the two best out of all girls in Class 3-E-her gymnast background allows her to have unpredictable movements-after graduation, she begins using Clas 3-E’s old campus and the forest it as a training ground for her university https://t.co/zPTN4Bt6zf

Hinata is normally a name associated with wholesome and cute anime characters who cannot hurt a fly. That changes when you are talking about Okano from Assassination Classroom, who was considered the fourth best knife user in her class.

She started the series acting like a serious and quiet person who would normally not interact with her class. Nevertheless, as the series progressed, she started to act more playful, as well as showcase her outstanding gymnastic abilities.

5) Hinata Hideki (Angel Beats!)

Hideki always tries to make people happy (Image via P.A. Works)

Dying with regrets is one of the most common fears in the world. People like to think that they will always achieve everything they want and die without needing anything else. Hideki, the protagonist of Angel Beats!, knows this is not always the case.

He led a life of loneliness and regret while he was still alive, dying at a very young age, presumably because of using drugs. He appeared in the Afterlife, a second chance for teenagers who die after suffering in life, where they can find happiness. There, he has a new opportunity to live a life surrounded by people he loves and to feel the warmth of having friends.

4)Hinata Tachinaba (Tokyo Revengers)

Hina is Takemichi's biggest supporter (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers is a series that narrates the story of a time-traveling delinquent who wants to create a better future. Hina Tachibana is the girlfriend of said delinquent, Takemichi, and she is always there for him, supporting all his decisions and letting him know he is not alone.

For a large portion of the story, saving Hina was the main reason for Takemichi time traveling, as her kind nature and caring personality also attracted a psychopath named Kisaki.

Even when she does not completely understand what Takemichi’s motives are all the time, she will never stop supporting and loving him.

3) Hajime Hinata (Danganronpa)

Hajime wants to make up for his past crimes (Image via Studio Lerche)

Unlike many of the other students at Hope Peak Academy, who are called Ultimates for being the best in a specific field, the anime character Hajime was never too talented at anything. Still, the admiration and dedication he displayed made him the perfect candidate for the Izuru Kamukura project, which turned him into the most talented person alive.

Tragically, being so talented caused him to grow tired of life and join forces with the Ultimate Despair, Junko Enoshima. After Junko caused a worldwide tragedy that spread despair all over, Hajime and many other classmates were imprisoned in a videogame-like reality where he acted as the leader against Junko’s virus, saving his friends and leaving behind his cold and cruel persona.

2) Shoyo Hinata (Haikyuu!!)

Haikyuu!! is arguably the most popular sports anime in the entire world. As such, the protagonist of the series, Hinata Shoyo, is also extremely famous. He is a young boy who wants to become a great middle blocker, a position usually given to the tallest individual on the team. The only issue is that Shoyo is a very small anime character, making it harder for him to achieve his dreams.

Regardless, he trains day and night to improve his leaping skills and become a great blocker. He is cheerful, friendly, and extremely dedicated to his dreams. If any of his friends ever need help or motivation, they know they can always count on their middle blocker.

1) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

She is also one of the most popular female anime characters of all time (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Just like Haikyuu!! is among the most popular sports anime, Naruto is also one of the best-known Shonen series in existence. This acclaimed show has many different anime characters who have millions of fans worldwide, one of them being the cute and powerful Hinata Hyuga.

At first, the Hyuga girl was a meek and introverted girl who would proclaim her admiration for Naruto every time she appeared on the screen. However, after years of training, she became a skilled and revered Kunoichi who proved her worth on more than one occasion. This talented Hyuga is arguably the most popular anime character with that name ever created.

