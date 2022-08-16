Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265: Kisaki’s influence on Mikey vs Takemichi’s light

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 was released a few hours ago, giving readers Mikey’s point of view about Kisaki’s introduction to Toman as well as the conflict against Valhalla.

The last chapter gave us the beginnings of Toman as a gang, as well as a more in-depth analysis of Mikey’s definition of strength. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265, titled Stand by Me, continues the Mikey’s Memories arc that has been going on in the manga for a few weeks now.

Continue reading to learn more about the events that transpired in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 and how they affected Mikey’s character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265.

Kisaki and Mikey’s relationship is the central focus of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265

What happened last time?

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 narrated how Toman was born from Mikey’s point of view. Draken and Emma’s relationship was also developed further. Besides that, it also presented how Mikey lived through Shinichiro’s death. The chapter ended with Mikey thinking about the people who changed his life completely, Kisaki and Takemichi.

Kisaki’s bargain in Chapter 265

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 started with Mikey, Takemichi, and Draken riding around on their bikes. Mikey was talking with Takemichi about Shinichiro, while thinking about how he was looking for more than strength. That same day, Mikey met Kisaki for the first time, whom he referred to as the man who changed his life forever.

Later that day, Kisaki and Mikey met to talk about Pa-chin, who was still imprisoned at that point. To gain Mikey’s trust, Kisaki told the Toman leader about his plan to free Pa-chin from prison, shifting the guilt to someone else. While they talked, Baji was hiding around the corner, listening to everything.

Toman is divided

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 continues the next day inside a restaurant. All the prominent members of Toman were discussing Mikey’s idea of allowing Kisaki to join the gang. Everyone was divided about allowing Kisaki to join in. They were trying to make Mikey realize he was not a trustworthy person.

Baji, who knew about Mikey’s motivation, told him that he should not trust Kisaki’s words. Mikey was determined to let Kisaki join since he would free Pa-chin from prison if he did. Draken got angry at this revelation, reminding Mikey that such crimes were not the reason Toman was created.

Draken threatened to leave the gang if Kisaki joined, while Takashi told Mikey Pa-chin would not have wanted this. Mikey was left alone, once again thinking that strength was not enough for him.

Mikey’s request

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 picks up with Mikey and Kisaki eating together. Mikey spoke to Kisaki about the fight that broke out between the Toman members over his introduction to the gang. Kisaki said he was expecting something like that, although he did not expect Mikey to reveal that Takemichi was the one who foiled his plans to tear Toman down.

After eating, Mikey and Kisaki went outside to lie on the grass. There, Mikey revealed to Kisaki that he liked him because he was the only person Mikey could be honest about his Dark Impulses with. Mikey explained to Kisaki how he was sometimes controlled by the urge to destroy everything around him.

After telling Kisaki his secret, Mikey asked him to stay by his side and guide his Dark Impulses. Kisaki asked if Mikey was okay with the idea of Kisaki controlling his darkness in ways Mikey would not want, to which Mikey replied that he was okay with that. Mikey started to ponder the idea of darkness being what he was looking for.

Feeding the darkness

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 goes on to showcase the events of the Toman vs. Valhalla fight from Mikey’s perspective. The first thing Mikey remembered about that day was Kisaki's claiming he would protect him.

The chapter cuts to later that day, exactly when Kazutora stabbed Baji. Seeing this, Kisaki started feeding Mikey with ideas of killing Kazutora, telling him how awful he was for what he did to Baji. Mikey was overcome by his Dark Impulses, all the while thinking that his darkness was all he needed.

While beating Kazutora, Mikey realized that the longer he tried to contain his darkness, the more it would spill out. Mikey was ready to kill Kazutora, until Takemichi stepped in front of him. The moment Mikey saw Takemichi, his darkness started to subside, while light started to take over his eyes. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 ends with Mikey claiming Takemichi is the second man to change his life completely.

Final thoughts

Mikey and Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is a prelude to what fans have been asking for since the Mikey’s Memories arc started: how Mikey truly feels about Takemichi. After learning that Kisaki is the person who pushed Mikey to accept his darkness, it will be interesting to see how Takemichi acts in the exact opposite way in the next chapter.

If Kisaki is the darkness who changed Mikey’s life for the worse, making him fight with his friends and compromising Toman’s morals, Takemichi will be the light that changes it for the better. His mere presence was enough to make Mikey’s darkness disappear momentarily, which confirms what fans and characters alike have been speculating about for a while: Only Takemichi can save Mikey.

Takemichi is Mikey's light (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Next week’s chapter will most likely focus entirely on Mikey’s perspective on Takemichi, as well as why he considers Takemichi to have changed his life. Fans can only hope that next week’s chapter will be as informative about Mikey’s point of view as Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 was.

