Tokyo Revengers chapter 264: Mikey relives Shinichiro’s death, Takemichi and Kisaki appear

Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 continues Mikey’s narration of his past through a series of flashbacks. This chapter arrives at another great tragedy of Mikey’s life, the death of his brother Shinichiro. The flashback chronicles Mikey’s slow descent into ruthlessness, which began long before his mother’s death.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 ends where the series began, with Takemichi and Kisaki appearing in Mikey’s life. Readers have noticed that while Mikey’s past is quite tragic, the true cause of his drastic impulse is his eschewed idea of strength, which no one in his life sought to correct before he met Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 portrays Mikey’s darkest birthday and the appearance of his “Hero”

Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 is titled “Not Only the Force but Also.” The chapter opens back when Mikey was in sixth grade. Draken came to visit the Sano house on the day he was supposed to introduce Mitsuya to the rest of Toman. Draken met Emma at the house, and despite his scary appearance, managed to impress her with his gentle and helpful nature.

Readers are then taken to the shrine where Mikey and Baji met Mitsuya. Mikey narrates that he established Toman alongside Baji, Draken, Kazutora, Pah-chin, and Mitsuya, all of whom he considered to be strong. Things were going well until the fateful night of his birthday when Shinichiro was murdered.

kai @GOJOSDICC



reliving the pain with shinichiro’s death 🥹 🏼 dude just wanted to give the cb250t to his little bro and see his reaction :( // #TR264 reliving the pain with shinichiro’s death 🥹🏼 dude just wanted to give the cb250t to his little bro and see his reaction :( // #TR264 reliving the pain with shinichiro’s death 🥹👍🏼 dude just wanted to give the cb250t to his little bro and see his reaction :( https://t.co/XMaFGfWEzA

Despite losing his brother, Mikey refused to cry in public and isolated himself inside a hospital bathroom until his tears stopped. After the funeral, he proposed to increase their members and become a full-fledged delinquent gang in a misguided effort to live up to Shinichiro’s name. While others were skeptical, Draken understood Mikey’s need to hold onto Shinichiro’s legacy.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 then shows a montage of important figures joining the gang: the Kawata twins, Hakkai Shiba, Peh-Yan, Yasuhiro Muto, and of course, Chifuyu Matsuno. A shot of Haruchiyo is presented where he appears the same way that the readers first met him. This is followed by the cliffside scene from Draken’s memory from chapter 223, where they vowed to win the whole country.

However, later that year, Mikey met two boys whom he addresses in the narration as “The two who changed my fate”: Takemichi Hanagaki and Kisaki Tetta.

Observations

While several heart-warming and heart-wrenching moments were presented in Tokyo Revengers chapter 264, such as Draken and Emma’s first meeting and Mikey’s thoughts on his gangmates, primarily three key issues stand out.

The first thing readers notice is Mikey’s reliance on Draken. Despite having met him much later than Baji or Haruchiyo, Draken seems to understand Mikey the best.

Mikey, in turn, kept Draken closer to him than anyone else, to the point where people dubbed him “Mikey’s Heart.” Readers have noticed that this must have caused Haruchiyo some grievance considering that he hailed Mikey as his king.

Haruchiyo’s absence from Toman’s founders is also noticeable. He has been as close a childhood friend to Mikey as Baji and yet wasn’t mentioned in the narration. Mikey repeatedly says that he, along with his five friends, ruled Toman.

This, combined with the fact that Mikey asked Mucho to take care of Haruchiyo after Tokyo Manji Kai was formed, leads readers to believe that Mikey and Haruchiyo must have had a falling out.

babu @dcemberain #tr264 these are two completely different kids. what the hell happened #tr264 these are two completely different kids. what the hell happened https://t.co/dmWtj0sGhz

However, a less popular theory would suggest that this too has something to do with Mikey’s idea of strength. Throughout Mikey’s flashback, we have seen him become obsessed with the idea of strength. He says in Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 quite clearly that he loves strong guys, a notion first brought forth when he met Draken.

Interestingly, he does not include Haruchiyo in this club of strong guys. It is likely that at some point Mikey stopped considering Haruchiyo as strong, and that caused them to fall out.

Final thoughts

Bonten!ENNA 🖤 エンナ @bonten_enna



#tr264 not too much new info today but I love that we're finally getting mikey's pov and thoughts on things. and he seems to be pretty aware of his dark impulses. maybe more so than I gave him credit for. not too much new info today but I love that we're finally getting mikey's pov and thoughts on things. and he seems to be pretty aware of his dark impulses. maybe more so than I gave him credit for.#tr264 https://t.co/7rtsfoCMQ0

Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 promises that the next chapter will elaborate on Mikey’s idea of strength. The chapter ended with the appearance of Kisaki and Takemichi. It’s noteworthy that Mikey considers them both to be instrumental to his future.

This is interesting because Kisaki and Takemichi not only portray two very different ideas of strength, but they change Mikey’s perception of change in two different ways. Hopefully, the next chapter will present a different picture than the one readers have known so far.

akemi @chifuyuuugang takemichi n kisaki are like two of the physically weakest fighters but somehow they’re the ones that ends the whole thing between tenjiku and toman



one relies on intelligence while the other is sheer will so it's interesting to see mikey's pov on what strength means to him takemichi n kisaki are like two of the physically weakest fighters but somehow they’re the ones that ends the whole thing between tenjiku and tomanone relies on intelligence while the other is sheer will so it's interesting to see mikey's pov on what strength means to him https://t.co/GTig1Qnora

The editor’s note at the end of Tokyo Revengers chapter 264 states that the next chapter will have 26 pages and a color-spread. Readers are further reminded that the English translation of chapter 2 of the Tokyo Revengers Spin-off is now available.

