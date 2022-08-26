Tokyo Revengers: Why Takemichi couldn't dodge Mikey's attack, explained

Tokyo Revengers recently released chapter 266, and fans were excited to read it as it focused a lot more on Takemichi. With how things are going now, fans are desperately looking for answers owing to a huge array of elements that haven’t been explained in the series.

Time leap is quite haphazard because the mechanism is still unknown to most of the audience. A few rules outline or govern time traveling but are not backed with a logical explanation.

The latest chapter featured the protagonist of Tokyo Revengers getting a vision. However, what followed that left the entire fanbase confused. Let’s look at the events that transpired in chapter 266 and analyze the fight between Mikey and Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers: Understanding why Takemichi couldn’t react in time

This chapter focused on the fight between Takemichi and Mikey, but as the fight progressed, something strange happened. In the past, we have seen Takemichi get visions, and we assumed that it was an ability only time leapers possessed. During the fight, Takemichi had a vision of Mikey kicking him in the face. However, the Cry Baby Hero couldn’t do anything to avoid that kick.

Numerous possibilities arise from this. We know there is one more time leaper apart from Mikey in Tokyo Revengers. However, the readers still don’t know who the second time leaper is. Many fans believe that Mikey could have been a time leaper. Mikey could also have seen a vision to hit Takemichi before he anticipated it.

Another possibility is that the timing of Takemichi’s vision in chapter 266 of Tokyo Revengers could be a hint or another concept that mangaka Ken Wakui has not explored yet. It won’t be surprising to see Wakui give another layer to the time leaping abilities by introducing another variable - the timing of the vision.

Time leaping is relatively unrefined, and there are a lot of unanswered questions concerning this. Therefore, the timing of Takemichi’s vision could either be looked at as another piece in the puzzle, or it could be tied to the effects of having a second-time leaper.

There is no doubt that time leaping is probably one of the most complex concepts to wrap our heads around, and it’s even more difficult to grasp this concept when the parameters aren’t defined.

We know that the protagonist of Tokyo Revengers isn’t great at fighting. One would go the extra mile and state that he is better at taking hits than landing them. Therefore, fans can consider one more possibility that could explain the timing of his vision.

It could simply be that Mikey, considered one of the best, if not the best combatant in the series, was too fast for Takemichi to react. Fans await the release of upcoming chapters to gain more clarity on this subject.

The Tokyo Revengers fanbase hopes that Wakui will be able to answer all the questions fans have regarding time leaping in this series.

