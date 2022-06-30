Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 set to release in January 2023

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro has become one of the most popular anime in recent years. Fans have been waiting for news regarding the second season since the end of the first season.

Today is their lucky day as the official website for the series has released new information about the awaited continuation of the show. Follow along as we talk about everything we know about Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 so far.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will arrive with the new year

What is the series about?

Nagatoro is not the best at expressing her feelings. (Image via Nanashi, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro)

The series revolves around Hayase Nagatoro, a brash but lonely girl who one day meets an artist whose name is never mentioned. She calls him Senpai, a respectful way to address your older schoolmates in Japan.

However, she does not use the term in an endearing manner as she enjoys bullying her Senpai. Nevertheless, Senpai is happy to have Nagatoro around since he knows that she is actually loving girl who genuinely cares about him despite her apparent meanness.

Season 1 of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ended with Senpai finally confessing his feelings for Nagatoro, but she never gave him an answer. Fans who wanted the protagonists to become a couple were disappointed because they would have to wait till Season 2 for their dream to come true.

Senpai won the contest with Nagatoro’s help, meaning that he was not expelled from the club. The last episode ended with Nagatoro giving Senpai a kiss on the cheek, leaving fans clamoring for more.

What new information do we have about Season 2?

Will Nagatoro confess her feelings for Senpai? (Image via Nanashi, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro)

As stated before, the release date for this new season is in January 2023, but the exact date has not been disclosed yet. Fans will have to wait a while before Nagatoro and Senpai return to their screens. The title for the new season has been confirmed as Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

We also have information about the cast that will bring our favorite characters to life. Sumire Uesaka will be returning as Nagatoro, while Daiki Yamashita will return as Senpai. The anime will also feature Mikako Komatsu as Gamo-chan, Aina Susuki as Yosshii, Shiori Izawa as Sakura, and Nana Mizuki as the President of the Art Club.

Season 2 will be directed by Shinji Ushiro instead of Hirokazu Hanai, who was the director of the first season. The studio in charge will also be different this time around with OLM Incorporated, the same studio producing Pokemon Journeys, taking over the project.

Alongside the new information, we were also presented with a new visual for the season which shows Nagatoro observing Senpai’s drawing with her iconic smirk.

There is still time before the arrival of Season 2. In case you have not had the chance to watch Season 1, you can do so on Crunchyroll if you want to be up to date.

