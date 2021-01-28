Top 5 Pokemon that Ash needs to bring back in Pokemon Journeys

Over the span of 24 years, Ash has befriended and trained a lot of Pokemon. Although his plan of catching all the Pokemon to have ever existed isn't a reality yet, he's definitely worked hard towards being a master Pokemon trainer.

He's had a pretty interesting set of Pokemon that he's trained over the years; some extremely powerful and some not so much. But the bond that he's shared with all of them is both wholesome and beautiful.

Having said that, from all the Pokemon he's ever trained, there are a few that need to be brought back in Pokemon Journeys. This list explores those very Pokemon which could possibly return as a part of the current series.

Note: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that need to return in Pokemon Journeys

#5 Charizard

Image via Comic Book

Advertisement

Everyone knows how rocky a relationship Ash shared with Charizard. He came upon this Pokemon when it was a Charmander and slowly saw it evolve into a Charmaleon and then finally a Charizard. The primary reason why he let Charizard go was because the Pokemon just refused to follow his orders. This is a really strong Pokemon and will make a good addition to Ash's team.

#2 Gible

Image via Polygon

This Pokemon was a complete goofball and needs to return because it provides a solid comic relief in the series. Pokemon Journeys needs a funny one and it looks like Ash's Gible is the best fit for it.

#3 Levanny

Advertisement

Image via Bulbapedia

Although another funny Pokemon, the relationship that Ash shared with Levanny was rather wholesome. It was sad to see Ash let go of Levanny, and this Pokemon deserves to be back in Pokemon Journeys because it does need a bit of love and care.

#2 Goodra

Image via TheGamer

Goodra is one of the pseudo-legendaries that Ash has owned in the franchise. After long and really hard battles, he released Goodra into the wild, but if he ever comes across Goodra, the reunion will be a really touching one.

#1 Greninja

Image via Comic Book

Ash's Greninja is a very strong Pokemon and a very unique one as well. It could attain a form known as the Ash-Greninja, which indicated the kind of bond that these two shared. It was a sad moment when he had to let Greninja go, but if these two ever reunite, then it'll be a wonderful thing. Ash will have a really powerful asset on his team.