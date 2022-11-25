Record of Ragnarok season 2's latest trailer reveals release date, theme song artists, and more

Thursday, November 24, saw the latest trailer for Record of Ragnarok season 2 released by the anime’s staff. Alongside the trailer came a key visual, seemingly highlighting the various gods and humans who will be fighting in the upcoming season.

Additional cast members for the upcoming season who were not a part of the first were also revealed alongside the trailer. With this being one of the biggest information release for Record of Ragnarok season 2 thus far, fans are understandably excited for this latest batch of news.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 reveals January 26, 2023 premiere date for first batch of 10 episodes

The latest Record of Ragnarok season 2 news included a new trailer, a new key visual, announcement of new cast members, theme song artists, and release dates. This is the single-biggest batch of information released for the series since the first season was fully released in June 2021 on Netflix.

The latest trailer for the series briefly recaps some scenes from the first season before immediately diving into scenes from the upcoming season. The trailer mainly consists of fight scenes between humans and gods, who are set to match up in the upcoming season. Most of them are given still shots that share their character name and voice actor information.

The trailer also features the series’ opening theme, titled Rude, Loose Dance, performed by singer Minami. Masatoshi Ono will perform the ending theme song Inori, which translates to “Prayer.” The end of the trailer also reveals a split-batch release for the upcoming season.

The first 10 episodes of Record of Ragnarok season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 26, 2023. Episodes 11-15, which will be the final five episodes of the season, are slated to premiere sometime later in 2023. No release window or month has been given for the second batch of episodes as of this article’s writing.

The trailer also announced a new cast, featuring Tomokazu Sugita (Gintama’s Gintoki Sakata) as Jack the Ripper, Katsuyuki Konishi (Gurren Lagann’s Kamina) as Heracles, Subaru Kimura (Doraemon’s Takeshi Goda) as Raiden Tameemon, and Yuichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo) as Buddha.

Returning cast members include Miyuki Sawashiro (Sword Art Online’s Sinon) as Brunhilde, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous’ Phosphophyllite) as Goll, and Tatsuhisa Suzuki (The Seven Deadly Sins’ Ban) as Shiva. Nearly all of the staff from the first season is returning for Record of Ragnarok’s second season.

