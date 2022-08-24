Record of Ragnarok Season 2 releases new preview, announces new cast

The adaptation team behind Record of Ragnarok Season 2 revealed a new promotional video today, making some casting announcements alongside the video’s release. Some key returning cast members, who will play significant roles in the upcoming season, were also announced.

The highly-anticipated first season of the series debuted on Netflix in June 2021, with many viewers giving mixed reviews on the season overall. Critics cited poor animation quality as the main flaw with the series and also pointed out slight pacing issues in some parts of the season.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest available information on Record of Ragnarok Season 2.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2’s new promo video has fans hopeful for higher quality animation compared to first season

Latest report

Record of Ragnarok Season 2’s aforementioned information announcement on Wednesday morning is headlined by a new preview for the upcoming season. The preview adds voiceover work to previously muted sections of the original trailer, giving fans a look at the Japanese voices for certain imminently-debuting characters.

New cast announcements made alongside the video’s release include Tomokazu Sugita as Jack the Ripper, Katsuyuki Konishi as Heracles, Subaru Kimura as Raiden Tameemon, and Yuichi Nakamura as Buddha.

Returning cast members that were emphasized in the announcement were Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhilde, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Göll, and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva.

While it is not confirmed yet, many fans expect the emphasis on previously announced cast to indicate these three characters playing a major role in the upcoming sequel season.

l○wkēy•AHMAD ➐ @Graaffiti

Plot

Characters

Fights

Overall a good Anime tbh. Lacks only animation cus I feel like the fights should have been a 100 times more epic than it was. Other than that, 10/10 for me



Looking forward to season 2 Record Of Ragnarok was a good watchPlotCharactersFightsOverall a good Anime tbh. Lacks only animation cus I feel like the fights should have been a 100 times more epic than it was. Other than that, 10/10 for meLooking forward to season 2 Record Of Ragnarok was a good watch 💯Plot ☑️Characters ☑️Fights ☑️Overall a good Anime tbh. Lacks only animation cus I feel like the fights should have been a 100 times more epic than it was. Other than that, 10/10 for me Looking forward to season 2 https://t.co/u5e79r6S09

The new season is set to debut on Netflix in 2023, with no other release window information available as of this article’s writing. Also announced were some staffing choices, including the return of Masao Ookubo as series director and, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handling series composition along with Yuka Yamada.

Masaki Sato also returns for character design, as does Yasuharu Takanashi to compose music, along with Yasunori Ebina handling sound direction. Graphinica and Yumeta Company also return in production roles for the series, with the former hopefully stepping up their animation quality for the upcoming season.

The series first began as a manga in Comic Zenon during its November 2017 issue. The series follows the tournament of Ragnarok, where humankind fights against Gods of various religions in order to guarantee their survival. The battles are one-on-one in a tournament-style structure, with the first side to reach seven total wins being declared the victor.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande