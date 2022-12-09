The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 release date and trailer revealed

The Misfit of Demon King Academy, created by Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma, will return for a second season on January 7, 2023. The sequel will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and BS11 on the mentioned date at 1230 pm JST in Japan.

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform that included the first season in its catalog, is yet to announce a simulcast for the series. However, being the only OTT platform that has licensed The Misfit of Demon King Academy, fans worldwide can expect to catch the latest episodes of the sequel on Crunchyroll.

The OTT giant is expected to reveal the streaming details soon. Follow this article to learn more about the sequel.

Lenny code fiction and Momosumomosu will provide theme songs for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2

Lenny code fiction will perform the opening theme song “SEIEN” for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2. The popular J-pop band is known for singing “Make My Story” for My Hero Academy Season 3 and "Key -bring it on, my Destiny" for D.Gray Man - Hollow.

Momosu Momosu, the renowned singer and songwriter who gave the opening theme song “Anegdote” for Kemono Michi: Rise Up, will be singing the ending theme song “Esoa.”

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the plot of The Misfit of Demon King Academy:

"Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme."

It continues:

"Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

Fans of the series will be relieved to learn that the entire crew of the first season will be returning for the sequel. The crew includes:

Chief Director: Shin Onuma

Director: Masafumi Tamura

Character Designs: Kazuyuki Yamayoshi

Series Composition: Jin Tanaka

Art Director: Asuka Komiyama

Music: Keiji Inai

Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma’s The Misfit of Demon King Academy was published online on Shōsetsuka ni Narō web novel in 2017. After the ASCII Media Works acquisition, the series got published as a light novel under the Dengeki Bunko imprint. As of December 2022, twelve volumes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy have been released.

The series also received a manga adaptation by Square Enix’s Manga Up! and the chapters were collected into four tankobon volumes as of July 2021.

