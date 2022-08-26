5 anime sequels that should not have existed (& 5 that deserved to)

In this day and age, anime sequels are practically a given in the industry. You can bet that if a show becomes popular enough, or if the first season is insufficient to tell the entire story, it will be extended in some way.

While this can often be a blessing for fans who want their favorite shows to continue, it is not always something that is needed. Many series have had anime sequels that are either completely unnecessary or lose the charm of the first season.

On the other hand, there are some fantastic shows that deserve a continuation in the form of an anime sequel but never received one. In this list, we will talk about both series that should never have gotten an anime sequel as well as those that deserved one but never got one.

Steins;Gate 0 and 4 other anime sequels that should have never seen the light of day

1) Darker than Black

The main cast of Darker than Black (Image via Studio Bones)

Darker Than Black, which follows the life of a superhuman named Hei, gained a considerable number of followers thanks to its interesting concept and amazing fight scenes. The premise of the series, which consists of superpowered humans named contractors who fight each other in the name of their governments, was incredibly original and appealing for its time.

The first season concluded without leaving any loose ties, making it difficult for an anime sequel to come out. Nonetheless, the people behind the show decided to create a new season, featuring a new protagonist that most fans disliked, as well as repeating the same formula used before.

2) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass season two is the best example of a bad anime sequel (Image via Production I.G.)

It is hard to find a good anime that deals with moral and philosophical questions in a serious and enjoyable way. This is why Psycho-Pass gained so many followers during the airing of its first season. The series takes place in a distant future in which people’s desires to commit crimes are measured with a psychosomatic scanner called Psycho-Pass.

The series took great care in showcasing the unreliability of said method, going as far as to show the villain’s side of the story for fans to understand there was no good or evil in the show. Once again, the story of the show was designed to be concluded after one season, although this was not the case.

Because of the show's popularity, an anime sequel was created for Psycho-Pass, which is widely regarded as one of the worst. The sequel series was basically a bad retelling of the first season, without the interesting philosophical questions that made the original series so popular.

3) Tokyo Ghoul √A

Kaneki as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaneki’s encounter with Rize changed his life, as well as his species, forever. After turning into a half-ghoul after his disastrous date with the previously mentioned woman, Kaneki had to learn how to deal with his new identity, his recent desire to consume human flesh, and the hatred society feels for those like him. When all of these themes were combined, it resulted in one of the best series in decades.

Unfortunately, the series became far too popular for its own good, almost forcing the creators of the first season to create an anime sequel to capitalize on the hype.

This new adaptation was handled horribly, with an original plot that not only disregarded the manga, but the previous season as well. In the end, this proved to be counterproductive and unnecessary, as a third season was released, which followed the original manga and was much better.

4) Boruto

Boruto as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is one of the most popular anime series of all time, with millions of fans still fondly remembering the show and the memories it gave them. While fans were saddened by the fact that the series had ended, they knew the story was over and it was better for it to stay that way. Unfortunately, the show was so massively popular that an anime sequel had to come out at some point.

This sequel came in the form of Boruto, Naruto’s son, who has struggled to obtain even a fraction of the love his father had in the past. The show isn't entirely bad, but it feels unnecessary, with many themes lifted directly from the original. Fans have been complaining about the unoriginality of the series for a long time, a criticism that sadly does reflect the reality of the show.

5) Infinite Stratos

The epithome of bad anime sequels (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

Sometimes, even when a show is not well received amongst fans, the people who created it still try to come up with an anime sequel for it. This can occasionally save a bad show from becoming an obscure lost franchise, but it is extremely rare. Other times, the sequels are just as bad, or even worse, than the original, as was the case for Infinite Stratos.

The show was already infamous for how heavily it relied on fanservice to attract fans and the bland story it had to tell. Instead of listening to fans and fixing these issues for the second season, the show decided to do the same thing, which turned the second season into a much worse retelling of the first.

Btoom! and 4 other shows that desperately need an anime sequel

1) No Game No Life

Sora and Shiro as seen in the show (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Sora and Shiro are some of the few people in anime who can brag about having defeated a literal god in their own game. This feat gave them the chance to be transported into a world where everything is solved through games, the definition of paradise for the siblings.

Once inside this world, they wasted no time in establishing themselves as the best players around, defeating an entire nation before the end of the first season.

Unfortunately, the anime sequel to this beloved franchise was never made, so fans were never told what happened next in the story. Sora and Shiro’s conquest of Disboard is still far from over, so fans hope No Game No Life will one day continue to tell the story of these brilliant siblings.

2) Yona of the Dawn

There are not a lot of Shojo anime that know how to combine romance, hilarity, and action as well as Yona of the Dawn did. The manga for the series is so popular amongst fans that it is still ongoing to this day. The same cannot be said for the anime adaptation of the story, which has only received one season.

Since the show ended, fans of the series have been pleading for the release of an anime sequel that will continue the adventures of Yona. As of yet, there has been no indication of a sequel ever being made for this show, something that has greatly disappointed fans for years.

3) Highschool of the Dead

The main cast of Highschool of the Dead (Studio Madhouse)

Although the series is notorious for its abundance of fan service scenes, there is no denying that High School of the Dead has a devoted fan base. For many fans, it is the greatest zombie anime ever made, not only because of its appealing characters but also because of the interesting story it tells.

Lamentably, the man behind the original manga series passed away a few years ago due to a heart disease. This halted any plans for an anime sequel to the series, as the story of the original manga was never finished. As much as fans want it, there is little hope for this show to ever be continued in any way.

4) Btooom!

Himiko as seen in the show (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Instead of creating a story where players are trapped inside a game world where they must fight to survive, Btooom! chose to reverse the roles and bring the game into the real world. The concept may not be as original as it first sounded, but the series did an amazing job of developing it in an enjoyable manner.

The first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger that teased the creation of an anime sequel for the series. After a decade of waiting, there has never been confirmation of a sequel being produced, not even after the original manga ended a couple of years ago. It is sad to see such an entertaining series come to a halt.

5) Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Reborn may not be the most popular Shonen anime in existence, but it does have a massive fanbase that loves the charming and complex world of the franchise. Sadly, for fans of Tsuna and his friends, their adventures were left unfinished in the anime adaptation of the series.

Following the adaptation of the Future Arc into anime, the manga went on to have two more exciting and beloved arcs that fans begged to see animated. As of yet, this has still not occurred, and fans of the franchise are slowly losing faith in ever seeing their favorite moments of the last two arcs animated someday.

Final thoughts

Will we ever see Sora and Shiro again? (Image via Studio Madhouse)

For creators, anime sequels are one of the most challenging aspects of their jobs. While it is true that a good sequel will give their show an exponential boost in sales and popularity, a bad one can completely destroy a franchise. Knowing exactly how to create an anime sequel that will satisfy fans is outstandingly difficult.

This has caused many great series to never have the chance of getting a sequel of their own. On the other hand, there are some creators who merely want to produce a sequel to the series they worked so hard to create. This is not always the best idea, as it can lead fans to start hating or abandoning the show completely.

