10 anime to watch if you like Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online is one of the most popular anime of the last few years. Kirito's adventures inside Aincrad are loved by a lot of fans. To make things more intriguing, the franchise just keeps expanding, with new seasons and spin-offs being released on a regular basis.

If you like Sword Art Online and want more, there is always the option of reading the novels that the anime is based on. If you want more action on your screen, we've compiled a list of 10 anime to watch to fill that Sword Art Online void in your life.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and is based on the author's own opinion.

What anime can you watch after finishing Sword Art Online?

1) No Game No Life

No one is as smart as Sora and Shiro (Image credit: Yu Kamiya, No Game No Life)

Sora and Shiro are a gaming sibling duo. After being abandoned by their parents, they became shut-ins who dedicated themselves to games fulltime. They are known as the legendary “Blanks”, unbeatable players who have no names in the games they play. One day, after defeating a group of hackers, they are challenged to a game of chess, against an unknown opponent.

After their victory, the mysterious player asks the duo if they want to live in a world where gaming is everything. They obviously say yes, and are magically transported to the world of Disboard, a place where 16 races compete for power and land, but only using games.

Sora and Shiro will play through many games, fighting for humanity and trying to recover all that was taken from them. No Game No Life is a great fantasy anime that will catch the attention of Sword Art Online fans.

2) Danmachi

Bell wants to become the best adventurer (Image credit: Fujino Omori, Danmachi)

In the world of Orario, Gods and Goddesses all come down from the heavenly plane to live amongst humans and form families. These families are composed of adventurers who travel to dungeons to obtain money from monsters or fight for their deity’s honor. Bell, a beginner adventurer, is the only member of Hestia’s family.

Bell's journey took a turn for the worse after being attacked by a Minotaur on his first day in the dungeon. But after that, he begins to level up at an alarming speed, catching the attention of many other families and sinister beings. Danmachi and its amazing fights are sure to be enjoyed by Sword Art Online fans.

3) Konosuba

Kazuma and his friends will make viewers laugh with every episode (Image credit: Natsume Akatsuki, Konosuba)

After Kazuma dies and meets Aqua, a goddess who antagonizes him, he decides to be reborn alongside her in a fantasy world. Kazuma believes he will be reborn as the chosen one and will be the one to defeat the Demon King. But he is sorely disappointed when he is instead born as a nobody in his new home.

With the help of Aqua and some other interesting characters, like Megumin and Darkness, Kazuma will try to make a name for himself in this new land. Konosuba’s humor and meta jokes will be just what Sword Art Online fans need to laugh after Kirito’s serious adventures.

4) Digimon Frontier

These kids may look weak, but they become mighty warriors (Image credit: Sukehiro Tomita, Digimon Frontier)

Takuya is bored with his life and longs for something spectacular to happen. On his little brother's birthday, he receives an odd message telling him to travel to his town's subway station. Inside, he boarded a weird-looking train that only 4 other kids took. This train eventually transports them to the Digital World, a world where Digimons thrive.

After arriving, Takuya and his new friends learn they are the Digidestined, a group of children who will take on the role of heroes for the Digimon. With the help of the Digispirits, they are able to transform into different Digimons to fight against Cherubimon’s evil forces.

This season of Digimon will be especially eye-catching for Sword Art Online fans because of the new method of fighting where the kids embody the Digimons.

5) Demon Slayer

Tanjiro had a happy life with his family, until the fateful day a demon decided to attack them. After most of his family died and his only remaining sister became a demon, he decided to start a journey as a Demon Slayer.

Tanjiro is on the lookout for a solution to transform Nezuko, his demon sister, back into a human. Along the way, he becomes stronger as he fights various demons. In recent years, Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular and iconic series. Fans of Sword Art Online will admire Tanjiro's escapades as he learns to wield his sword.

6) Btooom!

In this game you cannot be kind to tohers )Image credit: Jun'ya Inoue, Btooom!)

Ryouta is one of the best players in the titular game Btooom! This game is not like your normal multiplayer shooter. In this game, you need to strategize and defeat your enemies by positioning your bombs in the best places to take them down.

He gets kidnapped one day, and is taken to an island where he is informed he will have to win a real-life game of Btooom! to survive. He will need to eliminate 7 other players to gain his freedom.

Ryouta does not want to kill anyone, but after his trust is broken too many times, he has no other choice. Sword Art Online fans will enjoy the real-life gaming aspects of the series.

7) Accel World

In real life, Arita is not having a good time. Many people make fun of him since he is shorter than other men his age and also overweight. However, after meeting Kuroyukihime, he is introduced to the realm of Brain Burst, a video game in which the participants with the greatest scores receive real-life rewards.

The two embark on a quest to defeat the Six Kings, a group of strong and fearsome opponents who will award the highest ranking to the players who defeat them.

If they are able to obtain Level 10, they will meet the creator of the game and learn the truth behind it. Sword Art Online’s creator is also behind this amazing series as well, so fans are almost guaranteed to enjoy it.

8) Re: Zero

Subaru will have to learn to survive in this cruel world (Tappei Nagatsuki, Re: Zero)

Subaru was reincarnated in a new and fantastical world. But unlike most anime with this premise, the world he now lives in is not magical and kind, it is unforgiving and cruel. Upon arriving in this new land, Subaru obtains a unique and useful ability, with horrible consequences.

He has the power to save his life and return to the time he saved before he died, just as in a video game. He and his loved ones die a lot in the course of the anime. Fans of Sword Art Online will recognize parallels between the two worlds, since both feature severe and horrible consequences for those who die.

9) The Rising of the Shield Hero

Even with just a shield Naofumi is an amzing fighter (Image credit: Aneko Yusagi, The rising of the shield hero)

Naofumi is a hero who arrives in a new world to become one of the heroes destined to protect its inhabitants. In the anime series, he is given the legendary Shield, the only defensive weapon of the three given to the heroes. His antisocial nature made him end up with just one partner, a woman who betrays him and paints him as a criminal.

After this, he becomes an outcast who finds a new small family, made up of those who join him along the way. Raphtalia, Filo and Melty will offer him the aid and warmth he has been missing for so long. Fans of Sword Art Online will enjoy Naofumi’s journey from a lone wolf to a caring and brave hero for his friends.

10) Mirai Nikki

Even if she looks nice Yuno is a killing machine (Image credit: Sakae Esuno, Mirai Nikki)

Yuki does not like interacting with other people. He normally just writes in his diary and ignores the outside world. His only real friend is a being called Deus Ex Machina, who he thinks is his imaginary friend. But that is not the case. Deus is a being with amazing abilities that drags Yuki into a game of life and death.

Each participant is given a diary that contains everything that will occur in the next 90 days. Once they are given this tool, the 12 players are told they need to battle each other to prevent the apocalypse. Yuki, with the help of a sociopath named Yuno who fell in love with him, will have to learn how to survive in this new death game. Mirai Nikki is an action-packed series that fans of Sword Art Online will love.

