Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11: Kyo's reappearance, the Waves' arrival, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 was released earlier this morning for Japanese and international viewers of the series. While it was an enjoyable episode with a solid build for the final two installments of the season, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 once again falls prey to pacing problems.

So far in the season, many episodes have been criticized for inconsistent pacing, and Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 is no exception. That being said, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 is at least engaging and exciting, and it sets up the season’s final confrontation extremely well.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 begins exciting build to the final confrontation of season

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11: Heroes reunite

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 begins exactly where the prior episode left off, featuring Raphtalia reuniting with Naofumi’s group. After a brief discussion going over everyone’s changes since the group was last all together, Raphtalia is introduced to Raph-chan.

This then prompts Chris to grab Kizuna’s leg, causing the latter to look down and laugh before looking back up at the moon. She ponders how only three days are left until the Waves’ arrival, questioning how she was summoned to defeat the Emperor Dragon but Naofumi was summoned to fight the waves.

She continues, wondering what the waves are like, when Chris begins shouting and pointing at something offscreen. It’s revealed to be Therese, L’Arc, and Glass, who begin running and shouting Kizuna’s name upon seeing her.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then takes viewers back to the shrine where Raphtalia and Kazuki fought in the prior installment. The white slash is still present across his chest while his aides try to heal him with magic.

Kyo then lurks out of the nearby shadows, teasing Kazuki for losing Raphtalia (a “body for [his] experiment” as he puts it) and the Katana Weapon in one go. This successfully goads Kazuki into moving forward to fight him, causing Raphtalia’s slash to activate, severing his torso and instantly killing him.

A green-haired girl is then seen walking out of the shadows behind Kyo, asking him what to do about Raphtalia, the Katana Hero, and Naofumi, the Cardinal Hero from another world. Ethnobalt’s Boat Vassal Weapon then appears in the sky, causing Kyo to lament their obvious heading back to Sikul.

The green-haired girl then offers to go by herself, promising to eliminate anyone in Kyo’s way. After staring back at her silently for a few seconds, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then plays its opening theme song and sequence.

Returning from its opening theme, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then sees the group celebrating everyone’s reunions on Ethnobalt’s Boat Vassal Weapon. Kizuna is then seen asking about Glass, L’Arc, and Therese’s travels into Naofumi’s world, and why they were there, which Glass is clearly hesitating to answer.

Naofumi’s party and Kizuna’s party are then seen all gathered in the Sikul royal castle. Kizuna is being caught up on how everyone else in the two groups have met before, causing her to become incredibly upset over everyone trying to kill one another.

L’Arc’s attention is then called away by an aide, where it’s revealed that L’Arc is the king of Sikul. Kizuna’s rage still flows, however, with her attention turning to Naofumi for his not telling her, to which he says there wasn’t a good time. She then proclaims her intention to find a peaceful way to resolve the problem the Waves present, without destroying either world.

The pragmatic Naofumi, however, asks her what will happen if there isn’t a way to accomplish this. Despite seeming dejected, Kizuna proclaims that she simply won’t fight her friends, before saying she will find a way and asks for Naofumi’s help. He reaffirms his group's desire to head home once Kyo is defeated, but reassures her that he will look into the waves upon returning home.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11: Dealing with Kyo

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then shifts perspective to Kyo’s hideout and laboratory, where he is joined by Kazuki’s two aides. They ask him if he’s telling the truth about being able to bring Kazuki back, which he confirms, directing their attention to what seems to be his clone in a nearby tank.

They then curse Raphtalia for doing this to him, before asking Kyo for the power to defeat them and take revenge. He seems reluctant at first, but his final words imply his willingness to grant them strength. However, this isn’t seen as Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then fades to black.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then shifts perspective to Sikul, where Naofumi and Kizuna’s parties are heading to a blacksmith to get the gear to fight Kyo. Naofumi and L’Arc are then seen teasing each other, calling each other “young master” and “lad” to get on each other’s nerves.

Mohit @MohitChander6 The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 starting is nice. I wonder why people are saying that season 2 is not good🤔🤔🤔 The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 starting is nice. I wonder why people are saying that season 2 is not good🤔🤔🤔

The groups then arrive at the blacksmith, run by a woman and apparent friend of Kizuna called Romina. In a manner mirroring the relationship Naofumi has with Erhard (which Raphtalia even brings up herself), Kizuna then dumps a week's worth of work on Romina and asks her to do it in one night.

While the two are arguing over this ridiculous request, a ruckus is heard outside, causing the parties to head out and investigate. The green-haired girl, who was with Kyo, has arrived in Sikul with a sword in hand and introducing herself as Yomogi Emarl and announcing that she has arrived to kill them for Kyo.

She then calls them cowardly for outnumbering her, prompting Kizuna to hilariously point out that she attacked them. Yomogi, however, resolves to defeat them anyway, prompting an action sequence between her and the two groups to begin. Almost everyone gets involved here, turning it into the anime-series equivalent of a spotfest, with everyone using their big moves one time.

Your Local Inspiration ✨ @TheImmortalDJ Shield hero season 2 kinda 🫤 Shield hero season 2 kinda 🫤

Eventually, Yomogi is pushed back enough that she drops her sword, which has been garnering the attention of the heroes present. The sword begins trying to attach itself to Yomogi with tentacles, almost completely wrapping her up. Thankfully, the heroes are able to separate her from the sword, launching it into the sky where it eventually explodes.

Kizuna approaches Yomogi, with the latter saying to kill her. However, she points out that Kyo seems to have tried killing her and everyone present with the sword he apparently made for her. She speaks of Kyo’s 'noble goal,' causing Kizuna to ask about what exactly it is, revealing that, as far as Yomogi knows, his goal is to stop the Waves of Calamity.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then shifts perspective to a house outside the town area of Sikul, and seemingly much later in the day. Kizuna and Naofumi can be seen arguing over what to do with Yomogi and how to approach Kyo, with her not wanting Yomogi to think of them as enemies, and Naofumi saying that they are certainly enemies.

Tigkun #ThankYouMiura @Tigkun2 My personal Ls for Spring 2022 anime season.



The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2



Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie



In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki My personal Ls for Spring 2022 anime season.The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2Shikimori's Not Just a CutieIn the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki

He then criticizes her for being too soft since she doesn’t know what Kyo has done, to which she points out that she is aware of his misdoings despite not having experienced them. She continues by saying that what he has done is certainly terrible, but they must try and talk to him if he wants a chance at stopping the Waves.

Naofumi instantly and violently rejects this, citing the death of Ost and so many others as reasons for why Kyo doesn’t care. Kizuna responds by saying that if it gives them a way to stop the Waves without either of their worlds being destroyed, they have to try. He then angrily walks away, his group following, while she sends L’Arc, Therese, and Glass with them.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11: Kyo’s plan

Riddlemann_ @Riddlemann_ I am a fan of the shield hero anime but this season 2 is really going downhill. Just give me a good fight scene please. I am a fan of the shield hero anime but this season 2 is really going downhill. Just give me a good fight scene please.

Now by themselves, Yomogi and Kizuna enter the home, which is revealed to be where Kizuna, L’Arc, Therese, Glass, and Ethnobalt all live. A picture can be seen in the house with the five present, but two other characters in the pictures with their faces blocked. Perhaps this is meant to foreshadow the additional companions of Kizuna’s group that are yet to be introduced.

Kizuna lets Yomogi out of her cuffs, telling her to sit down as she walks out with fresh tea. The two then begin talking, with the conversation eventually shifting towards Yomogi and Kyo’s childhood. The two met as children, with her calling Kyo a strange child, but admittedly enjoying talking to him.

She eventually became very close friends with him, and looking to support him but lacking intelligence, became his bodyguard. She says that more than anyone else, she knows what he is like, but her resolve seems to have faltered upon seeing Naofumi’s face when he says Kyo’s name. She says that if he has done reprehensible things she hasn’t seen, then he must be stopped, and she will help stop him.

Calvin (Gamer) @MasterCalvin94 🏾 If your hearing this Billy you'll always remain inside our hearts forever and ever I want to wish @ThatStephenFu the best of luck of voicing Naofumi in The Rising Of Shield Hero in Season 2 and taking Billy's place for him, I know he'll be so proud to see Mr.Stephen succeed!If your hearing this Billy you'll always remain inside our hearts forever and ever I want to wish @ThatStephenFu the best of luck of voicing Naofumi in The Rising Of Shield Hero in Season 2 and taking Billy's place for him, I know he'll be so proud to see Mr.Stephen succeed! 👍🏾❤️ If your hearing this Billy you'll always remain inside our hearts forever and ever https://t.co/UZumcF34cD

Kizuna says that they are fighting to talk to him, not to get revenge on him, as a means of comforting and consoling her. However, Yomogi herself admits that he must atone for his sins, even if she must atone with him, putting a smile of respect and admiration on Kizuna’s face.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then returns to Romina’s gear shop, where the work ordered by Kizuna has been completed. Naofumi’s armor can now be used in this world, as can the rest of his companions’, and Filo’s filolial pajamas now boost her attack power, allowing her to fight better.

A comical scene follows in which Kizuna hands the bill to L’Arc, saying that the young king should foot the bill for protecting his nation from Kyo. He reluctantly accepts as the group begins to get ready and goes over their plan of attack on the enemy’s base.

Rob J 🔜 DreamCon @__RobJay Shield Hero season 2 has been getting MAD slander. Sheesh. Lmaooooo I can’t wait to bingewatch it when all the dub episodes release Shield Hero season 2 has been getting MAD slander. Sheesh. Lmaooooo I can’t wait to bingewatch it when all the dub episodes release 😂

As Ethnobalt’s boat appears, the group begins preparing for and discussing the upcoming operation. However, Kizuna stops mid-sentence, saying something about the countdown to the Waves of Calamity before the screen goes black.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 then shifts perspective to Kyo’s lab, where he’s saying something to himself essentially amounting to worlds colliding. The green vats nearby then begin draining, causing Kyo to say it’s finally complete, as Waves of Calamity are seen outside his lab. He calls what’s currently forming a Dimension Wave.

Returning to Kizuna and Naofumi’s groups, Kizuna sees the timer go down to zero as the Waves of Calamity begin filling the skies. Suddenly, Kizuna’s group along with Yomogi have a golden aura envelop them, similar to using Return Dragon Vein. The group is then teleported away to Kyo’s base, where it is revealed that Kyo’s plan wasn’t to stop the waves, but to create one.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11: Final thoughts

paul 🌸 @taejusenpai Season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero is SOOOO much better than the first one Season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero is SOOOO much better than the first one

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 is an enjoyable episode that certainly and unexpectedly raises the stakes for the season’s final two installments. While Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 did suffer from inconsistent pacing, it wasn’t jarring enough to affect the overall quality and enjoyability of the episode.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11’s main strengths lie in the interactions between Naofumi and Kizuna’s groups, being comical enough to hold viewers in between major developments. Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11 may not be the best installment of the season thus far, but it’s certainly far from the worst.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far