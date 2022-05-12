Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: Ost's wish, Kyo's master plan, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 was released earlier today, continuing the story after the prior episode’s revelations surrounding Ost Hourai. Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 primarily deals with the aftermath of the revelations of Ost’s true purpose and identity, which is revealed by the antagonist, Kyo Ethnina.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 also shows the Allied Forces in their renewed struggle against the Spirit Tortoise, which was recently revived. Finally, the Vassal Heroes from another world also contribute in the fight against Kyo throughout Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 sadly ends the journey of one Shield Hero party member

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: Ost’s true identity

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 begins immediately where the prior episode left off. The group is reconfirming that Ost isn’t the Spirit Tortoise’s familiar, but a physical manifestation of the Tortoise itself. Kyo points out that she isn’t under his control like the bat and yeti familiars, further proving that she is not a familiar.

He continues, saying he’s surprised at how powerful the Spirit Tortoise is, but it’s time to finish this up. Ost announces that the Tortoise’s head and heart have regenerated, as Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 switches perspective to the Allied Forces. Queen Melromarc and Eclair are seen saying their goodbyes to each other before heading into battle.

Suddenly, a barrier is put up around the crystal, which seems to house the Tortoise’s true life force. Ost tells the group that the head and heart must be simultaneously destroyed to bring it down. Kyo reveals that the other Cardinal Heroes are being used as a backup power source for the Tortoise, which clearly pains them, as well as Rishia who sees Itsuki.

Kyo, meanwhile, says that he is going to return to his hunt, as a projection of the Allied Forces versus the Tortoise appears. The Tortoise begins preparing its ranged crystal attack, when suddenly the Filolial Queen Fitoria appears, seemingly taking on the attack completely by herself.

She then launches her own offensive against the Spirit Tortoise, while communicating with Naofumi through Filo. She apologizes for being late, and says that given all that has happened, she will help Naofumi and take the Tortoise’s head. She needs the group to match her timing and destroy its heart.

Ost points out that the Tortoise may have realized she can’t perform her original function, likely suggesting that there is a way to leave her alive while killing the Tortoise. Kyo begins to say he just has to prevent them from getting to the heart when L’Arc’s group suddenly smashes through the wall.

The Vassal Heroes are preparing to battle Kyo, who criticizes them for protecting it when they will eventually destroy it. He continues that they should get as many souls as they can first, with L’Arc countering that their Vassal Weapons are telling them not to do something so disgusting.

It is revealed here that Kyo is also a Vassal Weapon hero, with L’Arc asking him if he can hear his Vassal Weapon as well. His weapon seems to be the book he holds, which he uses while saying he is not a slave to the weapon, and only needs to be able to use it when he wants to.

He then uses a spell that generates a bird of flame, which Naofumi easily deflects with his shield. Raphtalia and Filo rush Kyo, when it is revealed he has the same barrier powers as the Tortoise’s core. The former two’s offensive on the barrier seems to cause pain to the other Cardinal Heroes, which worries Rishia for Itsuki’s safety.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: The combination offensive begins

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 then returns to the Allied Forces and Fitoria, the latter of whom recognizes the crystal attack heading towards the former. She activates barrier spells to protect them, before returning to the Tortoise to fight it.

Queen Melromarc orders a retreat, recognizing that Fitoria can’t fight with her full strength while protecting them. Meanwhile, Naofumi and L’Arc’s groups are launching tag team offensives on Kyo, when Filo says that Fitoria is telling them to hurry up and destroy the heart. L’Arc’s group volunteers to undertake this task, as Ost offers to open up a pathway for them.

However, Kyo stops them all in their tracks with a forceful gravity attack. He then points out that he’s strong without the Cardinal Heroes as a power source, removing and demonstrating the power of the souls the Tortoise has gathered. He says that once he has killed Naofumi’s group and taken all the souls he can, he will stop.

He continues teasing Naofumi, essentially calling him helpless while kicking him in the head. He then says he will take the latter’s party back to his world with him, while leaving Naofumi to “enjoy his new life as a pancake.” Raphtalia asks him to stop, prompting Kyo to laugh at her crying and her demands.

He then reprimands the group for not killing Ost Hourai earlier and preventing this, calling Naofumi a “useless loser” as his party begs for Kyo to stop. He announces his intent to kill Naofumi, when Rishia of all people begins standing and calls Kyo a coward. She begins by saying she understands him, calling the two the same since they’re weak on their own and rely on the power of others.

This enrages Kyo, who begins launching attacks at the now walking Rishia. However, she has a defiant look in her eyes, continuing to say he pretends to be strong, intimidating enemies like an animal would. More offensives are launched at her, but to no avail, as she draws her sword and begins fighting Kyo on her own.

She continues, saying everything about her is weak, especially when compared to her party members. However, she defiantly says she won’t lose to someone like him, as Naofumi wonders how she is doing this. Suddenly, Ost uses her powers as the Tortoise’s physical manifestation to bestow her power unto him and his weapon.

Launching what he calls the All Liberation Aura, Naofumi seems to negate the Gravity Spell, allowing Raphtalia and Filo to rush Kyo. The lattermost, meanwhile, calls the spell Naofumi just used the most powerful magic in the world. Despite their best efforts, Kyo still blocks the two’s offensive with the barrier.

Meanwhile, Ost is able to open the barrier for L’Arc’s group as Naofumi orders Filo to go with them. Kyo tries to follow them, but Rishia defiantly says that she is his opponent. Meanwhile, Filo explains to L’Arc’s group that she can talk to Fitoria, making her presence essential.

Raphtalia then begins helping Naofumi, who wonders how Rishia was able to resist the Gravity Spell out of all of them. He surmises that this is what Elrasla Grilaroc meant by her Ki manipulation being remarkable.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: Final push

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 then shows a confident Rishia telling Kyo that she can dodge all of his attacks because they are simplistic, due to him relying on his borrowed power too much. In response, he activates a spell called 'Composition of Flame,' which summons a golem of fire. Rishia easily defeats the enemy, which is then replaced by an ice golem, who is also easily defeated by her.

She starts berating Kyo for being a deceiver and liar, saying he has a twisted mind. He, meanwhile, looks to the Cardinal Heroes and seems to get an idea. However, she easily frees the Heroes by launching a magic attack from her sword. Rishia offers him a chance to surrender, but Kyo instead says that he would rather kill her and then die.

Raphtalia and Naofumi comment on how Rishia is a completely different person, while Ost suddenly asks them to kill her again. She says that Rishia is right and Kyo is a liar to the end, prompting him to ask her what she means.

Meanwhile, L’Arc’s group has arrived at the heart and is being rushed by Fitoria to destroy the heart. She, meanwhile, is watching the Tortoise prepare a blast that could destroy the whole city, if she dodges it. Suddenly, a magic array appears in the sky, indicating that the Allied Force’s mages are ready to cast their spell again. The two spells match in midair, locked in a beam struggle.

Filo, meanwhile, tosses a vial to Glass, saying Naofumi gave it to her. After drinking it, Glass begins preparing an offensive on the heart with Therese, as the beam struggle outside slowly begins favoring the Spirit Tortoise. With perfect timing, Fitoria slices a hole through the Tortoise’s neck, allowing the Allied Forces’ spell to win the beam struggle.

Filo tells L’Arc’s group that it is time, as Glass and Therese launch their attacks, successfully destroying the heart. The barrier starts to break as Kyo curses this turn of events and begins crying. However, he suddenly says he is just kidding, revealing his backup plan as some sort of fleshy material wraps around the core.

Naofumi seems to start preparing his shield for something, as a flashback to Ost’s previous comments begins. She believes that he still has a plan, saying that she is one with the core, and should be destroyed when his backup plan is enacted. Back in the present, Naofumi has finished activating his Wrath Shield, telling Raphtalia it is all up to her once he can’t move.

She accepts the role with tears in her eyes, as Naofumi begins chanting his incantation. Kyo begs him to stop, but he continues before suddenly saying that he does not have any hatred to unleash on Kyo. The lattermost starts laughing maniacally in presumed victory, when Ost suddenly tells him it is fine.

Suddenly, his shield activates the Spirit Tortoise Heart Shield, giving him wings and various other magic armaments. Naofumi realizes that Ost is forcing him to destroy the core, and her in the process, as he screams out in defiance. However, the attack continues against his will, successfully destroying the core.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: Battle’s aftermath

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 then shows the Allied Forces, happily and thankfully watching Naofumi’s attack from the outside. Returning to Naofumi’s group, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 then shows Raphtalia and Rishia attending to the now unconscious Ost, who is laying on the ground with no signs of life.

Kyo begins complaining that his hard work is all ruined now, before revealing that he succeeded in his 'real goal.' The group, now with L’Arc’s pack having returned from the heart chamber, is shocked to hear this. He continues by saying that the souls the Tortoise has collected have already been refined into a usable form.

A drop of this form seemingly opens a portal to somewhere, as Kyo tells Naofumi and Rishia that he will eventually kill them. However, before they can catch him, he escapes. Suddenly, Ost comes back to life, explaining that because he wasn’t swallowed up by rage and sorrow, the Spirit Tortoise Heart Shield was unlocked, replacing the Wrath Shield.

She continues by saying that she has taken so many lives, yet Naofumi is still sad about her passing. She asks him to remember this feeling, calling him kind and gentle, which Naofumi refutes. L’Arc’s group then says that the portal heads to their world, saying Kyo is their job now and that they will bring the souls back to this world.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 begins its final scene with the revelation that the Cardinal Heroes aren’t normally allowed to invade another world. However, Ost’s gift seems to bypass this rule, allowing them to do so. Naofumi calls out to Raphtalia and Filo, saying that their comrade is asking them to go.

In a sudden but welcome twist, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 sees Rishia refusing to stand by Itsuki’s side. She instead claims to be a comrade of the Shield Hero’s and Ost’s, saying that she will go too. Ost takes one last look at the group, happy to be called their comrade, and expressing a desire to be reborn again as their comrade.

In her final moments, as well as those of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6, she wishes for happiness at the end of Naofumi’s path, as she and the Spirit Tortoise turn into a golden aura. In a beautifully touching final scene, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 shows the golden aura bringing life to the earth it falls upon, returning life to the world they stole it from.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: Wrapping up

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 provides a very fitting end to Ost Hourai’s journey, while also setting up the rest of the season extremely well. Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 also managed to perform this while giving fans an adequate dose of action and fight scenes, which is welcome to viewers everywhere.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 also allowed Rishia to develop by leaps and bounds as her own, independent character. She seems to be finally embracing both her own unique strengths, as well as her place in the Shield Hero’s party as one of their comrades.

Kyo Ethnina also manages to catch viewer’s eyes in Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6, with his multi-faceted plans containing multiple avenues to his own victory. The revelation of a grander plan in Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6’s final moments was also a nice touch, further setting up the story for the rest of the season.

Overall, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 is likely to be the best season so far. It perfectly strikes the right balance between all the aforementioned concepts while also being engaging and visually pleasing throughout. Despite some fans critiquing the season up to this point, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 6 has surely swung the opinions of some.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, live-action, and video game news as 2022 progresses.

