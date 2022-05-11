One Piece Chapter 1049 (Full-length Spoilers): Kaido's past, Momonosuke's breakthrough, and more

One Piece Chapter 1049 full-length spoilers have been released, and with them come the beginnings of the highly-anticipated Kaido flashback. This is one of the major highlights of Chapter 1049, as fans have been waiting for the Yonko’s backstory to come into play.

One Piece Chapter 1049 also seemingly shows the end of the Kaido versus Luffy fight, confirming that their bout did indeed end on just a “big punch.” However, another highlight which comes as a result of their fight being ended is Momonosuke finally being able to create flame clouds of his own.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1049.

One Piece Chapter 1049 sees Kaido vs. Luffy seemingly end, former’s flashback begin

One Piece Chapter 1049: Full-length spoilers

As mentioned above, One Piece Chapter 1049’s full-length spoilers have finally been released, painting a much clearer picture of the issue’s events. The chapter is entitled “The World We Should Aspire To,” and the cover story sees someone having burned Niji and Yonji’s book, which they were trapped in.

The story content seems to begin with Kaido’s flashback, showing that he grew up in the Vodka Kingdom. Apparently, his country and king tried to sell him to the Marines in exchange for a seat at the Reverie for their kingdom. Kaido is seen in the Vodka Kingdom Throne Room in chains and being taken away, but he somehow escapes them.

The perspective then seems to jump forward in both time and location, with the next line saying he’s now seen rampaging in Hachinosu. This is the island where Blackbeard currently is, per his last appearance in the story. A young Whitebeard is then seen inviting Kaido to join the Rocks Pirates, saying their eponymous captain wants to meet him.

The Rocks flashback is said to abruptly end here, with the next instance of the flashback seeing Kurozumi Higurashi inviting Kaido, presumably to Wano. This section of the flashback then ends with Kaido telling King he knows who Joy Boy is.

Back in the present, Raizo’s water is seen exiting the castle as Kaido’s flame clouds disappear. Thankfully, Momonosuke is able to make new ones at this moment, saving Onigashima and the Flower Capital. The chapter then shows Denjiro hugging Hiyori before quickly returning to Kaido versus Luffy.

There, the latter says that he’ll create a world where none of his friends would starve before launching his attack at Kaido and sending him crashing to the Flower Capital ground. Kaido's flashback then resumes here, with King asking who Joy Boy is then.

The Beast Pirates captain responds that it’ll be the one who’ll defeat him, with King saying that Joy Boy won’t appear in that case. This seems to be the end of this flashback portion, with the flame clouds being shown disappearing once more and Momonosuke replacing them with his own.

As a result of finally being able to create his own flame clouds, Momonosuke safely lands Onigashima on mainland Wano. One Piece Chapter 1049 then ends with Momo collapsing to the ground in exhaustion, as the unfortunate news of a series break next week is announced.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1049 seems to be the end of the Onigashima Raid and Wano arc, but there’s a chance this isn’t the case. However, assuming it is, then the next few chapters will likely continue Kaido’s flashback, further showcasing his highly-anticipated life story.

The issue also does a fantastic job of allowing Momonosuke to finally create his flame clouds, which was a necessary development for both the overall plot and his character. The real, inarguable highlight of One Piece Chapter 1049, however, is undoubtedly the beginning of Kaido’s flashback.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

