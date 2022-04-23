Crunchyroll announces English dub premieres, casts for upcoming Aoashi, AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline animes

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll recently announced the release and cast information for the English dubs of Aoashi and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline. The two series have both already premiered in their original Japanese dubs, and will now finally air in an English dubbed format on April 23 and April 25 respectively.

In addition to the cast and release date information for Aoashi and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline’s dubs, some staff information for both was also released. Both animes have seen great success with their Japanese dub variants, which will hopefully translate into English dubs as well.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the recently released news surrounding the English dubs of Aoashi and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline.

Aoashi, AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline English dub information finally released

Aoashi English dub info

The Aoashi English dub will be available for streaming via Crunchyroll later today, Saturday, April 23, at 5 PM EDT. The Japanese dub premiered on the Japanese TV network NHK Educational on April 9.

The full English cast is set to feature the following:

Ciarán Strange as Ashito Aoi

Eric Vale as Tatsuya Fukuda

Marisa Duran as Hana Ichijo

Monica Rial as Noriko Aoi

Blake McNamara as Shun Aoi

Greg Silva as Futamihama Coach

Kim Morton as Kogure

Meg McClain as Nanami

Kelsey Maher as Sawa

Jennifer Alyx as Female Assistant 1A

Aaron Campbell as Goalie's Father

Nazeeh Tarsha as Male Baishinji Player 1A, Male Spectator 1A

Ben Balmaceda as Male Baishinji Player 1B, Male Futamihama Player 1D

Alex Mai as Male Futamihama Player 1A, Male Spectator 1B

JR Joseph as Male Futamihama Player 1A

Paul Cline as Male Futamihama Player 1C, Male Underclassman 1A

Justin Green as Male Underclassman 1B

Many of the major staff positions have been announced alongside this information. Shawn Gann is set to direct the dub, with assistants Emi Lo and Marcus Stimac.

Paul Cline is the lead ADR (Automatic Dialogue Recording) engineer, with Ian Emerson and Noah Whitehead assisting. Ry McKeand is attached as in charge of ADR prepwork.

Leah Clark is set to write the script, with Bonny Clinkenbeard supervising. Finally, Matt Grounds is the mix engineer for the highly anticipated Aoashi English dub release.

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline English dub info

The AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline English dub will begin streaming on Monday, April 25 at 5 PM EDT. This dub is for the first part of AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline, which originally premiered its Japanese dub on October 4, 2020, via the TV Tokyo channel. The second part’s original Japanese dub premiered much more recently on April 11 of this year.

The full English cast includes the following:

Ry McKeand as Amou Shiba

Michelle Marie as Gai

Luis Bermudez as Takuto Onishi

Bryson Baugus as Tsubasa Mishima

Brandon Winckler as Ken Tanasaka

Keith Silverstein as Jeffrey Wilson

Caitlyn Elizabeth as Kate Byrne

Sara Cravens, Mike McFarland, Michale Schneider, Haviland Stillwell, Chris Tergliafera, Scottie Ray, Doug Stone, and Jackie Lastra as additional voices

Staff information for the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline English dub has also been announced. Griffin Puata is both directing and writing the script. Stephanie Sheh is the producer and casting director of the anime.

Heather Gonzalez is the casting assistant and ADR supervisor. Sebastian Franco is the ADR engineer, while Shaun Cromwell is the mixing engineer. Finally, Clark Cheng is slated to be the production assistant.

In summation

With the imminent release of Aoashi and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline English dubs, they’re set to add to an already stacked spring 2022 season. Both animes have received praise thus far for their original Japanese dubs, as well as the source material which both are based on.

While both series are incredibly popular, the former in particular has found success within the ever-growing sports animanga genre. Hit series such as Haikyu!! in recent years have contributed to the genre’s growth, and Aoashi seems poised to do the same.

Be sure to keep up with all Aoashi and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

