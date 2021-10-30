Aoashi: Release date, premiere month, what to expect and more

A trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of Aoashi has been released. Arriving under the banner of Production I.G., the anime has also received a prospective month for release. The much celebrated manga has finally received its dues with an anime adaptation.

The article will discuss Aoashi’s trailer, plot, premiere month and more.

Aoashi: Insight on the show's release date and plot points

Plot discussion

Aoashi Volume 1 cover art. (Image via Shogakukan)

While the Aoashi trailer does not have an official subtitled translation yet, one can still pull the manga to get a sense of the show’s plot and what Season 1 might have in store.

Aoashi follows its eponymous protagonist, Ao Ashito, and his journey to football stardom. The series opens with Ashito playing and seemingly dominating the competition in his local hometown league. His superior skills are abundantly clear to his peers and coaches.

Enter Fukuda Tatsuya, a youth recruiter for Esperion Football Club which plays in the J. League, Japan's premier football competition. Without dithering around, Ashito agrees to Tatsuya's proposition and joins Esperion FC in their hopes of becoming football royalty.

Trailer breakdown

The trailer for the upcoming Aoashi adaptation was released yesterday.

It provides glimpses of the narrative, with different shots of Ashito’s first interactions with members of Esperion.

The Aoashi trailer opens with what seems to be Tatsuya offering Ashito a spot on Esperion FC. The former says something about “the world” here, possibly implying that he will show/give Ashito the world or claim that he will be renowned throughout the landscape. The trailer then shows the prodigious talent scoring a marvelous goal, before cutting to Tatsuya who looks impressed.

After a quick text screen, the next 20 seconds of the trailer provide shots in rapid succession which cover Ashito’s arrival at Esperion and a team meeting between Tatsuya and club members. This was followed by more snippets of various characters who could be pivotal in the first season.

Aoashi’s first trailer ends with a title screen and one last shot of Ashito before revealing the series' arrival in April 2022.

Aoashi premiere month confirmed and other details

The series will arrive in April 2022, just 6 months after its first teaser. Aoashi will be releasing weekly in Japan on the NHK-E network, before hopefully coming to streaming services. However, those details have not yet been announced.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The show will be helmed by Production I.G, a renowned studio best known for its work on Haikyu!!, Ghost in the Shell, and Psycho-Pass. With titles like these, the expectation for Aoashi’s animation will be high. However, Production I.G is more than capable of delivering on its promises.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. What do you think of Aoashi based on the trailer and plot? Looks great, can't wait to watch! Doesn't seem exciting, I'll pass! 0 votes so far