Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7: A new world, a new comrade, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 released internationally earlier this morning, continuing the interdimensional adventures of Naofumi’s group. The previous episode saw the foursome leave their world to enter the Vassal Heroes’ world, which is seen in Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7.

Their goal in this is to find and capture Kyo Ethnina, who still has the souls from their world. This will most likely be the story arc of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7. Being the halfway point of the season, it’s also likely that the timing and content of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 means the season will end on this story arc.

Follow along as this article covers the highlights of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 rises above season's low points, but is far from being a peak

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7: In another world

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 begins with an unknown girl wandering a forest before seeing a flash of light across the sky. This is followed by an explosion which seems nearby, prompting the girl to run towards it.

The screen suddenly goes black, with Rishia heard calling for Naofumi. The latter shoots awake, finding the two to be trapped in some sort of prison cell. Rishia says that when she woke up, he was the only one with her, with Raphtali and Filo’s locations unknown. He realizes that he has a new shield, looking at it before seeming shocked.

It is revealed that his level, as well as Rishia’s, has been dropped back to level one. Naofumi suspects that all their current problems are Kyo’s doing, when Raphtalia jumps out of the nearby hay pile. However, it seems that she’s reverted to her childhood state, likely a result of her level being reset to one.

aurtecus @aurtecus A new episode has been released on crunchyroll The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 - Episode 7 - Infinite Labyrinth A new episode has been released on crunchyroll The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 - Episode 7 - Infinite Labyrinth

Returning from its opening sequence, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 shows Naofumi realizing that the door to their cell is open. The group also notices that no guards are present, and that they also have their weapons still. He comments on Raphtalia’s weapon being too heavy for her childhood body, but she says it’s all she has.

The two discuss when they first met, and how different the situation is now, before they begin walking out of the prison. Rishia suddenly notices that someone seems to be living in the prison, as a stove is set up in one of the cells. They realize that the exit door has a strange white light emanating from it, before resolving to walk through, as it is their only option.

They come outside to a beach, with the “door” they just walk out of seeming to be a gate with no building attached. Naofumi points out that there are waves, but no wind, with Raphtalia showing the horizon looking strange. It seems pixelated at the farthest point, prompting Naofumi to deduce that swimming isn’t safe.

Chetchy Says Chetchy Says @Chetchyyy Bruh what are they doing with shield hero season 2. As a light novel reader, the way they are adapting it is just confusing me. Like I can understand rushing the spirit tortoise arc, but what the hell are they doing from the first episode of the new world arc. Bruh what are they doing with shield hero season 2. As a light novel reader, the way they are adapting it is just confusing me. Like I can understand rushing the spirit tortoise arc, but what the hell are they doing from the first episode of the new world arc.

Filo seems to be out of their detection range according to Naofumi’s HUD, leading him to deduce that she’s not in this place with them. Rishia tries to cheer up Raphtalia and say that Filo is fine, but she begins contemplating on how she’s never been in a situation like this before.

Naofumi reminds the group that they must get out of here and find her, which seems to comfort Raphtalia. A cardboard box monster suddenly appears, biting Naofumi’s arm before she can kill it. The following sequence establishes that, in this world, Naofumi can unlock new shields and the party can gain XP, prompting him to suggest the group begin grinding to raise their levels.

Thus, the group begins grinding for experience points, and before long, the sun begins to set. The group drinks water while Naofumi comments on how there’s no point fighting such low-level enemies. On cue, a kappa appears from the water, but it seems to be too strong for the group to handle.

Even Naofumi is being hurt by the beast, but he tells Raphtalia and Rishia to run away at their levels. The two decide to attack the kappa instead, doing no damage whatsoever. Suddenly, the girl from earlier appears, using a technique called Slaughter Wire to save the group.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7: A new ally appears

Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor @DigimonFan4Life Rising of the shield hero season 2 episode 7 was good. I liked how everyone started over and the different locations reminded me of kingdon hearts (I forgot the name of the island in the game) the new hero character was cool and looks like a temporary replacement for filo Rising of the shield hero season 2 episode 7 was good. I liked how everyone started over and the different locations reminded me of kingdon hearts (I forgot the name of the island in the game) the new hero character was cool and looks like a temporary replacement for filo

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 then sees her introduce herself as Kazayama Kizuna, the Hunting Hero of the Four Cardinal Heroes. Naofumi’s group introduces themselves as well, with Kizuna saying she’s never heard of the Shield Hero, and him saying he’s never heard of the Hunting Hero. The two recognize each other to be Japanese as well.

She comments on how Naofumi’s armor seems to be bugging out, as well as his stats. The group then returns to the prison area, where Kizuna presumably lives. As he is bandaged up, he continues talking to Kizuna, and while exchanging information, it is revealed that she also has a party, but has not seen them since being “locked up” in this strange world.

She was apparently captured by an enemy country. When Naofumi asks what would happen with the Waves of Calamity in that case. Kizuna reveals she does not know about the waves, explaining that she was summoned for a different reason. He says L’Arc and Glass’ names, to which Kizuna excitedly says that she knows the two, with the latter being her best friend.

Migz @migz_just eyo is rising of the shield hero season 2 just a filler season i swear everything is about rishia it's kinda boring eyo is rising of the shield hero season 2 just a filler season i swear everything is about rishia it's kinda boring

Naofumi calls Glass a monster, before it’s revealed that Kizuna is 18 years old. A loli joke is made here, which confuses Rishia and Raphtalia, before Naofumi continues questioning how trustworthy a friend of Glass’ can be. Suddenly, Kizuna pulls a sword out and slashes Naofumi’s neck, but he’s uninjured in the aftermath.

It is revealed that her Cardinal Weapon can attack people, but is incapable of hurting them in any way, meaning that Kizuna has no way of hurting the group. As a result, she says they should eat together, which they do.

The group begins eating, but before long they’re finished. In a hilarious callback to the first season, the young Raphtalia is still hungry despite all the food having been eaten. Naofumi goes to make some more food before Kizuna says she’s happy they came.

M@ @mtrujillo1243 Why is The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 not following the manga🤬🤬 Why is The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 not following the manga🤬🤬

He responds saying they will be leaving soon, which Kizuna refutes, saying they are in a temporal prison called the Infinite Labyrinth. Apparently, there’s no way of leaving once entering, and Kizuna reveals she has been here for several years. However, she has not given up, saying she still looks every day for an exit from the world.

The group goes to sleep for the night in the wake of this news, with Naofumi’s group discussing Kizuna’s fate before bed. While Raphtalia and Rishia are clearly concerned, he tries to console them by saying that they must leave because they need to find Filo and get vengeance for Ost.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7: A way out?

Chris Sato*Samurai-Ronin Warrior*⚔✊ @LordGamera The fact that today's episode of "Shield Hero Season 2" just showed that not only are they skipping manga chapters, but also change how events occured....still my favorite isekai, but dang. As much time they had on their hands to make us wait, it's a bit of a letdown 🙁🙁🙁 The fact that today's episode of "Shield Hero Season 2" just showed that not only are they skipping manga chapters, but also change how events occured....still my favorite isekai, but dang. As much time they had on their hands to make us wait, it's a bit of a letdown 🙁🙁🙁 https://t.co/4XUjecJ1q2

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 then cuts to the next morning, where Kizuna shows the group around the place while elaborating on her time here. She claims to have searched every square inch of the island, as well as going out to sea, before revealing she contemplated suicide at one point.

Instead, she came to the conclusion that as she has all the time in the world, she will continue fighting for as many years as it took to find a way out. Raphtalia calls Kizuna strong, prompting her to compliment how mature she is for her young age.

As this is said, the group approaches another gate, which takes them to a place reminiscent of an Egyptian pyramid. She says she feels this is the most likely place for an exit after years of searching, before warning to be careful of potential monsters. She says she’s brought them here to see something, before the group seems to walk through another gate that brings them to a church area.

Tommy Shelby @mr_bornlegend Season 2 of shield hero is TERRIBLE Season 2 of shield hero is TERRIBLE

A boarded up hole is at the end of the room, revealing a white light similar to the other gates as Kizuna tears the boards down. She reveals that she believes this to be the far end of the Infinite Labyrinth, suspecting another dimension to lie beyond. However, as Naofumi tries to get through, an invisible wall seems to be stopping him.

Kizuna reveals that this is why she’s stuck, believing this to be the edge of space for the world, but not something meant to be an entrance or exit. She believes that the wall just happened to collapse, revealing nothing beyond the world. She and Naofumi confirm it to be a bugged-out area of the world before they begin trying to make the exit work.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 then shows Kizuna handing Naofumi a Bio Plant Seed which she made at his request. He throws it on the ground, which prompts a giant, tentacle-like plant to begin growing, swelling up the room in the process.

AceBr3ak @ace_br3ak Just watched new shield hero ep they really cutting so much stuff from the light novel in season 2 Just watched new shield hero ep they really cutting so much stuff from the light novel in season 2 😭

He says it is the only way for the group to force their way into the bug, as his group holds each other to ensure they stay together. Kizuna is initially hesitant, but after Naofumi calls out to her, she uses her weapon to latch onto the group and escape the realm.

As the screen fades to white, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 then shows the plant bursting out into another world. The group has safely made it outside, evident by Naofumi killing the plant for safety. Kizuna is shocked to see herself free once again, becoming ecstatic upon realizing it.

She says it is the world she was summoned to, before thanking Naofumi for his help in escaping the Infinite Labyrinth. She cries tears of joy as she says she’s not alone anymore, as Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 fades out and its ending theme plays. Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 reveals the next episode to be entitled “A Parting in the Snow.”

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7: Final thoughts

slothy2d @slothy2d shield hero season 2 seems underwhelming like idk if I wanna sit through it shield hero season 2 seems underwhelming like idk if I wanna sit through it

While Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7’s introduction of a new party member was interesting, the episode seems somewhat superfluous overall. To introduce and wrap up, in one episode, an extra step for the group to get to Kyo seems unnecessary, even if it was done to introduce Kizuna.

Although this season has certainly had lower points, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 is far from the peak of the season thus far. With the prior episode impressing fans everywhere and getting them back on board, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 feels like a step back in that regard.

However, as far as the season as a whole is concerned, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 is an above average episode. The introduction of the Infinite Labyrinth and Kizuna was interesting enough to engage viewers, even if Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7’s quick resolution of the issue and made it feel somewhat unnecessary.

Andrew (OtakuSpirit) @OtakuSpirited Even if you got nothing from Shield Hero Season 2, at least you got loli Raphtalia again. This episode was good though. I feel the show is getting back on its feet somehow. Even if you got nothing from Shield Hero Season 2, at least you got loli Raphtalia again. This episode was good though. I feel the show is getting back on its feet somehow. https://t.co/GhnwifxZ19

While not a highlight of the season, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 7 is an adequate episode, accomplishing what it must in a fairly engaging manner.

