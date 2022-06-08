Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10 is set to release worldwide tomorrow, continuing after a very pleasing Episode 9. Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10 will hopefully uphold this standard of quality, with Filo now being returned to the group.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10 will most likely not see Raphtalia get returned to the group as well, but it should at least show significant progress to that end. The season has four episodes left, so fans can expect Raphtalia to be rescued sometime in the latter half of those remaining installments.

Follow along as this article breaks down the available release information for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10, and speculations as to fans' expectations.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10 aims to continue to curry favor with fans

Release date and time, where to watch

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F #shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり



The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2



Episode 10 Preview images



OK now I can connect to the manga.

Glass returns The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2Episode 10 Preview imagesOK now I can connect to the manga.Glass returns #shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 Episode 10 Preview imagesOK now I can connect to the manga. Glass returns 😍 https://t.co/8YnWi9KUSV

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10 is set to air in Japan on the evening of Wednesday, June 8. The episode will release simultaneously on the Crunchyroll and Funimation streaming services, thanks to Simulcast agreements.

However, in light of Crunchyroll’s recent acquisition of Funimation, it’s unknown how much longer the latter will be streaming the series. While both of them will presumably stream the remaining episodes, we do not have any concrete confirmation of the same.

The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

What to expect (speculative)

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9, entitled Katana Hero, will build off the tease given in the final moments of the previous episode. With such a title, it’s almost certain that the enigmatic Katana Hero will play a role in some way. We might get information regarding the Hero, or they might make an appearance on the episode.

Beyond this, the episode will most likely show Naofumi’s group continuing their preparations to rescue Raphtalia and Glass’ group from the apparent snowy mountain prison they’re in. The two parties were confirmed to be in the same place in the prior installment, thanks to Raph-chan and Chris’ shikigami abilities and powers.

It’s also worth mentioning that Naofumi’s party is currently wanted for their abduction of Filo from the local animal shop. Any consequences that stem from this will most likely appear and be resolved in the upcoming episode.

Xyria @Xyria7305 Season 2 of shield hero has been damn good so far Season 2 of shield hero has been damn good so far https://t.co/NMrJTDiBM3

Additionally, the episode could spend a significant amount of time focusing on Raphtalia’s life as a prisoner, possibly even showing her meeting Glass’ party. If this does end up happening, it’s highly likely that the four of them will begin planning a breakout as Naofumi’s party plans their rescue, break-in operation.

A third potential addition to the episode could be a quick shift in perspective to focus on Kyo. The overarching antagonist of the season hasn’t been seen for quite some time, making Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10 a prime opportunity for reappearance.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far