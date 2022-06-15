Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 is set for its international release tomorrow, picking up from where the previous episode left off. Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 will also be the first full episode in which fans will see Naofumi’s original party fully reunited, which means that expectations are at an all-time high.
With the group complete once more, viewers will most likely see them begin to make plans for Kyo Ethnina in Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11. The antagonist has not been seen for quite some time, but has certainly made his presence known in the recent episodes.
Follow along as this article discusses all the available information regarding Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 and what fans can expect from the same.
Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 to feature Naofumi’s group finally reunited and other interesting plot points
Release date and time and where to watch
As mentioned above, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 is set for its international release on Wednesday, June 8. The broadcast will begin in Japan late in the evening on local syndication, while international viewers will be able to stream the episode while it is airing live in Japan.
International viewers can catch the episode on anime streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation. The former will be simulcasting the episode for subscribers, while the latter will likely have a short delay which means that viewers will run a little behind.
The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:
- Pacific time: 6AM PDT
- Central time: 8AM CDT
- Eastern time: 9AM EDT
- British time: 2PM GMT
- Indian time: 2:30PM IST
- European time: 3PM CEST
- Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT
- Philippines time: 9PM PHT
- Japanese time: 10PM JST
What to expect (speculative)
Fans can expect Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 to primarily focus on Naofumi’s group, especially in the first act. As mentioned above, the upcoming installment is the first in which the group is fully reconciled since Kyo’s meddling near the end of Episode 8.
Speaking of Kyo Ethnina, the overarching antagonist of the season will most likely make an appearance in the upcoming episode. With only three episodes left in the season (including Episode 11), fans can expect Naofumi and friends to confront Kyo so the storyline can head towards a satisfactory conclusion.
Furthermore, L’Arc, Therese, and Glass may also appear in the upcoming installment. The three of them were with Raphtalia a few hours prior to the closing moments of Episode 10, which means that they must still be near the current location of Naofumi’s group.
This would also allow Kizuna to reunite with the group, providing an ending to her current character arc. Additionally, the two groups plan to honor their alliance until Kyo is defeated since their cooperation will be vital to providing closure on that plot point.
While Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 may not include all of the plot points mentioned above, it will definitely feature a combination of a few. The season has certainly had its ups and downs thus far, but fans seem hopeful that it may end on a strong note.
