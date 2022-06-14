Crunchyroll releases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero dub trailer, announces international release dates

Earlier today, Crunchyroll finally announced the long-awaited international release dates for the recently showcased Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. The news comes alongside an English dubbed trailer, which gives fans a sneak peek into the voices of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero antagonists Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 for the first time.

While not every country received an international release date in the first round, a vast majority of international markets were addressed and have confirmed release dates. Crunchyroll also confirmed the announcement of additional Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero international release dates sometime in the future.

Follow along as this article breaks down this latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero news.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film tops box office in Japan, announces international release dates

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll announced the international release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film earlier today. The news comes alongside the release of an English dub trailer, which features some action from the film and the English voices of some characters.

While not every country around the world has received an international release date, Crunchyroll will follow up soon with more information. Several weeks ago, the streaming service giant did state the intent to bring the film to every possible continent.

The following international release dates were announced in this first wave of information:

August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay

August 19 in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, and Vietnam

August 26 in India, Indonesia

August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei

August 31 in the Philippines

September 1 in Singapore

September 8 in Taiwan

September 15 in South Korea

September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong and Macao

Tickets for the United States and Canada will go on sale on July 22. Unfortunately, ticket information is unavailable for other international releases as of this writing. The English dub, for which a trailer was released, will feature the following voice actors, both new and returning:

Sean Schemmel as Son Goku

Kyle Hebert as Son Gohan

Robert McCollum as Son Goten

Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo

Christopher R. Sabat as Vegeta

Monica Rial as Bulma

Sonny Strait as Krillin

Eric Vale as Trunks

Kara Edwards as Videl

Jeannie Tirado as Pan

Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo

Aleks Le as Gamma 1

Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2

Charles Martinet as Magenta

Jason Marnocha as Carmine

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

