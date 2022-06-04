Why did Nezuko grow a horn in Demon Slayer? Explained

Nezuko Kamado is a highly popular and well-known character in Demon Slayer. She is not only strong but also affects the plot in a significant manner.

While the anime hasn’t shown the importance of this character with respect to the plot, the subsequent story arcs will reveal a lot more about Nezuko and her role in this anime and manga.

The Entertainment District arc was extraordinarily successful, and for numerous reasons. The main reason it did well was the animation quality and the interactions between humorous characters.

One of this arc’s most significant talking points was Nezuko’s transformation during the fight against Daki.

Demon Slayer fans wanted to understand why this character grew a horn when she underwent that transformation since it was a feature that was unique to her alone.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Why does Nezuko have a horn after transforming?

Before diving into this topic, it is crucial to understand that the series hasn’t provided any explanation, so any findings mentioned here are purely speculative.

Coming back to the topic, many feel that Nezuko having a horn is a purely aesthetic addition.

Kibutsuji Muzan turned Nezuko into a demon to find the perfect demon owing to her father, who practiced Breath of the Sun. However, Nezuko is the only demon who hasn’t consumed human flesh, and a large part of that is because of her sheer will to not harm any human beings.

Nezuko after undergoing the transformation (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Every second as a demon, she resists her natural instincts and therefore retains a good amount of her humanity. However, during the second season of Demon Slayer, she underwent a transformation and developed a horn, and her body resembled that of a grown adult.

This seems to be her awakened mode and could be her true demonic form. There is no logical reason in relation to the plot that suggests why she has a horn.

While fans might assume the horn grows on people with some relation to the sun, this wasn’t the case for Tanjiro, who also turned into a demon. The only other reason that could explain the horn’s existence is purely aesthetic.

At the end of the day, Nezuko is a unique demon because of her relation to the sun, and she is the only demon that hasn’t consumed human flesh. The mangaka must have added this element to make her stand out from a character design standpoint.

To sum it up, Nezuko’s horn doesn’t seem to have a function in terms of her fighting or healing abilities. A possible explanation could be because of the mangaka’s visualization of the character in her awakened form.

Since Demon Slayer hasn’t provided an explanation, this could be one of the possible reasons for Nezuko having a horn.

