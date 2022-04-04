10 anime characters with April birthdays

Anime characters with April birthdays are a unique topic. One wouldn't expect to see a rise in birthdays for anime characters, but it's an excellent opportunity to connect deeper to one's favorite character.

Whether character birthdays are used for advertising or not is subject to another discussion. Some can feel a connection to characters if they share something similar.

Nevertheless, April birthdays are unique in general. It's a nice addition to a wide array of personal connections for all fans involved.

Ten anime characters who are born in April

1) Mayuzumi Takumu

Takumu (Image via Accel World Anime)

Surprisingly, Mayuxumi Takumu was born in April. He's a supporting character from the anime and manga Accel World.

Takumu is a thirteen-year-old boy who hails from a futuristic world. He's a burst linker with immense knowledge about Accel World, a popular game.

2) Haruyuki Arita

Haru as Silver Crow (Image via Accel World Anime)

Haru is another character whose birthday is in April. The main character of Accel World, Haru, finds solace in the secret game called Accel World.

An insecure young boy, he aims to be the best burst linker in the virtual world. He is trained by Kuroyukihime, the black king, as he aims for the hundredth floor.

3) Sado Yatsutora

Sado (Image via Bleach manga)

As an April baby, Sado lives up to his birthday month. He's a character from Bleach whose land is under siege by spirits and yokai who wish to upend the world.

A full bringer, Sado has an unusual ability to manipulate the souls of inanimate objects. He's Ichigo's best friend and a valuable member of the team.

4) Akira Todo

Akira and Hikari (Image via Special A Anime)

Another April baby, Akira hails from no special land or possesses any magical powers. However, she does have hyper-intelligence as she's part of a special class and is from the anime Special A.

She is a kind girl who supports her friends during difficult times in their lives. However, she can be pretty violent when she wants to be. She is overprotective of Hikari to an almost overbearing degree.

5) Yuri Meichi

Yuri (Image via Akuma no Riddle Anime)

As a child in April, Yuri Meichi is a survivor of multiple assassination attempts before the start of the anime. She is the series' main antagonist, but the protagonist never confronts her. She hails from the anime Akuma no Riddle.

She is a member of Haru's clan, but it's never specified which rank they're situated in. However, they seem to have the same abilities as Yuri has the power of healing and recovery.

6) Maki Nishikino

A character from Love Live, Maki is the definition of tsundere. She's abrasive towards herself and struggles with honesty, but her heart is in the right place.

She is recruited into her school's idol group but doesn't wish to show how eager she is. She genuinely wants to see her friends succeed and work hard to achieve her goals.

7) Watanabe You

The main character of Love Live Sunshine, Watanabe seems likable and happy-go-lucky. However, she holds a fit of dark jealousy in her heart over Roma's friendship with Chika. It's a surprise she has an April birthday as that last the month of sorrowful rain.

She joined her school's idol group when she grew interested in the subject after learning of her previous high school's involvement in the school. She wishes to withstand the challenges her group faces if push comes to shove.

8) Satsuki Hyodo

Satsuki also bears an April birthday. She is a minor character in Kaichou wa Maid-sama and the amount of Aoi. Despite her age, she doesn't look a day over twenty. She's highly optimistic and loves anything and all things romantic.

She is the manager of Maid Latte and, therefore, the boss of Misaki, the protagonist. She's highly supportive of anything Misaki does and is generally a laid-back individual.

9) Takumi Usui

Usui (Image via Maid Sama Anime)

Takumi is the main character in Kaichou Maid sama and the love interest of Misaki, who also has an April birthday. He's highly talented and enjoys riling up Misaki so that he can get a ride out of her.

Though he seems like a viper, he is a well-adjusted individual who strives for great things in life. His accomplishments are his pride and joy, and nothing can take that away from him.

10) Midorikawa Rettasu

TOKYO MEW MEW NEW 2022 ～♡『東京ミュウミュウ にゅ～♡』 @TOKYOMEWMEWNEW



Please take a look at the brand new character designs below !!



TV anime Tokyo Mew Mew New will first air in 2022. "TOKYO MEW MEW NEW" Official 1st Teaser Visuals for Ichigo Momomiya, Minto Aizawa, Retasu Midorikawa, Pudding Fong and Zakuro Fujiwara have been released!

Rettasu is the main character in Tokyo Mew Mew and one of the few heroines in the series. She works at Cafe Mew Mew but is crippling shy to an almost disastrous degree.

She is fused with the animal Finless porpoise and therefore has power over water and sea. Her weapon, Lettustanets, allows her to blast hydro at her opponents in quick succession.

