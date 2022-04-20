10 Anime characters with a gambling problem

Many anime series out there follow the lives of characters as they gamble. Although it may seem like a game, many of the gambles in anime are high-stakes and sometimes involve wagering a life.

Like in real life, gambling anime has immense skill woven throughout. One of the main philosophies adopted by gamblers in anime is that it is not cheating if you are never caught. Many gamblers in anime are slick and always find a way to never get caught, but at the same time, some gamblers can see right through any cheating and will expose it immediately.

10 Anime characters who have a concerning obsession with gambling

1) Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler)

Yumeko Jabami is the main protagonist of the Kakegurui series and attends Hyakkou Private Academy, where the whole plot and background is based on gambling. She takes after the show's name Kakegurui, meaning crazy gambler.

Throughout the show, she seems like an average high schooler. She's polite, friendly, and looks good. However, when someone wagers a bet with her, the secret obsession she has for gambling starts showing. While gambling, Yumeko's insanity is portrayed much more than her peers. She is willing to do anything and everything to get the thrill out of a gamble. She gets bored and loses interest if something of extreme importance is not on the line for the wager.

2) Kirari Momobami (Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler)

Kirari Momobami is the all-powerful student body president at Hyakkou Private Academy, and she is also the reason for the academy's hierarchical system. She is the main antagonist of the series and finds Yumeko Jabami's gambling obsession interesting.

Kirari has an obsession with gambling and is always looking for a thrill. Like Yumeko, she does not care too much about the outcome as long as the gamble is exciting. She is typically holed up in the Student Council room, so it is tough to reach her. Yumeko and her friends had to gamble against the entire Student Council before reaching Kirari.

3) Tsunade Senju (Naruto)

Tsunade Senju, also known as Konoha's Slug Princess, is the Fifth Hokage and granddaughter of Hashirama Senju. She is a renowned medical Ninjutsu specialist and is one of the greatest medics/healers in the Naruto series. Despite her exceptional professional status, she has an immense gambling addiction.

When she was first introduced in the series, she was seen walking into a casino and putting an entire case of cash on the line. The gamblers in the casino noticed that she looked incredibly familiar and realized that she was the Legendary Sucker. She may have a gambling addiction, but she is also astonishingly bad at gambling.

4) Saki Miyanaga (Saki)

Saki Miyanaga is the titular protagonist of the Saki anime series. She has an incredible ability to break even in any gamble she does at school since she had to do this when playing with her family. Due to this, she has grown to hate mahjong despite her skill.

However, with her friends' encouragement, she joined the mahjong club and used her unmatched skills to win her matches in hopes of reaching nationals.

5) Kaiji Itou (Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor)

Kaiji is the titular protagonist of the Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor anime. Initially, he was portrayed as easy and naive. Still, as he participated in gambling activities aboard the Espoir, a ship that grants debtors one last chance to escape their debt, he became incredibly clever and quick-witted.

Before getting on the Espoir, he seemed to be like Tsunade. He would gamble with people all the time but would always lose. Desparate to escape the slums and live a better life, he signed a deal for a loan. However, he then got buried in about 3.9 million yen worth of debt. This acts as his main motivation for boarding the Espoir and doing his best to win.

6) Shiro & Sora (No Game, No Life)

Shiro and Sora may be two separate people, but they come as a packaged deal. Even if someone wants only one of them, they get both.

After defeating the God of Disboard, Tet, in a game of online chess, the two siblings were summoned to Disboard under the impression of saving Immanity (humans). While there, Shiro and Sora became the Queen and King of Commonwealth of Elkia, respectively.

They constantly play high-stakes board games with other citizens of Disboard, and although they can be seen struggling against particularly strong opponents, they never lose. Their main goal is to collect all the chess pieces for the 16 races and eventually challenge Tet to a game.

7) Daniel J. D'Arby (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

Daniel J. Darby appears in Stardust Crusaders as a minor antagonist. He uses the Stand Osiris to steal souls, and he is a professional gambler with a never-ending obsession with gambling.

During Stardust Crusaders, Daniel Darby came off as incredibly sly, seeing as he was able to trick the Joestar Group into betting their souls in various gambles. He seems to be similar to Yumeko Jabami due to his love for the thrill gambling creates. Though, unlike Yumeko, Daniel Darby enjoys cheating as well. He believes if someone is too stupid to realize they were cheated, then they deserve to get cheated.

8) Mary Saotome (Kakegurui - Compuslive Gambler)

Mary Saotome is another student at Hyakkou Private Academy who makes high-stakes gambles constantly. She is one of Yumeko Jabami's classmates and friends and occasionally teams up with her when doing major gambles.

Inititally, she beat Ryota Suzui, a protagonist of Kakegurui, and made him her housepet. She was condescending and treated him in an inhuman manner while he was in her debt. However, once she lost to Yumeko in a game of Vote Rock-Paper-Scissors, she was brought back down to earth and realized how flawed the hierarchy system was.

Although she is as skilled at gambling as Yumeko and Kirari, she is still an amazing gambler. She is capable of winning against various students by herself and even tricking and defeating Student Council members who decide to cheat.

9) Shigeru Akagi (Akagi)

Shigeru Akagi is the main character in Akagi: The Genius Who Descended Into Darkness and a supporting character in Ten.

He comes off as a cool and distant genius who has attained superhuman levels of intellect, luck, and intuition in order to win gambling matches, and he has amazing skills when it comes to Mahjong.

Something that makes Akagi different from the other gamblers in the series is his voluntary use of techniques no other gambler would use. He actively cheats, makes high-risk moves, and makes unbelievable bluffs. He will do whatever it takes to win a gamble, even if it means risking his own life in the process.

10) Midari Ikishima (Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler)

Midari Ikishima is a member of the Student Council at Hyakkou Private Academy and the Beautification Council president. The Beautification Council works directly under the Student Council and works to enforce debt payments and handle problematic students.

Midari has immense masochistic tendencies and is constantly looking for ways to find pain while gambling. She is also very persistent and overbearing as she constantly offers to be friends with Yumeko, but the ladder actively rejects these requests, leaving Midari forlorn.

