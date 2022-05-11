Seven Deadly Sins sequel manga set to receive TV anime adaptation

A recent Amazon listing for this year’s 24th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine features a cover image showing the Seven Deadly Sins sequel manga receiving a TV anime adaptation. The sequel, entitled Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, will pick up 16 years after the end of the main series.

The original Seven Deadly Sins manga and its sequel are written by Nakaba Suzuki. Although criticized for its story in the series’ later stages, the original Seven Deadly Sins anime and manga series was one of the most popular new-generation franchises at one point.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest news regarding Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, as well as what fans can expect from the apparently upcoming TV anime.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse TV anime will hopefully right the wrongs of the original series

TV anime info and series synopsis

As mentioned above, the most recent issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine seems to announce that Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be receiving a TV anime adaptation. No official date is set for the anime’s release as of writing, but an announcement nearly halfway through the year would likely indicate a 2023 premiere.

The original series’ anime and manga were initially highly regarded and widely praised. However, the storyline for both started to slip in the eyes of fans and critics towards the end, with the anime also demonstrating sub-par animation. This led to a souring of the series’ reputation, especially in the eyes of fans.

The sequel manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, has been fairly well-received by both critics and fans in its first year and a half of releasing. The series is set 16 years after the events of the original series, and follows a young boy named Percival.

Percival lives on a remote island above the clouds called God’s Finger, with his grandfather. While he enjoys his simple life, the young boy does secretly long for adventure, and he certainly gets it. One day, an intruder with a shocking connection to him invades, tearing away everything he’s ever known.

The intruder is his father, Ironside, who reveals that the prophecy of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse was recently made in Camelot. Apparently, the Four Knights will lead King Arthur of Camelot to his doom once they awaken. It’s revealed here that Percival or his grandfather are suspected of being one of the Four Knights, thus beginning Percival’s descent to Britannia and his adventure.

In summation

With the anime announcement all but confirmed, fans can expect the Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse adaptation to debut sometime in 2023, given the timing of the announcement. While it’s possible for the series to debut before then, it is unlikely given the typical production time frame.

Nakaba Suzuki’s sequel manga will hopefully avoid the pitfalls his previous work fell into, both in the anime and manga adaptations. Fans are certainly happy with the manga so far, and the TV anime adaptation will hopefully garner similar praise.

Be sure to keep up with all general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee