Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 announces January premiere and reveals new cast member

The second promotional video for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 was released on Wednesday by Kadokawa, revealing an additional cast member, a January release date, and more. The smash-hit anime series, based on the manga written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, last graced fans with a new season for the mainline series in 2019.

Viewers are understandably eager to learn when the upcoming season will be made available online, after waiting for over three and a half years. And if the trailers are any indication, the upcoming season of Bungo Stray Dogs will be one of the most exciting and action-packed of the show's run.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Bungo Stray Dog Season 4 news.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 set to premiere on January 4, 2023; will stream internationally via Crunchyroll

The latest

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

Scheduled for January 4!



More: 【New Trailer】Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4Scheduled for January 4!More: bungosd.com 【New Trailer】Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4Scheduled for January 4!✨More: bungosd.com https://t.co/wZSMRmGaBK

The second promotional video for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 seems to focus on the various groups at odds with one another. This appears to include the Armed Detective Agency and the remnants of the Port Mafia, both of which appear in the latest promotional video, as well as the yet-to-be-introduced terrorist organization, the Decay of the Angel.

The video shares the aforementioned January 4 release date, with the episode set to premiere on Tokyo MX at 11 PM JST (9 AM EST same-day). The episode will also be available on WOWOW, Sun TV, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 networks. The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on the dAnime store as it premieres on Tokyo MX, later coming to other services. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally.

The newly announced cast member for the upcoming season is Shoya Chiba. Chiba will play the character of Sigma. Sigma is a Decay of the Angel member, as well as the general manager of the Sky Casino. Shoya Chiba is otherwise best known for his roles as Sing Soo-Ling in Bananafish, Tahomaru in Dororo, and Fire Force’s Yu.

Other new cast members include the following:

Akio Ohtsuka as Genichiro Fukuchi

Makoto Koichi as Teruko Okura

Takehito Koyasu as Nikolai G

Yuuki Kaji as Saigiku Jono

Yohei Azakami as Teccho Suehiro

The latest video also previews the anime’s opening theme “True Story” by SCREEN mode. The ending theme is not audible in the most recent video, but it has been confirmed to be titled "Shirushi/°C" and performed by Luck Life. Season 4 of Bungo Stray Dogs will feature the return of nearly all staff members from previous seasons, as well as animation studio bones.

Keep reading SportsKeeda for your daily fix of anime, manga, film, and live-action news.

Poll : 0 votes