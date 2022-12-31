Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3: Streaming details for the upcoming season

Demon Slayer will officially return to the screen next year with its third season, and needless to say, fans can’t keep calm. The series is set to pick up the narrative with the ninth arc of the manga, the Swordsmith Village arc.

The fandom has already voiced their excitement over the announcement and is now curious as to when the season will premiere and if it will be back on major streaming platforms.

Demon Slayer season 3 is officially on the way

Currently, the first two seasons of Demon Slayer are available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. It is safe to assume that once released, the next season will follow as well. We will be informed of more details as the release date approaches.

The franchise has seen its steady elevation since the first season dropped in 2019, and the excitement is now more palpable than ever with the recent massive hit movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. In the last season, we saw the close to the Entertainment District arc, and the third season will focus on the much-awaited Swordsmith Village arc, where Tanjiro will encounter a new demon threat as he travels to the eponymous village to get his sword fixed by Hotaru Haganezuka.

According to several reports, season 3 will premiere on April 2023 but the fandom will be treated with a one-hour special episode earlier on February, to set the next arc in motion. It will be in the form of a global theatrical screening, reminiscent of the Mugen Train premier, and will also include the last two episodes of the previous season.

Demon Slayer Perfect Shots @KnYtweets Me realizing that there are still 4 months before the release of Season 3 of Demon Slayer Me realizing that there are still 4 months before the release of Season 3 of Demon Slayer https://t.co/a8kqkALKRB

The production house Ufotable, and Crunchyroll had officially released the teaser for season 3 on April 2022, but a complete trailer is yet to come out. The previous seasons featured some of the most visually stunning action scenes in new generation anime, and the next season promises nothing less and we will get to see more of the core trio, and the Hashira. The Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanoji were spotted especially, which leads us to believe that they will play a major part in the upcoming narrative. With Haruo Satozaki at the helm, the production is expected to excel as usual.

Demon Slayer chronicles the story of the Kamado siblings, Tanjiro and Nezuko, who were faced with various adversities after a demon slaughtered their family. Tanjiro strives to become one of the strongest demon slayers in the realm, fuelled by the desire to avenge the murder of his family. In his journey, he forms new alliances and faces off new enemies, weaving a passionate story which seems it a true shonen gem.

Poll : 0 votes