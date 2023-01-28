Why are there only 11 new episodes in Demon Slayer season 2

Demon Slayer season 2's Entertainment District Arc is the eighth story arc in the series and consists of 11 new episodes. This arc focuses on the Upper Demon Moon duo, Daki and Gyutaro, and their conflict with Sound Hashira Tegen Uzui and the main characters such as Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

Season 2 consists of 18 episodes in total, however, the content in Mugen Train Arc was already covered once before in the movie titled Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. So, as far as new content goes, there are only 11 episodes in season 2 of Demon Slayer.

Entertainment District Arc is the main focus of Demon Slayer season 2 with Mugen Train Arc being a repeat

Tanjiro and Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 2 begins with the Mugen Train Arc, which spans seven long episodes. These episodes act as a retelling of what transpired in the movie Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. The story focuses on Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke facing off against demons on the Mugen Trian alongside the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku.

A climactic battle between Upper Rank Three Demon Akaza and Rengoku takes place in this arc, resulting in the death of the Flame Hashira. Some fans were left disappointed that the Mugen Train Arc got animated in season 2 even after having a movie that went through all the events and did a very good job at it.

The decision to dedicate seven episodes to the Mugen Train Arc meant that season 2 would have only 11 new episodes worth of new content, focusing on the events of the Entertainment District Arc.

ETengen Uzui fighting Daki and Gyutaro (Image via Ufotable)

The Entertainment District Arc focuses on Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko fighting against the Upper Rank 6 demon siblings, Daki and Gyutaro. They were assisted by the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. The arc is full of jam-packed action sequences, heavy emotional moments, and comedy, giving the audience the perfect package of entertainment.

Demon Slayer season 2 ended on a high note with the introduction of Doma, the Upper Moon Two of the Twelve Kizuki. Despite getting only 11 new episodes worth of new content, the audience was still impressed by the high-level animation and the beautiful narrative of the story.

The emotional backstory of the demon siblings Daki and Gyutaro managed to tug at the heartstrings of fans everywhere and helped them empathize with the characters, despite them being demons.

Conclusion

Season 2 was a bit low on the content side of things, however, it did not disappoint fans in terms of quality animation and a gripping story. As for the future of the series, Swordsmith Village Arc is set to premiere in April 2023, giving fans of the anime a lot to look forward to.

This arc will be the third season of the anime and will focus on new characters such as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and two Upper Moons, Hantengu and Gyokko. It will be interesting to see how Tanjiro defends the swordsmith’s village while also taking on demons well beyond his power level.

Poll : 0 votes