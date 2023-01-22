Demon Slayer Funko pops list: Everything you can get as of January 2023

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga of the same name, shonen anime Demon Slayer, aka Kimetsu no Yaiba, is an action anime that debuted in April 2019 and instantly became an instant worldwide sensation.

Besides the recent announcement of season 3 of the series, Massive Funko Fair 2023 has collaborated with the Demon Slayer franchise to release a new wave of Funko Pops in the anime's lineup. Wave 2 of the new Demon Slayer Funko Pops was confirmed at the Funko Fair 2023. As such, this article will provide detailed information about the launch of the new Funko Pops in the Demon Slayer collection.

Funko Pop 2023 is introducing several new popular characters, such as Rengoku and Mitsuri Kanroji, in the Demon Slayer lineup

Apart from Studio Ufotable confirming that the third season will officially start the Swordsmith arc, Funko Pop has announced the first significant release based on Demon Slayer anime. The duo's initial collection debuted during the 2021 Funkoween celebration.

Since the launch coincides with the much anticipated Demon Slayer season 3, fans' excitement has increased by tenfold. This time, some of the other popular Demon Slayer characters, such as Rengoku, Rui, Kanao Tsuyuri, Mitsuri Kanroji, Kanao Tsyuri, and Kagaya Ubuyashiki are going to make their debuts in the new wave.

Along with some fresh variations of well-known Funko mainstays like Tanjiro and Nezuko, wave 2 of the anime will be launched in April 2023 and are now available for pre-order. Funko Pop's newest wave of Demon Slayer includes:

867 Tanjiro Kamado

867 Tanjiro Kamado - Hot Topic

868 Nezuko Kamado

868 Nezuko Kamado Metallic - 2022 LACC

869 Zenitsu Agatsuma

870 Inosuke Hashibira

871 Muzan Kibutsuji

873 Tanjiro Kamado GITD - BoxLunch

874 Tanjiro Kamado - Galactic Toys

874 Tanjiro Kamado GITD Chase - Galactic Toys

875 Inosuke Hashibira Flocked - Chalice

875 Inosuke Hashibira Flocked Chase - Chalice

876 Giyu Tomioka - AAA Anime

883 Mini Nezuko in Box - BoxLunch

987 Zenitsu Agatsuma - Funimation

1034 Tanjiro vs. Rui Moment

1057 Inosuke Hashibira - GameStop

1090 Inosuke Hashibira - BoxLunch

1091 Gyomei Himejima - Hot Topic

1091 Gyomei Himejima Chase - Hot Topic

1158 Enmu - 2022 SDCC

1193 Muichiro Tokito - 2022 FunKon

1253 Sanemi Shinazugawa - Funko

1255 Tanjuro Kamado - AAA Anime

1264 Nezuko Kamado - BoxLunch

1289 Kagaya Ubuyashiki - GameStop

1304 Tanjiro eating Noodles

1305 Kanao Tsuyuri

1305 Kanao Tsuyuri GITD - B&N

1306 Mitsuri Kanroji

1307 Rui

1308 Kyojuro Rengoku

1308 Kyojuro Rengoku GITD - Walmart

1309 Nezuko Kamado in Basket - Hot Topic

Funko Pop vinyl figures draw its inspirations from pop culture

Funko Pop vinyl figures are similar to figurines but are inspired by icons from movies, video games, comic books, and popular culture. These innovative toys with enormous heads and eyes show each character in a variety of sizes, clothes, stances, and finishings. Moreover, it features all the well-known licensed characters from various genres that fans love to collect.

Miniature versions of numerous characters from pop culture, such as TV shows, movies, games, sports, books, comics, anime, and many more, are featured in the Funko Pop collection, which is a must-have for every fan. Additionally, these fascinating collectibles come in a variety of styles and lines to suit practically everyone's preferences.

