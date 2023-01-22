Demon Slayer Funko pops list: Everything you can get as of January 2023

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga of the same name, shonen anime Demon Slayer, aka Kimetsu no Yaiba, is an action anime that debuted in April 2019 and instantly became an instant worldwide sensation.
Besides the recent announcement of season 3 of the series, Massive Funko Fair 2023 has collaborated with the Demon Slayer franchise to release a new wave of Funko Pops in the anime's lineup. Wave 2 of the new Demon Slayer Funko Pops was confirmed at the Funko Fair 2023. As such, this article will provide detailed information about the launch of the new Funko Pops in the Demon Slayer collection.
Funko Pop 2023 is introducing several new popular characters, such as Rengoku and Mitsuri Kanroji, in the Demon Slayer lineup
Apart from Studio Ufotable confirming that the third season will officially start the Swordsmith arc, Funko Pop has announced the first significant release based on Demon Slayer anime. The duo's initial collection debuted during the 2021 Funkoween celebration.
Since the launch coincides with the much anticipated Demon Slayer season 3, fans' excitement has increased by tenfold. This time, some of the other popular Demon Slayer characters, such as Rengoku, Rui, Kanao Tsuyuri, Mitsuri Kanroji, Kanao Tsyuri, and Kagaya Ubuyashiki are going to make their debuts in the new wave.
Along with some fresh variations of well-known Funko mainstays like Tanjiro and Nezuko, wave 2 of the anime will be launched in April 2023 and are now available for pre-order. Funko Pop's newest wave of Demon Slayer includes:
- 867 Tanjiro Kamado
- 867 Tanjiro Kamado - Hot Topic
- 868 Nezuko Kamado
- 868 Nezuko Kamado Metallic - 2022 LACC
- 869 Zenitsu Agatsuma
- 870 Inosuke Hashibira
- 871 Muzan Kibutsuji
- 873 Tanjiro Kamado GITD - BoxLunch
- 874 Tanjiro Kamado - Galactic Toys
- 874 Tanjiro Kamado GITD Chase - Galactic Toys
- 875 Inosuke Hashibira Flocked - Chalice
- 875 Inosuke Hashibira Flocked Chase - Chalice
- 876 Giyu Tomioka - AAA Anime
- 883 Mini Nezuko in Box - BoxLunch
- 987 Zenitsu Agatsuma - Funimation
- 1034 Tanjiro vs. Rui Moment
- 1057 Inosuke Hashibira - GameStop
- 1090 Inosuke Hashibira - BoxLunch
- 1091 Gyomei Himejima - Hot Topic
- 1091 Gyomei Himejima Chase - Hot Topic
- 1158 Enmu - 2022 SDCC
- 1193 Muichiro Tokito - 2022 FunKon
- 1253 Sanemi Shinazugawa - Funko
- 1255 Tanjuro Kamado - AAA Anime
- 1264 Nezuko Kamado - BoxLunch
- 1289 Kagaya Ubuyashiki - GameStop
- 1304 Tanjiro eating Noodles
- 1305 Kanao Tsuyuri
- 1305 Kanao Tsuyuri GITD - B&N
- 1306 Mitsuri Kanroji
- 1307 Rui
- 1308 Kyojuro Rengoku
- 1308 Kyojuro Rengoku GITD - Walmart
- 1309 Nezuko Kamado in Basket - Hot Topic
Funko Pop vinyl figures draw its inspirations from pop culture
Funko Pop vinyl figures are similar to figurines but are inspired by icons from movies, video games, comic books, and popular culture. These innovative toys with enormous heads and eyes show each character in a variety of sizes, clothes, stances, and finishings. Moreover, it features all the well-known licensed characters from various genres that fans love to collect.
Miniature versions of numerous characters from pop culture, such as TV shows, movies, games, sports, books, comics, anime, and many more, are featured in the Funko Pop collection, which is a must-have for every fan. Additionally, these fascinating collectibles come in a variety of styles and lines to suit practically everyone's preferences.