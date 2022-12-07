Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pop: Release Date, Pricing and more

The release of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime boosted engagement for both the manga and anime. The story of powerful sorcerers and malicious curses took over the globe as the first season drew to a close. The hype is still very much alive, with merchandise for the series selling like hotcakes.

Speaking of merchandise, Jujutsu Kaisen will soon release Funko Pops for fans and anime enthusiasts to collect. You can pre-order figurines of your favorite series characters right now on Amazon.

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pop: All you need to know

Availability and Prices

Figurines of Gojo Satoru, the Demon King Sukuna, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, the curse spirit Mahito, and many others will go on sale on Amazon on February 07, 2023.

Those who are interested can pre-order them now through Amazon. Prices begin at $11.99 and increase with the level of detail.

What are Funko Pops?

Funko Pop vinyl figures are kind of like regular figurines, but most of them are based on characters from movies, video games, comic books, pop culture, and other well-known things.

These figures feature licensed characters from a variety of popular franchises. Funko Pops depict each character in a variety of sizes, poses, outfits, and finishes and feature oversized heads and eyes.

Aside from that, Funko Pop products are packaged in appealing window box packaging.

Funko Pop figures are available in both vinyl and plush varieties. They are available in a variety of shapes. Some Pop figures have a metallic paint finish, while others are made of glow-in-the-dark plastic.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime status

Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Speaking of the manga, Gege Akutami's series is at chapter 206. Kenjaku has arrived at Master Tengen's hideout and is attempting to get to the Tomb of the Star, where the latter's main body is present.

Before his arrival, Master Tengen and Yuki Tsukumo devised a plan to neutralize Kenjaku's Domain Expansion. However, he managed to outsmart them and fatally injured Yuki. Despite being barely conscious, she fights back and is soon joined by Choso, who springs a surprise attack on the Kenjaku.

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

As for the anime, season 1 ended in 2021. It drew to a close with Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki engaging in an intense battle against two of the three Cursed Womb brothers, namely Eso and Kechizu. A second season of the anime is in the works and will be released in February of next year.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will most likely cover Gojo's Past Arc and introduce the series' much-anticipated newcomer Toji Fushiguro.

