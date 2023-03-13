Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc episode 1 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

Anticipation continues to rise as the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc’s first episode is set to be released on April 9, 2023. The series updated and released a new trailer which provided the release date.

According to the trailer, the series will make its debut at 11 pm JST on April 9, 2023. It will be telecast on channels such as Tochigi TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Fuji TV, and Gunma TV.

This part of the series will adapt 28 chapters (Chapters 100-127) that will roughly account for about 11-12 episodes. The series enjoys a considerable amount of success, and a recent event that had been scheduled was proof of that.

Demon Slayer - To The Swordsmith Village is essentially a theatrical world tour that will be performed in 95 locations across the globe. The release date and release times for the various time zones will differ according to timezones.

Disclaimer: Please note that the final section of the article contains spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc’s latest trailer reveals the release date and time

The trailer did an amazing job of not revealing important information while giving the fanbase a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season. As seen in the manga, Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji will receive the lion’s share of the screen time since they’re Hashiras who play a crucial role in the plot.

Additionally, fans could also witness the protagonist perform Hinokami Kagura, or the Breath of the Sun as well. It is also noteworthy to mention that the first episode will be one hour long.

The release times for various time zones have been mentioned below.

Indian Standard Time - 7:45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

China Standard Time - 10:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 11:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11:45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Gulf Standard Time - 6:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

What can the Demon Slayer fanbase expect in the upcoming season?

Now that Daki and Gyutaro are dead, Muzan, the Demon King, plots to kill and annihilate the Demon Slayer Corps. His anger grows multifold and he plans to launch an attack on the Swordsmith Village.

Upper Moon 4 and Upper Moon 5 demons - Hantengu and Gyokko, infiltrate the village as per Muzan’s orders. However, Demon Slayer Corps has sent in some of the most skilled swordsmen to this village. This includes Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira.

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Fans can expect an action-packed duel between the Upper Moon demons and the demon hunters. Muichiro will also reveal a technique that he himself developed during the fight against one of the Upper Moon demons.

This arc also serves as an important plot point and fans can expect some considerable plot development with regard to Nezuko’s cure as well. Aside from this, fans can expect top-tier animation from Ufotable who have consistently knocked it out of the park with the release of the previous seasons.

As mentioned earlier, the series will arrive on April 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST/1:15 am EDT/9:15 am CDT.

