Demon Slayer: Why Muichiro Tokito is one of the best Hashira despite his age

With the Swordsmith Village arc set to debut in the Demon Slayer television anime, fans are looking into the characters they can expect to see in the upcoming season. Of particular interest is Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, whom fans were first introduced to towards the end of the series’ first season.

While the Demon Slayer series hasn’t seen Muichiro Tokito since then, his title as Hashira undoubtedly precedes him in terms of fans’ expectations for his skills. This is seemingly confirmed by what fans have seen of him in the Swordsmith Village arc trailers released thus far.

However, fans are now curious about how someone so young could be one of the best current Hashira.

Disclaimer: Heavy Demon Slayer manga spoilers below, including some beyond the scope of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Demon Slayer: Muichiro Tokito's exceptional skills can be attributed to lineage, passion, and dedication

Why Muichiro Tokito is one of the best Hashira

Val ² 🥀 @notvalclover MUICHIRO TOKITO IS HERE THE BEST HASHIRA IS COMING MUICHIRO TOKITO IS HERE THE BEST HASHIRA IS COMING https://t.co/HpKoJuAA3i

Demon Slayer’s Muichiro Tokito was born to a woodcutter father and his wife. Muichiro's mother was on her deathbed when he and his older twin brother Yuichiro were ten years old. Shortly before, their father had died from falling off of a cliff while going to fetch medicinal herbs for their mother during a storm.

The following spring, the Demon Slayer Corps began recruiting the two boys due to their lineage. The boys are descended from Michikatsu Tsugikuni, better known within the series as Upper Rank One of the Twelve Kizuki, Kokushibo. Kokushibo, in his human life, was the older twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikumi, the strongest Slayer to ever exist.

Being descended from the same bloodline as the strongest Slayer to ever exist has naturally allowed Muichiro to become one of the most talented and skilled Slayers of his era. However, this wouldn’t happen for quite some time, thanks to Yuichiro shooing away the Slayer Corps every time they came calling for the boys.

Esta❄️ @knyesta



*SPOILERS AHEAD*



In light of the season 3 official date confirmation, I’m dropping my thread on a personal favorite in KNY. Tokito Muichiro, the golden child of Demon Slayer “I was born to be happy.”*SPOILERS AHEAD*In light of the season 3 official date confirmation, I’m dropping my thread on a personal favorite in KNY. Tokito Muichiro, the golden child of Demon Slayer “I was born to be happy.”*SPOILERS AHEAD*In light of the season 3 official date confirmation, I’m dropping my thread on a personal favorite in KNY. Tokito Muichiro, the golden child of Demon Slayer🌟 https://t.co/lK1c4BvWgu

However, the following summer, the twins were attacked by a demon at just 11 years old. Yuichiro lost his left arm while trying to protect Muichiro, who was stricken with fear. However, Muichiro shortly thereafter lost himself in a rage, destroying the Demon with all the tools he had available to him, as well as some wooden logs.

While Muichiro defeated the demon, his brother passed away, with the Slayer Corps representatives arriving too late to save Yuichiro’s life. Muichiro subsequently lost his memory, fully leaving behind his old life to enlist and serve in the Slayer Corps. Due to his inherent and abundant strength as well as extensive training, he rose to the rank of Hashira in just two months.

Unfortunately, this came at the cost of his own personality, with Muichiro taking after his brother’s aloof and indifferent personality. However, Muichiro himself admits to always feeling an incredible anger deep inside him, which drives him to hunting Demons.

This anger, in addition to his lineage, skills, and training, played a part in him being regarded as one of the best Slayers and a part of the Hashira by the time he was just 14 years old.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes