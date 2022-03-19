Why is Mitsuri on the cover of Demon Slayer Season 3?

Fans are excited as Demon Slayer announced that the third season had entered the production stage. Given the quality of animation that Ufotable had put out during the last season, followers expect nothing but top-tier graphics from them.

The upcoming arc is considered one of the best in the series, given it features tons of action and there is quite a bit of plot development featured. Members of the Demon Slayer Corps will be going up against some formidable demons with unique abilities.

Some anime-only fans have been wondering why Mitsuri Kanroji is on the cover for posters advertising the upcoming season. Those who have read the manga have a fair idea of why this is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3: Reason behind poster showing emphasis on Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri is the Love Hashira and made a brief appearance during the first season. While she didn’t really receive much screen time, fans have been intrigued owing to her character design and want to see what she is capable of.

The upcoming arc will be focusing a lot on Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, as they will go up against two Upper Moon demons in the Swordsmith Village. This arc will introduce the former and give some information regarding her background.

This is an exciting arc as Mitsuri’s abilities are unique since her muscle density is far higher than an average human being.

During her fight against Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4, she ends up activating her Demon Slayer Mark, which can be done only by a few in this series. This fight is something that the entire fanbase is looking forward to because of her strength and the demon’s unique Blood Demon Art that allows his emotions to be manifested in the physical form.

These battles and the focus on these two Hashira’s is why the cover for the new season focuses on Mitsuri.

Nezuko and Mitsuri sharing a wholesome moment (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Another part that fans love is Mitsuri’s interaction with Nezuko in the series. She is extremely friendly and has a wholesome moment with Nezuko, who thinks of the Love Hashira as her sister.

