Zelina Vega amazes Demon Slayer fans with her Rengoku-inspired makeover

It is no secret that Zelina Vega, a WWE wrestler, is a massive Demon Slayer fan. She has cosplayed several characters from this series and added her own touch to them. Unlike most cosplayers, Zelina Vega doesn’t try to mimic them as it is but chooses specific elements that constitute the essence of a character.

One of her most popular Demon Slayer cosplays was of Daki’s. While the outfit didn’t look like Daki, her dress had the same color palette and featured a popular obi sash. This time, Zelina Vega has paid homage to Kyojuro Rengoku, the Fire Hashira in the series.

Naturally, the WWE and the Animanga community went gaga over her cosplay attempt. The WWE superstar took to Twitter to showcase her most recent anime cosplay.

Demon Slayer: Fans go berserk over Zelina Vega’s cosplay of Kyojuro Rengoku

Those who are well-versed in the series know Kyojuro Rengoku quite well. Cosplaying a character like this would be quite hard, mainly due to his hair. Not only is the haircut odd, but the hair color is also inconsistent. It is primarily yellow with a bright accent of orange, resembling an element of his breathing technique.

One of the reasons why Zelina Vega’s cosplay was a success is due to her attention to detail. In this case, she absolutely nailed the hair, which made her resemble the Fire Hashira. The fanbase approved of her efforts to cosplay their favorite character.

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes @ZelinaVegaWWE OMG I LOVE this hair and it's giving Rapidash colors and I am here for it! @ZelinaVegaWWE OMG I LOVE this hair and it's giving Rapidash colors and I am here for it!

One particular fan even stated that Zelina Vega's hair teased a character from Sailor Moon. This character is known as Sailor Galaxia, and the color of her hair can be comparable to that of Zelina Vega.

Fans shared their excitement of watching the WWE superstar cosplay their favorite Demon Slayer character. One fan even implied that Zelina Vega brought Rengoku back to life with her cosplay.

Another interesting aspect of this Demon Slayer cosplay was her sneakers. She sported a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 hi-top sneakers with a ton of customization. The shoe's upper depicted Rengoku's face, while the lacing strap featured the same flame designs as can be seen on his Haori.

Kyojuro Rengoku was an excellent swordsman

Kyojuro Rengoku was a proud member of the Demon Slayer Corps and the most recent Fire Hashira. He had one sibling and a rather abusive and absent father. Despite his situation, he became one of the strongest swordsmen in the Corps and dedicated his life to saving other human beings. He decided to help others in need because he was aware of his power as a blessing.

Unfortunately, he died at Akaza's hands when the Mugen Train was taken over by a demon. He was an excellent swordsman who nearly drove Akaza into desperation and held his ground against an Upper Moon 3 demon. His swordsmanship was unparalleled since he had explosive strength and incredible endurance, which excited Akaza, who appreciated strong fighters.

Rengoku's death was far too soon, and the Demon Slayer fanbase would have loved to see him fight alongside Tanjiro one more time.

