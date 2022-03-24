10 most difficult breathing styles in Demon Slayer, ranked

Demon Slayer is a popular shonen anime and manga series that has revolved around the demon hunters and their swordsmanship. Some of the most important elements in the series are the breathing techniques which give the user the ability to fight against demons.

However, not all breathing techniques are equally strong, and some are quite difficult to learn. Let’s take a look at some of the toughest breathing techniques in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

What are the 10 most difficult breathing techniques in Demon Slayer?

10) Wind

Sanemi is a user of Wind Breathing in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Wind is a particularly difficult breathing style to master because the user needs to incorporate a ton of rotational movements at high speed. For anyone to do this, they need to have amazing balance. For example, Sanemi has great strength, speed, and is in control of his movements. Wind breathing style is a direct derivation of the Breath of the Sun that was created by Yoriichi.

9) Water

The Water breathing style is quite graceful and effective in battle, and it too is a direct derivation of the Breath of the Sun. The reason why this breathing technique is difficult is because it demands a certain level of flexibility from the users, which can take some time to achieve. However, Genya (when he fought against Akaza) has demonstrated how good the technique can be.

8) Serpent

Serpent Breathing in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Serpent Breathing was mastered by Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer series. Obanai Iguro had a good amount of flexibility since this breathing technique demanded that from him. The movements are such that the user must strike in a way that mimics the movements of a snake that slithers. To be that flexible and produce maximum force can be an extremely difficult task as well. Therefore, Serpent Breathing is a difficult technique to master as a demon hunter.

7) Thunder

Thunder Breathing in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The Thunder breathing style is a style that focuses on a very particular trait that every user must have. Every strike must be extremely fast, and a practitioner of this style strikes so fast that it would be very difficult for humans to react to it. Zenitsu, who uses God Speed, is one of the fastest, if not the fastest character in the Demon Slayer series. Since this breathing style focuses a lot on speed, there are very few who can master this.

6) Flame

The Flame breathing style is one of the most powerful breathing techniques in the Demon Slayer series. This breathing style demands a lot of strength from its users since the strikes are supposed to be strong enough to burn the demons.

The reason why this breathing style is slightly lower on this list is because the movements are slightly elementary, which depicts regular swordsmanship. This doesn't translate to the breathing style being weaker in any way since it is one of the most powerful derived techniques.

5) Sound

Sound Breathing is one of the toughest breathing techniques derived from Breath of the Sun. This technique is quite difficult because it relies a lot on one’s sensory perception since the user listens to the sounds of the enemy in order to compute their fighting styles.

Tengen Uzui’s technique that he used against Gyutaro was extremely difficult and isn’t something that can be taught with ease. He was able to listen to the sounds of Gyutaro’s movements and after processing it, he was able to predict his movements.

4) Beast

Inosuke developed the Beast Breathing (Image via Ufotable)

Beast Breathing was developed by none other than the God of Mountain, Lord Inosuke. Given how Inosuke isn’t the type of character who thinks, this was developed purely based on instinct and mimicking the movements of animals, which means one would need superhuman flexibility to be able to recreate these movements. While the movements may be unrefined, it is certainly explosive and can catch demons off-guard while fighting against them.

3) Hinokami Kagura

The Hinokami Kagura was an imperfect imitation of the Breath of the Sun and was used by Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer series. This breathing style is very difficult to use since it’s extremely delicate, and one needs to maintain a certain level of relaxed breathing in order to efficiently execute the movements. Otherwise, one might run out of breath and feel fatigued. This is an incredibly difficult breathing technique to master.

2) Moon

Kokushibo using Moon Breathing against Gyomei (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

This breathing technique was developed by Michikatsu Tsukiguni by imitating Yoriichi performing the Breath of the Sun. One would need superhuman strength and speed to be able to effectively use this technique, and Kokushibo was the only one who could use it. Since he was a demon, his sword was made out of his own flesh, and he was so strong that he killed Genya and Muichiro Tokito.

1) Sun

Yoriichi using Sun Breathing against Muzan (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Breath of the Sun is undoubtedly the hardest breathing technique to master. This was the first-ever breathing technique developed by Yoriichi Tsukiguni. It takes a lot of strength and endurance to be able to execute the movements. This breathing technique was so effective that Yoriichi was able to single-handedly drive Muzan into a corner. Therefore, this is one of the most difficult breathing styles to master.

