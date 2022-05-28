10 My Hero Academia characters that would fit perfectly in the Marvel universe

There is definitely crossover potential between My Hero Academia and Marvel.

Superhero fiction has dominated the cultural landscape for decades now. The stylistic origins date back to the United States, but even countries like Japan have taken notice. Some of their most successful mangaka have been greatly influenced by comic books and movies.

Kohei Horikoshi has always been a huge fan of western superheroes. My Hero Academia takes heavy inspiration from Marvel Comics, so it's no surprise that some characters find themselves at home over there.

My Hero Academia characters that could easily fit in the Marvel universe

10) Mei Hatsume

My Hero Academia regularly deals with the importance of a superhero costume. Everybody deals with different powers, so their costume should help them out in this regard. Mei Hatsume's main specialty is doing just that. She is a prolific inventor who understands what heroes need.

Marvel has plenty of series where she would be a great supporting unit. Whether it's the Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy, superheroes can always use an upgrade on their costumes.

9) Muscular (Goto Imasuji)

The superhero genre has no shortage of powerful street villains. Nonetheless, Muscular from My Hero Academia would be a fun adversary in the Marvel universe, particularly the Spider-Man series.

Peter Parker would definitely find creative ways to deal with this physical brute. Muscular is a powerhouse that relies on his dense muscle fibers. He would be quite a major threat in New York City, particularly where civilians are concerned.

8) Tentacole (Mezo Shoji)

Mezo Shoji was born with a Mutant Quirk, which means his physical appearance is greatly altered. People like him are often discriminated against in My Hero Academia, simply because of the way he looks.

The X-Men series also deals with very similar issues. In an alternate universe, Shoji would be a fitting member of the superhero team. With the ability to reproduce body parts, he can provide an extra set of eyes and ears.

Shoji doesn't want to be defined solely by his appearance. His characterization would fit right in the X-Men series.

7) Uravity (Ochako Uraraka)

While they aren't perfect, Marvel does take great care with female representation. Many ensemble casts include them in prominent roles, such as Jean Gray and Storm from the X-Men.

My Hero Academia has plenty of young female characters for little girls to aspire to. Ochako Uraraka just happens to be the most important one. She has a cheerful personality with a unique ability to control gravity.

Ochako might not get the most screentime in My Hero Academia, which is why Marvel would take better care.

6) Stain (Chizome Akaguro)

Stain is a notorious villain in My Hero Academia. He would regularly slay heroes with a combination of blood control techniques and sharp cutting tools. Stain despises the very notion of "false heroes," which is why he goes after them.

His beliefs would present a very interesting conflict with anti-heroes like Deadpool and Elektra. Stain would still be a cruel and unforgiving man in the Marvel universe.

5) Mirko (Rumi Usagiyama)

Marvel has plenty of strong heroines that can hold their own in a fight, such as Black Widow from the Avengers series. Female audiences want to be empowered with proper representation.

My Hero Academia isn't particularly known for this, but there are a few exceptions. Mirko combines power and speed to become a formidable heroine. With her muscular build and tan complexion, there is nobody quite like The Rabbit Hero in My Hero Academia.

If there is any character from this series that would be more suited for Marvel, it's someone like Mirko. Her determined personality would inspire many to root for her. There's a reason why she's a popular choice for cosplays.

4) Twice (Jin Bubaigawara)

At first glance, Twice seems like a Deadpool knock-off. They have similar costume designs, they like to break the fourth wall, and they provide comic relief for their respective series. With that said, My Hero Academia fans know better than to make this assumption.

Twice is a destructive character with an identity crisis. A lonely figure at heart, the poor villain resorts to making clones of himself, just because he doesn't have many friends. He walks a thin line between comedy and tragedy in My Hero Academia.

Of course, the Deadpool series also fluctuates between tears of joy and sadness. Someone like Twice would fit in like a glove. Better yet, his interactions with Deadpool would be a comedic goldmine.

3) All For One

Marvel has a classic lineup of legendary villains, which includes the likes of Thanos, Ultron, and Doctor Doom. Heroes will always exist as long as villains oppose them.

For that reason, All For One would find himself in good company. The main antagonist of My Hero Academia prides himself as the Symbol of Evil. He would stop at nothing to achieve world dominance.

All For One might not be an intergalactic threat, but he still believes in some very dangerous ideas. Marvel heroes would never pass up the opportunity to put him in his place. Of course, they would have to be very careful when dealing with his strategic plans.

2) All Might (Toshinori Yagi)

All Might is the strongest hero in the My Hero Academia universe. His inhuman strength and extraordinary willpower are a sight to behold.

He would represent Japan in the same way Captain America does for the United States. This goes far beyond their nationalistic pride in wearing the red, white, and blue. If All Might were suddenly transported to the Marvel universe, he would likely deal with the same problems as Captain America.

They both seem like products of the Golden Age of Comics, which is a completely different time. Sometimes it seems like society is trying to move past them. Despite everybody's cynical outlook these days, both these heroes would maintain their identity and inspire others.

1) Deku (Izuku Midoriya)

From a storytelling perspective, Izuku Midoriya and Peter Parker are cut from the same cloth. Both of these young heroes are functional neurotics that suffered bullying in their youth. My Hero Academia and Spider-Man also deal with relevant issues for a younger audience.

With a combination of speed and smarts, they learn to cope with their superpowers and finally achieve greatness.

My Hero Academia makes it clear that Midoriya looks after Parker, since they always want to do the right thing. Horikoshi admitted as much during the 2018 Comic-Con. They would absolutely get along in a high school environment.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul