My Hero Academia chapter 384 spoilers and raw scans: Characters from the movies appear as Gigantomachia rebels against his master

My Hero Academia chapter 384 is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 18 on Monday. April 2. The spoilers that were leaked just now suggest that it is a chapter revolving around the Gunga Mountains with no drastic focus shift.

In the previous chapter, a flashback revealed how Mina used her ultimate attack to fight back the villain who killed Midnight. She then rescued Shinso and Kirishima from the Sludge Villain. After Shinso brainwashed Machia using AFO’s voice, they departed for Gunga to join the larger battle.

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 384 is titled “A Small World.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to My Hero Academia chapter 384.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 spoilers confirm the movies as canon during Gigantomachia’s fight against AFO

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 384 begins with Tokoyami and others figuring out that Shinso’s quirk has brought Gigantomachia to their side. They fear that an attack from AFO can break the control, but Mount Lady seems to be protecting Machia from such attacks. AFO also understands that Shinso’s quirk made him fall for Aoyama’s betrayal. He tells the boy that such a quirk belongs to villains as he uses a shockwave to bring Machia to his senses.

Machia, however, says that he recognizes AFO’s smell and asks his master why he was abandoned at Jaku. He remembers the end of the previous battle when AFO assured him that Shigaraki will come to rescue Machia. But ultimately, the giant realized that his master had left him behind. Hawks wonders if Shinso is making Machia talk in the same way he did with the Ayoyamas. But Shinso reveals that like Deku, Machia can also resist his quirk.

Shinso cannot change people’s feelings, so he simply bought some time and nurtured Machia’s anger at being betrayed. Hawks remarked that it is natural for anyone to rebel against their master. As the heroes launch an attack on AFO alongside Machia, the focus shifts to the helicopters, where the NHA reporter from the Kamino arc is. She came to the battlefield as soon as she learned that a UA student was fighting to protect the world, knowing it to be Deku.

The journalist who questioned Endeavor is also there and both of them want the world to see how Japan fights even when the country has been abandoned by the rest of the world. La Brava’s feed, which shows Deku holing off Shigaraki by his wrists, keeps getting more viewers. My Hero Academia chapter 384 spoilers then show that across the world, characters from the movies, such as Rody’s family, Mahoro, Katsuma, Melissa, and others, watch the fights, as do many international political leaders and heroes.

