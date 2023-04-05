Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku manga to release new chapters after anime premiere

The Jigokuraku manga, a dark fantasy shonen series created by Yuji Kaku, has been a favorite among fans since its debut. With the anime adaptation finally making its premiere earlier this week, fans have been overwhelmed with excitement. '

To add fuel to the fire, officials have declared a special readout of new chapters to be released on April 8, 2023, giving fans even more reason to celebrate.

The anime adaptation of Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku manga is produced by Mappa under the direction of Kaori Makita.

In a pleasant surprise to Jigokuraku manga fans, the announcement of special new chapters was made in this year's 18th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, which is after the anime adaptation of Jigokuraku dropped its first episode on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The special one-shot release, titled Jigokuraku Tokubetsuhen: Mokke no Mori (Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku Special Edition: Forest of the Unexpected), will be available in the Shonen Jump+ app. While there is no official news regarding what story the new chapters will follow, there is speculation from a Twitter account named @MangaMoguraRE, that the story will follow:

"A group of children fighting off a mysterious man to protect their village when he asks them to kill him."

Yuji Kaku, the creator of the popular Jigokuraku manga, has been serializing the issue since January 2018, and the manga concluded with the final chapter issued on January 25, 2021. Shueisha kept publishing the chapters of the series digitally and physically until it was completed.

The manga consisted of a total of 127 chapters. The series became one of the most popular series on the Shonen Jump+ app, with the manga reportedly selling over 4 million copies as of December 2022.

The Jigokuraku manga has four arcs spread over 127 chapters, which are the Island arc, the Lord Tensen arc, the Horai arc, and the Departure arc. It has been announced that the first season of the Jigokuraku anime will consist of 13 episodes, which is likely to adopt the first arc from the Jigokuraku manga, the Island arc.

However, the Island arc has only 16 chapters, which keeps open the possibility that the anime of the series will also adopt some of the chapters from the next arc, the Lord Tensen arc, too. However, the Lord Tensen arc is spread over 43 chapters.

Final thoughts

Fans are excited about the special new chapters from the creator, Yuji Kaku. The anticipation for the new chapters has been amplified by the overwhelming response to the first episode of the Jigokuraku anime. Even the animator of the series, Mappa, celebrated its release by revealing a special line drawing of the series. As the first episode made quite a bit of noise on the internet, fans are waiting for the next episode to air on TV.

The upcoming episode and new chapters will be issued on the same day, providing a double treat for fans of the Jigokuraku manga and anime. With the continued success of the series and its wonderful character display, it's clear that Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku has solidified its place in the hearts of fans, and the excitement surrounding the new chapters and anime episodes shows no signs of slowing down.

