Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 2 is set to be released on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga made its debut on screen after much anticipation on April 1, 2023. The first episode has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visuals and storylines.

Previously, Jigokuraku episode 1 set up the plot of the series by introducing the main characters, Gabimaru the Hollow and Asaemon Sagiri. With the first episode being concluded, the adventure of Gabimaru the Hollow begins to find the elixir of immortality for the Shogan and gets his freedom in exchange.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jigokuraku episode 1.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 2: Gabimaru the Hollow embarks on his journey towards pursuing his freedom

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Jigokuraku episode 2 is scheduled to air on April 8, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Additionally, the episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll globally in an hour.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 8:00 am, Saturday, April 08

Central Standard Time (CST): 10:00 am, Saturday, April 08

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 11:00 am, Saturday, April 08

British Standard Time (GMT): 4:00 pm, Saturday, April 08

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 5:00 pm, Saturday, April 08

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 08

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 01:00 am, Sunday, April 09

What to expect in Jigokuraku episode 2?

The upcoming Jigokuraku episode 2 might pick up where the first episode left off. With Gabimaru and Sagiri planning to travel to the land of Edo, there is a high chance that all the potential candidates who are death row inmates will coalesce in one place and be informed about their mission.

The episode might also delve more into Gabimaru and Asaemon Sagiri’s stories. Gabimaru might show his other Ninjutsu capabilities. After the potential candidates get selected, they might start their journey right away toward Shinsenkyo to carry out their mission in order to get a full pardon. The upcoming episodes will pick up the storyline from the manga accordingly.

A brief recap of Jigokuraku episode 1

Jigokuraku episode 1, titled The Death Row Convict and the Executioner, started with the failed execution of Gabimaru, a ruthless assassin from Iwagakure known as Gabimaru the Hollow. Asaemon Sagiri, a skilled decapitator from the Yamada Clan, interrogated Gabimaru in his cell and learned about his background and failed execution attempts.

Gabimaru revealed his desire to escape his life as a ninja and live peacefully with his wife, who he initially claimed made him miserable. Sagiri confronted him with the fact that he truly loved his wife and wanted to leave the village to live a normal life with her. The chief of Iwagakure had tricked Gabimaru into undertaking a final mission before capturing him.

Sagiri offers Gabimaru a chance to earn his freedom and reunite with his wife by traveling to a mysterious land called Shinsenkyo with other convicts to find the elixir of life that grants immortality.

Gabimaru accepts the mission, showcasing his true capabilities using Ninjutsu and defeating the Magistrate's office staff. The episode ends with Gabimaru's adventure beginning as he embarks on a quest for the elixir to gain his freedom and reunite with his wife.

With Mappa serving as the creator of the series, fans around the world are witnessing top-notch animation in the show. Now fans will have to wait and see how the story unfolds in the future.

