Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku anime: Where to watch, global streaming details, and more

MAPPA is set to release an anime adaptation of Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku on April 1, 2023. The announcement of the global release times is already causing a stir among both long-term manga readers, which is why fans of Yugi Kura’ hit manga series are thrilled to see the heroic adventures of Gabimaru being adapted on screen.

Set in Japan’s Edo era, Hell’s Paradise narrates the action-packed story of a death row convict Gabimaru, who is offered a second chance at life, provided that he makes a perilous journey to and from Paradise Island and returns with the Elixir of Life. The opening theme, Work, will be composed jointly by Ringo Sheena and millenium parade.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku can be streamed on Netflix and Crunchyroll

The anime will start broadcasting on TV Tokyo in Japan on April 1, 2023. According to the notification on the official website, Hell's Paradise can be globally streamed primarily through Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Crunchyroll is set to be the main distributor, especially for America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, for APAC (except PRC, Australia, New Zealand), Netflix has sold the rights of the anime.

The trailer and voice cast of Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku

Jump Fest initially released its plan for Hell’s Paradise in January 2021, with the trailer being scheduled for release on December 18, 2022. The trailer for the upcoming anime sets the tone and foreshadows the heavy action of the plot as viewers gain an insight into the personality traits of the protagonist.

A list of staff, the production studio, PV, and a visual teaser were released. Seven voice actors have been revealed for the upcoming project after a year of anticipation at Jump Festa 2022. The protagonist of Hell's Paradise, Gabimaru, is set to be played by Chiaki Kobayashi. Yumiri Hanamori will lend her voice for the 12th rank Asaemon of the Yamada Clan, Sagiri, while Ryohei Kimura will be played by Chobei Aza.

Along with these popular names, Kensho Ono will voice Toma Yamada Asaemon, Rie Takahashi will be Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada will play Gantetsusai Tamiya. and Aoi Ichikawa will be prominent in the role of Fuchi Yamada Asaemon.

The plot of Hell's Paradise

The story of Hell's Paradise follows ninja-assassin Gabimaru, who is a death row convict. As the strongest among his peers, he was wedded to the village head's daughter. It is through his wife that Gabimaru learns to live a normal life and decides to stop being a killer.

Upon broaching this request before the village head, Gabimaru is told that his wish would be granted only after he carries out one final mission. However, this mission is revealed to be a set-up after which he is apprehended by the police and sent for capital punishment.

However, it is here that the real story of Hell’s Paradise begins as the sword that is used for beheading snaps leaves his body unharmed. He realizes that he must survive for his wife’s sake, and in one last ditch effort to do so, Gabimaru sets off on a quest to the mysterious island to seek out the Elixir of Life. This enigmatic island is full of mystery and intrigue, with criminals offered a second chance at death racing against the clock, all the while under their executioner’s supervision.

Interested readers can follow the manga via Shueisha's online platforms, such as MangaPlus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App.

