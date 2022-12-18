Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime reveals release date, PV, voice cast and more at Jump Festa 2023

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku first announced the anime adaptation to be in production during Jump Festa 2022. After an entire year of waiting, the series’ Jump Studio Neo event on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2023 finally announced an official release date for the anime.

The series released character designs for seven main characters in anticipation of the annual Shueisha convention. Furthermore, they announced that five new updates will be revealed during the event, including the first official trailer for the anime.

The Jump Studio Neo event fulfilled fans’ expectations, confirming that the anime will be aired in 2023, while the trailer gave viewers a sneak peek into the voice acting, music, and animation.

Jigokuraku Jump Neo event confirms a Spring 2023 release date, introduces voice cast and character designs

Jigokuraku anime and novel announcements

The Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Jump Studio Neo event confirmed that the anime will air in April 2023, making it part of the Spring 2023 lineup, along with other popular shows like Demon Slayer season 3. The event revealed the first official trailer for the upcoming anime, showcasing the animation style used by Studio MAPPA in this project.

The event also disclosed the main voice cast for the anime, with Chiaki Kobayashi voicing the protagonist, Gabimaru the Hollow. In the past, Kobayashi has voiced Langa Hasegawa in Sk8 the Infinity, Makoto Edamura in Great Pretender, and Louis James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot, among other series.

Meanwhile, Yamada Asaemon Sagiri will be voiced by Yumiri Hanamori, who played Ryuji Ayukawa in Blue Period, Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, and Remo in Garakowa: Restore the World, among other notable roles. Ryohei Kimura, who has played the beloved Kotaro Bokuto of Haikyuu, will be voicing Aza Chobe, while Yamada Asaemon Toma will be voiced by Kensho Ono.

In addition, it was revealed that Yuzuriha will be voiced by Rie Takahashi, who also voices Takagi from Teasing Master Takagi-san, Megumin from Konosuba, and Sumi Sakurasawa from Rent-A-Girlfriend. Tetsu Inada, the voice behind Endeavor in My Hero Academia, will be voicing death row convict Tamiya Gantetsusai in the anime.

Last but not least, Yamada Asaemon Fuchi will be played by Aoi Ichikawa, who has previously voiced Nagara from Sonny Boy, Naohito Sakuragi from Fruits Basket, and Igarashi from Blue Lock.

The Jump Studio Neo event also revealed a new key visual for the anime, and announced the release of a new Jigokuraku novel, focusing on the past lives of the convicts and Asaemons featured in the series.

New key visual and trailer

The new key visual revealed at the Jigokuraku Jump Festa 2023 event features the seven main characters in the story. Moreover, it shows several major supporting characters, including Tenza, Nurugai, and Shion, who was featured in the first PV released during Jump Festa 2022.

The new trailer provides insight into the personalities of the major characters, especially Gabimaru, Sagiri, Yuzuriha, and Chobe. The trailer also introduces the setting and context for the story, revealing that the convicts being escorted by the Yamada Asaemon executioners who were sent to an island in search of the elixir of life in return for a full pardon by the Shogunate for all their crimes.

