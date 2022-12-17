My Hero Academia Creator Horikoshi's Jump Festa 2023 illustration features Bakugo and Deku

Jump Festa 2023 is just a few hours away, and notable manga artists have begun sharing illustrations to welcome the event. Big names such as Kohei Horikoshi, Tatsuki Fujimoto, Yuki Tabata and a number of others took to social media to share sketches of the characters from their respective series.

Before we usher in this mega event, here's a look at the illustrations shared by the biggest names in anime.

My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi shares illustration featuring Bakugo and Deku for Jump Festa 2023

My Hero Academia by Horikoshi

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to share a sketch of the series' protagonists side by side. Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya aka Deku are seen clad in suits of their respective color themes. Considering whatever happened to Bakugo, is the mangaka hinting at something big?

Chapter 376 of the manga will be released in about a day, and things have gone from bad to worse for the Heroes as the Sad Man's Parade returns. As for Bakugo, nothing is certain yet with the boy in serious danger. Only time and Horikoshi's genius will reveal his status in the coming chapters.

Alongside Horikoshi, Black Clover's Yuki Tabata also shared an illustration for Jump Festa 2023. The sketch features Asta and Conrad, the Wizard King from the past. The latter will make an appearance in the upcoming Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie, slated for release in March 2023.

Other big names share illustrations ahead of Jump Festa 2023

Creator of Oshi No Ko, Aka Akasaka, shared an illustration of the deuteragonist, Ruby Hoshino. Formerly known as Sarina, Ruby works with Strawberry Productions, attempting to revive B-Komachi. With 102 chapters on air, Ai Hoshino continues to explore what it means to be an idol, and the ups and downs that come with it.

Tatsuya Endo was also one of the big names to put out an illustration for Jump Festa 2023. Their sketch featured Spy x Family's most popular character, Any Forger, alongside her trusty mate, Bond Forger. Chapter 72 witnessed the hijackers making demands while Twilight's handler leaked some more information to the police. Elsewhere, Yuri was successful in tracking down the second bus.

Tatsuki Fujimoto made good on the opportunity and shared an illustration as well. The sketch features Denji aka Chainsaw Man in his devil form. The series shot up in popularity with the anime's release in 2022 and continues to be one of the most hyped series of the year. Season 1 is close to concluding, and a second season has not been confirmed yet.

Joining the mangaka on the occasion of Jump Festa 2022 was Yukinobu Tatsu. Their illustration featured iconic characters from Dandadan, Evil Eye and Aira. Interestingly, Tatsu has also worked as an assistant for Fujimoto on Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man.

Another big name to join in on the Jump Festa 2023 craze was Gege Akutami. Their illustration was of Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Itadori Yuji and Culling Game participant Fumihiko Takaba. With 207 chapters on air, Kenjaku arrived to take Master Tengen.

However, he was faced with Yuki Tsukumo and Choso, who stayed back as guards. Their surprise attack didn't go as planned, with Kenjaku seeing through it all.

The occasion of Jump Festa 2023 brought more artists to the forefront. Yuto Suzuki shared a sketch of Sakamoto Days, Yuki Suenaga went for Akane Banashi, Hitsuji Gondaira depicted their series, Yozakura Family, and Yoshifumi Tozuka was ready with a sketch from his Undead Unluck.

Final Thoughts

The countdown to Jump Festa 2023 is nearing the end, and various manga artists have shared illustrations for their respective series. Each one features characters from different shows, and all of them set the tone for the much-anticipated event.

With a number of more reveals to come, fans are now waiting with bated breath to see what their favorite anime and manga have in store this time.

