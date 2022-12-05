Jigokuraku Jump Studio Neo at Jump Festa 2023: Timings, streaming details, and what to expect

The Jigokuraku anime was first announced in January 2021, with the series releasing the first key visual and promotional video during Jump Festa 2022. The series will once more appear at the Jump Studio Neo event at Jump Festa 2023, making it the perfect opportunity for the release of new updates and information regarding the much-awaited anime adaptation.

The series has also released new character visuals in anticipation of the annual Shueisha manga and anime convention.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku expected to announce main cast details at Jump Festa 2023

Jigokuraku Jump Studio Neo date, time, and where to watch

Jigokuraku Jump Studio Neo is scheduled to take place on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2023, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The event will begin at 2:30 pm (JST) and last for 30 minutes, ending at 3 pm. The various stage and studio events taking place at Jump Festa 2023 will be conducted in a hybrid mode to accommodate pandemic safety protocols.

Fans who are unable to attend in person will be able to livestream the various stage and studio events on the official Jump Festa website, mobile app, and official YouTube channel. International fans can also livestream the event on the following days, depending on the difference between the timezones:

Pacific Standard Time(PST): 9:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time(EST): 12:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Greenwich Mean Time(GMT): 5:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time(CET): 6:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time(IST): 11 am, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Time(PHT): 1:30 pm, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time(JST): 2:30 pm, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time(ACST): 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 18

What to expect

With studio MAPPA preoccupied with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku fans have not received any further updates regarding the anime yet. However, new character visuals for the anime have been released in anticipation of the Jump Studio NEO event, along with the promise of at least five key announcements regarding the upcoming Jigokuraku anime.

The event will likely feature the series releasing the names of voice actors for the main cast, a tentative release date, and broadcast information. The Jump Studio Neo event also has more undisclosed content in store, which many fans are hoping will be the official trailer for the anime.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku spans a total of 127 chapters

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is a dark fantasy manga series written by Yuji Kaku. Set during the Edo period of Japan, the story revolves around a number of death-row convicts and the Yamada Asaemon executioners assigned to them, as the group travels to a mysterious island believed to contain the elixir of life. The protagonist of the series is the Iwagakure spy Gabimaru, whose superhuman body and love for his wife make him almost impossible to kill.

Accompanied by his executioner Sagiri, Gabimaru sets off with the other chosen convicts in search of the elixir of life, which will be the price of a pardon from the Shogunate and his only chance to return to his beloved wife. The manga spans a total of 127 chapters, published in thirteen volumes. Considering the complexity of the plot and the themes explored in the series, the anime adaptation will likely run for at least two seasons, if not more.

The anime, confirmed to be in production under Twin Engine, will be animated by none other than Studio MAPPA. The studio released the first key visual featuring Gabimaru and Sagiri during the Jump RED stage event at Jump Festa 2022. A promotional video for the upcoming anime was also revealed during the same event.

