Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime's trailer gets MAPPA in trouble with fans

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime has finally received a trailer for the anime at Jump Festa 2023 Neo stage, ten months after MAPPA released its teaser PV. While the series' announcement of the anime premiere in April 2023 is good news, it seems like MAPPA Studio has once again managed to get in trouble with the fans.

The story of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku sees Gabimaru the Hollow, a ruthless killer set up for death row. Given how tired he was of all the killing and betrayals, he felt he was ready to die. However, his actions spoke otherwise, after which Asaemon the Decapitator gave him the opportunity of a lifetime.

The anime trailer credits of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku leaves the fandom divided over MAPPA's animation quality

Beexi @Evolvedbeexi Another pre animated trailer for Jigokuraku lol. Well…. XD Another pre animated trailer for Jigokuraku lol. Well…. XD https://t.co/RLgxajqURW

After the release of the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime trailer at Jump Festa 2023, fans were quick to notice how the credits in the trailer weren't different from that of the previous teaser trailer, which was a pre-animated teaser. In the anime industry, pre-animated means that the teaser/trailer was created for the sake of it and does not contain actual footage from the anime.

Fans were left disappointed as MAPPA hadn't progressed much with the animation but will premiere the series in the Spring 2023 anime season. They were adamant that the animation studio's employees needed more time to create the anime with the highest quality. However, with the number of projects MAPPA has taken hold of right now, it is believed by fans that the studio's top executives have been mistreating their employees, forcing them to work overtime.

If that wasn't enough to bad-mouth the studio, several fans expressed how they were no longer impressed by MAPPA's animation style as it looked repetitive and dull. According to them, the studio's approach in trying to make things look realistic pushed them away from the fantasy side of the story, which changed the overall look and feel of the anime.

OOty @0xl2x @Brvnd1 @KingBri42443967 @BBtykh @animetv_jp the credits at the end. they’re the same for pre animated trailers. look at the chainsaw man one @Brvnd1 @KingBri42443967 @BBtykh @animetv_jp the credits at the end. they’re the same for pre animated trailers. look at the chainsaw man one

piccolosexy @DickPiccolo @sxmrss @animetv_jp @HellsParadiseEN Only 3 and a half months. Plus the animation quality kinda bad in the trailer so it might be best if it comes out then. @sxmrss @animetv_jp @HellsParadiseEN Only 3 and a half months. Plus the animation quality kinda bad in the trailer so it might be best if it comes out then.

TheAnimeMen @TheAnimeMen_ STUDIO MAPPA WORKERS RN: STUDIO MAPPA WORKERS RN: https://t.co/1SG9d9FGTZ

zerc @Idkhowboutyoul1 Diab @Diab_26 just me but im getting slightly tired of the mappa style in these big series🫠 can we get more studios to work on big series pls. Makes me glad Bleach is with pierrot.. just me but im getting slightly tired of the mappa style in these big series🫠 can we get more studios to work on big series pls. Makes me glad Bleach is with pierrot.. The mappa style to me just looks very dull and boring its why I'm not hype for OPM season 3. Mappa shows try and look realistic, fight scenes choreography is ass, they constantly overanimate basic movements and it just looks off. Etc. twitter.com/Diab_26/status… The mappa style to me just looks very dull and boring its why I'm not hype for OPM season 3. Mappa shows try and look realistic, fight scenes choreography is ass, they constantly overanimate basic movements and it just looks off. Etc. twitter.com/Diab_26/status…

Austin Rich🇺🇸⚜️ @imAustinRich @animetv_jp @HellsParadiseEN Trailer wasn’t bad looking, I was hoping the atmosphere would be a little more gritty and dark. That’s the sense I got from reading the manga. Seems too bright and colorful for the dark nature of the show. But it may grow on me. @animetv_jp @HellsParadiseEN Trailer wasn’t bad looking, I was hoping the atmosphere would be a little more gritty and dark. That’s the sense I got from reading the manga. Seems too bright and colorful for the dark nature of the show. But it may grow on me.

While most fans were furious at MAPPA, a good number of otakus were happy with the studio's work on the trailer and were excited to see the anime when it premieres in April. According to them, the visuals in the trailer were too good as the attention to detail within each frame was visible to the fans.

Several other fans even tried to defend MAPPA and its projects as it was facing criticism on all social media platforms. It was quite evident to the fans that MAPPA has its haters and are ready to spread false information, painting a bad picture of any anime the studio produces.

Additionally, there was no real proof that the trailer was pre-animated, as they were just speculations made from the credits that were revealed in the trailer itself. While some fans defended MAPPA's animation style, one fan compared scenes from MAPPA's Chainsaw Man and Bones's My Hero Academia.

Foxillian @Foxillian13 PV comes out and right away he says how trash it is, how Mappa is bad, and how it should’ve been another studio lmao. PV comes out and right away he says how trash it is, how Mappa is bad, and how it should’ve been another studio lmao. https://t.co/qjG5ie5Lr4

IkariMonogatari @KoWaretaRingo



Because.. They didn't even give the Storyboard credit. Which should be the biggest hint that it isn't Pre-animated



Now plz stfu and stop killing the hype because mAppA Beexi @Evolvedbeexi Another pre animated trailer for Jigokuraku lol. Well…. XD Another pre animated trailer for Jigokuraku lol. Well…. XD https://t.co/RLgxajqURW Just because they gave some credits to people who put together the main trailer doesn't mean it's Pre-animatedBecause.. They didn't even give the Storyboard credit. Which should be the biggest hint that it isn't Pre-animatedNow plz stfu and stop killing the hype because mAppA twitter.com/Evolvedbeexi/s… Just because they gave some credits to people who put together the main trailer doesn't mean it's Pre-animatedBecause.. They didn't even give the Storyboard credit. Which should be the biggest hint that it isn't Pre-animatedNow plz stfu and stop killing the hype because mAppA twitter.com/Evolvedbeexi/s…

Kire @PeronaKire @madsiesss @Diab_26 I'd rather have shows animated by Mappa that look like this, rather than shows that look like that on the right @madsiesss @Diab_26 I'd rather have shows animated by Mappa that look like this, rather than shows that look like that on the right https://t.co/wXhjS3Ix8n

It is quite evident that many people are excited about Hell Paradise: Jigokuraku anime, which is why the fans will have to wait until any other PVs or the series itself premieres to see how the quality fares.

