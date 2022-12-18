Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime's trailer gets MAPPA in trouble with fans

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime has finally received a trailer for the anime at Jump Festa 2023 Neo stage, ten months after MAPPA released its teaser PV. While the series' announcement of the anime premiere in April 2023 is good news, it seems like MAPPA Studio has once again managed to get in trouble with the fans.
The story of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku sees Gabimaru the Hollow, a ruthless killer set up for death row. Given how tired he was of all the killing and betrayals, he felt he was ready to die. However, his actions spoke otherwise, after which Asaemon the Decapitator gave him the opportunity of a lifetime.
The anime trailer credits of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku leaves the fandom divided over MAPPA's animation quality
After the release of the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime trailer at Jump Festa 2023, fans were quick to notice how the credits in the trailer weren't different from that of the previous teaser trailer, which was a pre-animated teaser. In the anime industry, pre-animated means that the teaser/trailer was created for the sake of it and does not contain actual footage from the anime.
Fans were left disappointed as MAPPA hadn't progressed much with the animation but will premiere the series in the Spring 2023 anime season. They were adamant that the animation studio's employees needed more time to create the anime with the highest quality. However, with the number of projects MAPPA has taken hold of right now, it is believed by fans that the studio's top executives have been mistreating their employees, forcing them to work overtime.
If that wasn't enough to bad-mouth the studio, several fans expressed how they were no longer impressed by MAPPA's animation style as it looked repetitive and dull. According to them, the studio's approach in trying to make things look realistic pushed them away from the fantasy side of the story, which changed the overall look and feel of the anime.
While most fans were furious at MAPPA, a good number of otakus were happy with the studio's work on the trailer and were excited to see the anime when it premieres in April. According to them, the visuals in the trailer were too good as the attention to detail within each frame was visible to the fans.
Several other fans even tried to defend MAPPA and its projects as it was facing criticism on all social media platforms. It was quite evident to the fans that MAPPA has its haters and are ready to spread false information, painting a bad picture of any anime the studio produces.
Additionally, there was no real proof that the trailer was pre-animated, as they were just speculations made from the credits that were revealed in the trailer itself. While some fans defended MAPPA's animation style, one fan compared scenes from MAPPA's Chainsaw Man and Bones's My Hero Academia.
It is quite evident that many people are excited about Hell Paradise: Jigokuraku anime, which is why the fans will have to wait until any other PVs or the series itself premieres to see how the quality fares.