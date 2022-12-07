One Punch Man Season 3 confirmed to be animated by MAPPA

One Punch Man season 3 is set to be animated by MAPPA studio. While the third season is one of the most anticipated, fans were worried about its release given the lack of announcements. However, according to the reputed leaker on Twitter @shonenleaks, the anime will be animated by MAPPA.

ONE and Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man is one of the most popular series, as the anime instantly became a hit upon its release. However, it has had some issues with its animation studio, with its first season being animated by Madhouse, only for it to be taken over by J.C.Staff for the second season.

Now nearly three and a half years after its second season ended, fans of the series have finally learned about the third season's animation studio.

One Punch Man's past seasons had two other studios animating it

According to the reputed Twitter leaker @shonenleaks, One Punch Man season 3 is set to be animated by MAPPA studio.

The leak came out about a month after the series became one of the most anticipated anime on MyAnimeList, ranking in the top 30, despite releasing no information about its animation studio.

Until now, the anime had only released its official visual teaser featuring Saitama and Garou, hinting towards their epic battle in the forthcoming season.

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The anime had left fans worried after there was a decline in its animation quality in the second season due to a studio change. With MAPPA coming in for the third season, fans are confident they will get a fantastic season ahead.

Other popular anime by MAPPA include Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan Final Season.

Twitter reacts to One Punch Man season 3 animation studio leak

Vasco @25thVasco @shonenleaks Mappa employees seeing this after not seeing their families for the fifth month in a row @shonenleaks Mappa employees seeing this after not seeing their families for the fifth month in a row https://t.co/GIHyCCrSia

With One Punch Man season 3 news coming out, fans of the series were left shocked as they felt sympathetic towards the MAPPA employees who have had to repeatedly animate one anime after another. This has led to a running joke that it has been quite some time since MAPPA employees got to see their families.

The fans even joked how MAPPA employees may have found out about the One Punch Man season 3 project through Shonenleaks' post on Twitter.

Moro_Oroe @Moro_Oroe @shonenleaks Mappa employees knowing they finna have to sleep in the office for the next two years @shonenleaks Mappa employees knowing they finna have to sleep in the office for the next two years https://t.co/8g6H521ijv

According to them, MAPPA employees face a similar situation to Twitter employees who have to sleep in the headquarters due to their workload. With the OPM season 3 project, their workload only increases.

