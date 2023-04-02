Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 1: Asaemon Sagiri saves Gabimaru from execution, but with conditions

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, an anime adaptation of a popular manga, has finally started airing. It has beautiful visuals and a compelling story that has quickly caught the attention of anime fans all over the world. Based on the popular dark fantasy shonen manga by Yuji Kaku, the anime adaptation's first episode remains faithful to the manga's initial chapter.

The production team at Mappa did a great job bringing the Jigokuraku manga to life. This captivating first episode lays the groundwork for the series by introducing the main protagonist, Gabimaru, a death row convict whose execution proves to be a challenging task, and Asaemon Sagiri, a skilled executioner from the Yamada Clan who intervenes in Gabimaru's fate.

The episode sets the stage for a thrilling adventure and hints at the complex character relationships and personal struggles that will unfold throughout the series.

Jigokuraku episode 1: Gabimaru the Hollow desires to live to meet his wife again, Asaemon Sagiri enters as his savior

Gabimaru failed to get executed

The execution method failed to kill Gabimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Mappa)

The first episode of Jigokuraku, titled The Death Row Convict and the Executioner, kicked off on an execution ground, where a decapitator struggled to execute the death convict Gabimaru. As the episode unfolded, Gabimaru is interrogated in his cell by a mysterious woman, who learned about his background. This is where viewers were introduced to Gabimaru the Hollow. He was a formidable assassin from Iwagakure and earned the name Gabimaru the Hollow due to his ruthlessness in killing people.

Later in the episode, Gabimaru mentioned that despite the magistrate’s executioners' best efforts, including beheading, burning him alive, and splitting him in half with bulls, he miraculously survives each attempt. He mentioned that he wanted to die, but he didn’t know why he wasn't dying.

Interrogation of Gabimaru

Asaemon Sagiri interrogating Gabimaru the Hollow as seen in episode 1 (Image via Mappa)

Earlier in the episode of Jigokuraku, the woman interrogating Gabimaru was revealed to be Asaemon Sagiri, a skilled decapitator from the esteemed Yamada Clan. As Gabimaru didn’t know about Sagiri, he explained to her the execution method he had gone through and how they failed to kill him. He also mentioned that his wife, who was the daughter of the chief of Iwagakure, made him miserable.

Gabimaru stated that he wanted to get away from his wife, and due to that, he tried to leave the village but eventually got caught in the trap of the Chief of the village and was arrested. Moreover, Sagiri questions whether he truly wants to die, to which Gabimaru responds that he has nothing to live for, blaming the executioners' lack of skill for his continued survival.

Discovering the true desire of Gabimaru

As no method of execution worked for Gabimaru, it was shown in the first episode of Jigokuraku that the magistrate resorted to a final trump card to take Gabimaru down. Gabirmaru was taken to a room, where he found out about Asaemon Sagiri, and he was shaken. He knew about the skill of Asaemon's executioners, who are experts. As Sagiri marched forward to perform the execution by the order of the magistrate, Gabimaru defended.

Later, Sagiri explained to Gabimaru that he had an attachment to his life, which was his love for his wife, because of which he didn’t want to die. Sagiri then revealed that Gabimaru lied about his wife because she had learned previously that Gabimaru loved his wife and tried to get away from the village to live a simple life with her as a normal person would.

However, as Gabimaru informed the chief about releasing his duty and living a quiet life with his wife, the chief tricked him with the propaganda of a last mission and captured him.

Asaemon Sagiri’s proposition for getting a pardon and freedom

Sagiri makes an offer to Gabimaru to get pardoned (Image via Mappa)

Later in the first episode of the anime, it was shown that Gabimaru tried to run away from his feelings by defying the truth that Sagiri had stated. However, as Gabimaru approached, saying that he couldn't live a normal life, Sagiri interrupted him by saying that it was possible and offered him a proposition on behalf of her Shogan. She also revealed that Gabimaru’s wife is alive and waiting for him.

The proposition would get Gabimaru a full pardon for his crime and get him his freedom, but on one condition. The condition was that he had to travel to a mysterious land named Shinsenkyo, tagging along with other fierce convicts, to find an elixir of life that grants immortality.

She also mentioned that five groups of search parties had already been sent to that land, but they couldn’t survive, and what returned with the boat was not natural. Gabimaru saw this as his chance to finally escape his life as a ninja and live a peaceful life with his wife, so he accepted the mission.

The curtain of the exciting first episode of Jigokuraku closed with Gabimaru showing his true capability by using Ninjutsu and taking down the staff of the Magistrate’s office. As the story evolved, Gabimaru's adventure was about to begin in search of the elixir so that he could get his freedom and meet his wife.

Final thoughts

The first episode of Jigokuraku masterfully sets the stage for an epic adventure as Gabimaru embarks on a perilous quest in search of the elusive elixir. This mission offers him a chance at redemption and the opportunity to live a peaceful life with his wife. Mappa has also celebrated the release of Jigokuraku by releasing a special line drawing of the anime on the internet.

Jigokuraku looks like it will take viewers on a thrilling journey with its interesting plot, deep character development, talented voice cast, and stunning visuals. The first episode has undoubtedly piqued the interest of fans, and as the story unfolds, we can expect more twists and turns in Gabimaru's quest for freedom and a reunion with his wife.

